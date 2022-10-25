ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

WAPT

Former Callaway basketball star Ruffin cleared for full court contact at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis said last week sophomore guard and former Callaway basketball star Daeshunn Ruffin was cleared for full court contact. Ruffin was recovering from a broken hand and was fresh off winning SEC Freshman of the week just one day before tearing his ACL against in a win over LSU on February 1.
OXFORD, MS
millington-news.com

Munford lone unbeaten, Bartlett jumps to No. 2 in Dynamix Power 10

Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.
MILLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss

Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis

Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Fairley holds off Freedom Prep to secure district championship with perfect record

Freedom Prep Academy’s Eagles and the Fairley High School Bulldogs knew when the schedules were released that the winner likely would secure the 2A Region 8 District Championship. Add on that both teams entered the game undefeated in district play and the likelihood of a hard-fought contest went up...
Covington Leader

Lagoon expansion, ‘Miss Sue’ retirement discussed at Munford Board meeting

The Munford Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday night to continue the process of expanding a sewer lagoon that also serves Atoka and Brighton. Located just west of the Beaver-Reeder roads intersection, the lagoon currently pumps approximately two million gallons per day. When expansion is complete its expected to pump three million gallons per day while serving the three largest South Tipton County towns.
MUNFORD, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Mississippi River sits at historic lows

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to a nationwide drought, bodies of water across the Midwest and South are getting significantly lower and here in Memphis residents are seeing the affects. “Well, my mom she just wanted to see how low it was because she saw on the Memphis news that...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Orange Mound shooting injures one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police say officers were called at 2:19 p.m. to a shooting near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue. One victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Please call 901-528-CASH with information.
MEMPHIS, TN
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WBBJ

THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
JACKSON, TN

