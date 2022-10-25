Read full article on original website
globalspec.com
Biochemistry is bringing plant-based mammoth meat to consumers
When it comes to massive beasts of the prehistoric world, few creatures can compare to the woolly mammoth. These imposing animals roamed the Earth for millions of years before going extinct around 10,000 years ago. But what if modern science were able to bring these animals back from extinction? Thanks to biochemistry, that might not be as far-fetched as it sounds. Researchers have been working on ways to create meat substitutes that would share the same heme that is found in chicken, beef, pork and mammoth! They're getting closer and closer to bringing this plant-based meat to consumers. So what's the holdup? The biggest challenge is creating a product that tastes good enough to compete with conventional meat products.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, the U.S....
A secretive fleet of ships is poised to move Russian oil under the radar after EU sanctions kick in
A fleet of ships amassed under shady circumstances will likely be used to help keep Russian oil flowing once EU sanctions take hold in December, Bloomberg reported.
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
California could soon become the world’s fourth largest economy. As the governor is fond of saying, “Eat your heart out, Texas.”
Vessels carrying liquefied natural gas line up off European shores
There's a long line of vessels loaded with LNG waiting to arrive at various European ports.
KRMS Radio
Major Recall Underway For Unilever Dry Shampoo Brands
If you use dry shampoo, you might wanna check the can. Dove, Suave, TRESemme, and 16 other brands of dry shampoo made by ‘Unilever’ are being recalled because they might contain elevated levels of benzene – the stuff that causes cancer. The dry shampoo was made and...
TechCrunch
The seas are getting even rougher for Chinese startups
China is hardly alone in seeing its domestic startup scene see slowing capital inflows, but recent news puts the country-specific information into new context: Given today’s Chinese tech share sell-off, there is fresh pressure on technology companies’ valuations in the country, and that could impact startup fundraising. If...
China to promote foreign investment in manufacturing
BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday it will promote foreign investment with a focus on manufacturing industries, after President Xi Jinping called in China to "win the battle" in core technologies during the Communist Party Congress that ended over the weekend.
BBC
Cop 27: Uganda-Tanzania oil pipeline sparks climate row
Uganda and Tanzania are set to begin work on a massive crude oil pipeline a year after the International Energy Agency warned that the world risked not meeting its climate goals if new fossil fuel projects were not stopped. The two East African countries say their priority is economic development.
TechCrunch
Meta hit with antitrust breach order in Turkey for combining user data across FB, WhatsApp, Instagram
The circa $18.6 million fine pales in comparison to a number of recent stings hitting it from European regulators. Such as the $267 million fine for WhatsApp in the European Union just over a year ago — for transparency breaches of the bloc’s data protection framework; or the $70 million spank a year ago from the U.K.’s competition authority after it said Meta failed to comply with information requests during scrutiny of its purchase of Giphy. It was subsequently ordered by the U.K.’s CMA to undo that acquisition too, so the whole sorry saga will likely cost it considerably more.
UK says new PM Rishi Sunak won’t go to UN climate conference
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will not attend a major United Nations climate conference next month, the government said Thursday. Sunak’s office said the decision was made because of “pressing domestic commitments” including preparations for an emergency budget on Nov. 17 and does not reflect a downgrade in the Conservative government’s commitment to combating climate change. Other senior U.K. government ministers are expected to attend.
TechCrunch
GenZero’s Frederick Teo on “limitless” opportunities in climate tech
GenZero is a $3.6 billion investment company that is backed by Temasek, already known for its climate investing. Teo talked about how it gauges companies before investing, supporting nascent technologies and solutions in the space and what startups can tackle in the next two decades. This Q&A was edited for length, and you can watch the full conversation here or at the bottom of the article.
AdWeek
Performing All Around the World With Affiliate Marketing
Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now. The rise of ecommerce and the digitally native consumer has brought new opportunities for brands to branch out and reach consumers in new markets. The U.S. ecommerce market is certainly enormous, with revenue reaching over $767 billion in 2021 and expected to grow to over $1.3 trillion in 2025. But these numbers are still a fraction compared to global ecommerce growth, which is expected to reach over $7.3 trillion in that same timeframe.
Vox
Inside the fantastical, pragmatic quest to make “hybrid” meat
Part of Back to the Future, from The Highlight, Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world. This much is true: Production and consumption of meat is an environmental and ethical catastrophe. And we keep eating more of it, with enormous consequences. There’s climate change and the environment:...
BBC
Climate: Wales to set up publicly-owned renewable energy firm
Plans to set up a new publicly-owned renewable energy company have been announced by the Welsh government. The plan is a UK first and will help tackle both the cost of living and climate crises, the Labour-run government said. Ministers added that energy profits could be ploughed back into local...
Cut meat consumption to two burgers a week to save planet, study suggests
Meat consumption should be reduced to the equivalent of about two burgers a week in the developed world, and public transport expanded about six times faster than its current rate, if the world is to avoid the worst ravages of the climate crisis, research has suggested. Rates of deforestation must...
TechCrunch
The lack of VC funding to women is a Western societal shortfall
It’s hard to say that some of these metrics represent investors simply pulling back when data shows the bias has historical precedence. Even in 2008, all-women U.S. founding teams raised 1.2% of all venture capital, according to PitchBook data. In 2012, they raised 1.8%, then 1.7% in 2016. If anything, 2021 was the anomaly, which saw 2.3% of venture dollars allocated to all-female U.S. teams. Today, that number is tracking at 1.9% so far, which is nearly on par with what, typically, always has been.
TechCrunch
UK watchdog warns against AI for emotional analysis, dubs ‘immature’ biometrics a bias risk
Such AI systems ‘function’, if we can use the word, by claiming to be able to ‘read the tea leaves’ of one or more biometric signals, such as heart rate, eye movements, facial expression, skin moisture, gait tracking, vocal tone etc, and perform emotion detection or sentiment analysis to predict how the person is feeling — presumably after being trained on a bunch of visual data of faces frowning, faces smiling etc (but you can immediately see the problem with trying to assign individual facial expressions to absolute emotional states — because no two people, and often no two emotional states, are the same; hence hello pseudoscience!).
BBC
What we just learned about China's economy
The Chinese Communist Party's congress concluded on Sunday with the set-piece confirmation of Xi Jinping's historic third five-year term in charge. The spotlight was also on the man named as his new second-in-command, Li Qiang. A loyalist to Mr Xi, he is now on track to become Premier and tasked...
TechCrunch
Hyundai and WeRide plan to fuel self-driving with hydrogen in China
WeRide, one of the most funded robotaxi operators in China with investors including Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, said Tuesday it is joining hands with Hyundai to launch a “self-driving hydrogen-powered vehicle pilot zone” in Guangzhou, the southern metropolis where it’s headquartered. The collaboration comes at a time when the...
