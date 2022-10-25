Read full article on original website
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian
Kansas City motorcyclist dies a month after hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk near Arrowhead Stadium.
Missouri bridge collapse- One dead & three injured after four people became trapped as concrete was poured at work site
ONE person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge collapsed while it was under construction. The bridge, near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed while workers were pouring concrete. Officials were called to the scene at 1.44pm, according to Clay County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sarah Boyd. Four became trapped...
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
In less than a week, 3 KCFD station vehicles involved in crashes
A crash Monday involving a Kansas City fire truck follows the December 2021 crash that left three dead when a pumper truck slammed into a small SUV in Westport.
KCTV 5
Operation Breakthrough tries to recover after SUV slams into building
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A nonprofit organization is now trying to recover after a vehicle slammed right into their building near 31st at Troost. It was around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday that Mary Esselman, the CEO of Operation Breakthrough, got a phone notification that there had been some activity at the building.
1 dead, 2 injured in Tuesday night shooting near Troost Avenue in KCMO
One person is dead and two are injured after a shooting Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
1 critically injured in shooting near 39th & Highland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person hospitalized with critical injuries. According to the police, it happened just before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of E. 39th Street and Highland Avenue. The neighborhood is a couple blocks west of 71 Highway.
Driver critically injured in Kansas City highway crash Tuesday
Kansas City police say a driver was critically injured Tuesday morning in a crash at Interstate 435 and U.S. 40 Highway.
KMBC.com
US marshal shoots, kills man in Kansas City while serving warrant Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a U.S. marshal shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe said that the federal officer shot and killed Joshua Bailes, 40, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police seeking help identifying masked thieves
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Six masked thieves who stole loads of merchandise from a shoe retailer near 95th and Quivira are being sought by the Lenexa Police Department. Lenexa Police tweeted a video Wednesday of the incident. Police said the six people left the store in a maroon Ford Expedition with a temporary Missouri license tag.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Construction worker killed in paving accident at KCI Airport
Kansas City International Airport is a focus of an OSHA investigation after a construction worker died during a runway paving accident Friday.
Juvenile treated after Independence fire crews respond to blaze
Emergency crews treated a juvenile after responding to a fire at multi-family home in Independence on Tuesday.
