Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: The new U.K. prime minister grew up wanting to be a Jedi, and fans wonder if Admiral Thrawn is really such a bad guy

Disney reportedly advised Lucasfilm to stop announcing new Star Wars projects and collaborators
Disney reportedly doesn't want new Star War projects announced
Gamespot
New Star Wars Movie May Be Set After Rise Of The Skywalker, Feature Familiar Characters
New details have come to light about the Star Wars movie from Lost's Damon Lindelof and Oscar-winning director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. The film has yet to be officially announced, but The Hollywood Reporter shed some light on the project, including who is writing it and what the story could be. Sources...
epicstream.com
Sequel Trilogy Characters Expected to Appear in Newly Announced Star Wars Movie
Nearly three years following the polarizing conclusion of the Skywalker Saga, it looks like Lucasfilm is ready to usher in a brand new era for the Star Wars franchise. This week, a new report confirmed that the production company is working on a mystery project and now, more details regarding the film are being made public. By the looks of things, it could very well be the long-rumored Episode X.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Reveals the Dark Fate of Jedi Master Yaddle
Star Wars; Tales of the Jedi is the new animated anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explores more of their respective histories and roles in the larger Star Wars saga. The first installment of Tales of the Jedi may have put Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku at its center, but the six short stories about them also happen to reveal quite a bit of larger Star Wars lore. One reveal from Tales of the Jedi that surprised fnas was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer
We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.
wegotthiscovered.com
A polarizing comic book epic hated by its own studio and writer isn’t as bad as its reputation suggests
One day in the future, blockbuster historians will have a field day digging deep into Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to try and get a handle on one of the most contentious and hotly-debated big budget studio movies ever made. The crossover fans had been desperate...
thedigitalfix.com
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date speculation, cast, plot and more
Star Wars: The Acolyte release date. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re probably still enjoying the excellent new Star Wars series Andor. The sci-fi series is gripping, and fun, and very different to what we’ve come to expect from the Star Wars universe. However, like all...
Star Wars Tales of the Jedi release date and time: how to watch online
How to watch Star Wars Tales of the Jedi, and see Ahsoka and Count Dooku take center stage.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' debuts Wednesday on Disney+
Wednesday is a good day for Star Wars fans who have Disney+: The streaming service has not only dropped the eighth chapter of its well-received 12-episode series Andor, but it also debuted its animated series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. Lucasfilm's anthology series of shorts was created by Dave...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Secret Invasion’ accidentally reveals Emilia Clarke’s pivotal MCU role
Marvel Studios is having a horrendous time with leaks at the moment, with today’s major Secret Invasion bombshell marking the third day in a row that one of the studio’s major projects has seen sensitive information make its way online ahead of time. First it was the teaser...
epicstream.com
Disney Reportedly Unhappy with Kathleen Kennedy's Handling of Star Wars Announcements
It's no secret that a lot of fans have had a love-and-hate relationship with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy through the years. To many, Kennedy is the one responsible for nearly destroying the Star Wars franchise with the sequel trilogy becoming a colossal failure. While it's safe to say that the franchise has already recovered from the damage the sequels have caused, thanks to Lucasfilm's Disney+ expansion, the current state of Star Wars films is quite pitiful.
wegotthiscovered.com
How did Rhaenyra and Daemon find out about Lucerys’ fate in ‘House of the Dragon?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon, and its source material, Fire and Blood. That was one heck of a cliffhanger to cap off the first season of House of the Dragon, but there’s one little detail that the gnarly finale seemed to leave by the wayside which may have left some of us scratching our heads.
thedigitalfix.com
George Lucas considers R2-D2 the hero of the Star Wars movies
George Lucas, the creator of the galaxy far, far away has said that the true hero of the Star Wars movies is none other than the humble droid, R2-D2. The Star Wars character has been in every instalment of the three Star Wars trilogies, beginning back in 1977 with A New Hope – one of the best movies of all time.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans can’t take Baby Ahsoka’s cuteness in ‘Tales of the Jedi’
This article contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi episode 1. Tales of the Jedi is finally here and Star Wars fans are loving this deep-dive into the backstories of some of the most prominent Jedi in the series. The show comprises six episodes of between 10 and 20 minutes each, opening with the story of fan-favorite Jedi Ahsoka Tano’s earliest days.
IGN
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi' shows animation remains a creative force in Lucasfilm's galaxy
Animation has been the driving creative force behind the "Star Wars" universe for some time, a state of affairs cast into sharper focus by how live-action series Lucasfilm has produced for Disney+ have drawn upon those shows. That relationship continues with "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," an animated anthology that provides an opportunity to flesh out the stories of peripheral but familiar lightsaber-wielding figures.
wegotthiscovered.com
Millie Bobby Brown hits the beach in set photos from the Russo brothers’ Netflix sci-fi ‘The Electric State’
The Gray Man may have become one of Netflix’s most-watched original films ever, but it was hardly rapturously received by critics, with many questioning why it needed to cost upwards of $200 million. The mighty algorithm will point in the direction of those viewing numbers, though, but that doesn’t mean eyebrows weren’t raised when the siblings were handed another $200 million for blockbuster sci-fi adaptation The Electric State.
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill looking forward to bringing an ‘enormously joyful Superman’ to the big screen
Henry Cavill has responded about his return to the DCU after his cameo appearance in Black Adam‘s post-credit scene. Luckily for fans, it’s a positive one as the actor is keen to play the famous DC superhero again. In an interview with 92nd Street Y, Cavill told Josh...
wegotthiscovered.com
Henry Cavill shares new look at his spectacular return as Superman
As everyone knows by now, thanks to Warner Bros. taking a bizarrely spoiler-heavy approach to the movie’s marketing, Black Adam features the DCEU return that fans have been waiting for in its thrilling post-credits scene. Yes, Superman is back, with Henry Cavill once again donning the red and blue for more adventures in the franchise. Not that we know exactly what form those will take just yet, but the man (in steel) himself has given us a small taste of what’s to come.
