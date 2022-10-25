ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
LENEXA, KS

