Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: The new U.K. prime minister grew up wanting to be a Jedi, and fans wonder if Admiral Thrawn is really such a bad guy

Star Wars; Tales of the Jedi is the new animated anthology series that takes key characters from the franchise and explores more of their respective histories and roles in the larger Star Wars saga. The first installment of Tales of the Jedi may have put Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku at its center, but the six short stories about them also happen to reveal quite a bit of larger Star Wars lore. One reveal from Tales of the Jedi that surprised fnas was the dark tale of what happened to Jedi Master Yaddle from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

1 HOUR AGO