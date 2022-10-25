Read full article on original website
WAPT
Former Callaway basketball star Ruffin cleared for full court contact at Ole Miss
Ole Miss head basketball coach Kermit Davis said last week sophomore guard and former Callaway basketball star Daeshunn Ruffin was cleared for full court contact. Ruffin was recovering from a broken hand and was fresh off winning SEC Freshman of the week just one day before tearing his ACL against in a win over LSU on February 1.
millington-news.com
Munford lone unbeaten, Bartlett jumps to No. 2 in Dynamix Power 10
Dynamix Physical Therapy West 10 Media Power 10 Rankings entering the 2022 season are here. The teams from the coverage area for The Bartlett Express, The Collierville Herald-Independent, The Leader, The Millington Star, and The Germantown News & Shelby Sun Times, including Arlington, Bartlett, Cordova, Collierville, Germantown, Millington and Tipton County are eligible. With several residents from those cities attending Christian Brothers High School and Memphis University School, those two teams are also eligible for the rankings. Each week throughout the 2022 see how the poll shakes out. Here are the rankings heading into Week 11.
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
thelocalvoice.net
Grishams Commit Estate Gift to Transforming Lives at Ole Miss
Bequest to support mission of Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement. Vaughn Grisham, professor emeritus of sociology at the University of Mississippi, believes his life’s purpose is to raise the quality of life for others, so much so that he founded an institute focused on that. Recently, the...
Fight lands Memphis middle schooler in cast
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We hear about students getting injured and suspended in school fights on a regular basis, but for one Memphis family, a fight landed one middle schooler in a cast. On Monday afternoon, Deandra Marrero said she went to pick up her 12-year-old son, Kevandreus, from Chickasaw...
tri-statedefender.com
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
tri-statedefender.com
Fairley holds off Freedom Prep to secure district championship with perfect record
Freedom Prep Academy’s Eagles and the Fairley High School Bulldogs knew when the schedules were released that the winner likely would secure the 2A Region 8 District Championship. Add on that both teams entered the game undefeated in district play and the likelihood of a hard-fought contest went up...
Covington Leader
Lagoon expansion, ‘Miss Sue’ retirement discussed at Munford Board meeting
The Munford Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted Monday night to continue the process of expanding a sewer lagoon that also serves Atoka and Brighton. Located just west of the Beaver-Reeder roads intersection, the lagoon currently pumps approximately two million gallons per day. When expansion is complete its expected to pump three million gallons per day while serving the three largest South Tipton County towns.
St. John’s basketball recruiting target Carl Cherenfant picks Memphis
The St. John’s basketball program lost one of its key recruits to the Memphis Tigers. The positive recruiting vibes within the St. John’s basketball program have come to a screeching halt. After the Johnnies landed Class of 2023 four-star forward Brandon Gardner this summer it looked like Mike...
“Block party” disrupting programs at Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The pastor of a North Memphis church is frustrated after he said groups of people continue to gather outside his church gambling, arguing and selling drugs. ”Why they keep coming is beyond my concept. I can’t understand it,” said Pastor Andrew Terry of the Life of Liberty Church on Tate Avenue.
WBBJ
Mississippi River sits at historic lows
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to a nationwide drought, bodies of water across the Midwest and South are getting significantly lower and here in Memphis residents are seeing the affects. “Well, my mom she just wanted to see how low it was because she saw on the Memphis news that...
actionnews5.com
Disruptions outside Memphis church force pastor to cancel services
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life of Liberty Church Pastor Andrew Terry said it’s going to take an act of God to stop Wednesday night church service disruptions. He said there have always been gatherings across the street from his church, but recently, specifically on Wednesdays when Bible study, Alcohol Anonymous, and Cocaine Anonymous classes are held, he said it’s been out of control.
Two accused of stealing thousands from Marshall County high school, library
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, State Auditor Shad White announced two individuals from Marshall County were served with demand letters and indictments for separate embezzlement cases. According to White, Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, was served with […]
Orange Mound shooting injures one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Orange Mound. Memphis Police say officers were called at 2:19 p.m. to a shooting near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue. One victim was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Please call 901-528-CASH with information.
actionnews5.com
MPD releases photo of man accused of grabbing nurse leaving Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has released a picture of the man accused of grabbing a nurse as she left work at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital earlier this week. Investigators say the shirtless man repeatedly grabbed the victim as she walked to her car after working at...
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
Dry and sunny with comfortable Fall temps for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe threat is over for the Mid-South now that the cold front has passed. Staying breezy the rest of the day with winds calming down through the night. Temps will be falling through the afternoon with 50s & 60s. Chilly start to Wednesday with 40s but...
WBBJ
THP: Sunday morning crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
JACKSON, Tenn. — It has been confirmed that one person was killed during a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a crash report stating that a Ford Freestar and a Hyundai Sonata collided while traveling on State Highway 18 in Madison County around 5 a.m. The...
