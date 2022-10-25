ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Greensboro.

The Western Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Grimsley High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Western Guilford High School
Grimsley High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Ben L. Smith High School soccer team will have a game with Dudley High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Ben L. Smith High School
Dudley High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Western Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Grimsley High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Western Guilford High School
Grimsley High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Northwest Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Page High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Northwest Guilford High School
Page High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Northwest Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Page High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Northwest Guilford High School
Page High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

