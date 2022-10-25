ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Blue Devils, Hounds wrap up Colonial season

Greencastle-Antrim football coach Devin McCauley said before the season began that the Mid Penn Colonial Division had a lot of parity and that he didn’t think any team would be able to go through the league schedule without at least one defeat. If the results in several games Friday...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Blue Devils roll to volleyball win to reach quarterfinals

GREENCASTLE — The No. 1 seed played like the No. 1 seed should. And that meant trouble for No. 16 seed Boiling Springs, which met top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 3A first-round girls volleyball playoff match in Greencastle. The Blue Devils completely dominated the...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans take on unbeaten Little Lions

To say the Chambersburg football team has a challenge this Friday night is a bit of an understatement. The Trojans will host State College in their final game of the season, with the Mid Penn Commonwealth game at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. First of all, the Little Lions come...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Rockets rally to earn 1st-round volleyball victory

MERCERSBURG — It was not the way James Buchanan wanted the match to start. Visiting Middletown ripped off wins in the first two games, 25-19 and a dominating 25-9 set, to take a commanding lead on the Rockets. But JB completely turned things around and made a huge comeback...
MERCERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

October 24, 2022

PALMYRA — Greencastle-Antrim’s first appearance in the District 3 boys soccer tournament in four years was ended quickly by a strong team from Palmyra. The No. 3-seeded Cougars took a while to […]. Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer. By egotwals on October 24,...
GREENCASTLE, PA
WGAL

Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
WGAL

Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania

There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough

Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
HANOVER, PA
dtbeacon.net

Fleming on Food: South York County Brewery

Reviews are opinions of individual writers and not the opinion of the entire Beacon staff or Dallastown School District. One of the newest additions to the York county food, South County Brewing Company, has been getting a lot of attention, but for better or worse?. Since the South County Brewing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” This […]
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight fire in Lancaster County

Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin Counties are on the scene of a fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. They were called to the first block of South Market Street shortly after 3 A.M. Emergency dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

