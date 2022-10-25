Read full article on original website
thesportspage.blog
Football preview: Blue Devils, Hounds wrap up Colonial season
Greencastle-Antrim football coach Devin McCauley said before the season began that the Mid Penn Colonial Division had a lot of parity and that he didn’t think any team would be able to go through the league schedule without at least one defeat. If the results in several games Friday...
thesportspage.blog
Blue Devils roll to volleyball win to reach quarterfinals
GREENCASTLE — The No. 1 seed played like the No. 1 seed should. And that meant trouble for No. 16 seed Boiling Springs, which met top-seeded Greencastle-Antrim on Tuesday night in a District 3 Class 3A first-round girls volleyball playoff match in Greencastle. The Blue Devils completely dominated the...
thesportspage.blog
Football preview: Trojans take on unbeaten Little Lions
To say the Chambersburg football team has a challenge this Friday night is a bit of an understatement. The Trojans will host State College in their final game of the season, with the Mid Penn Commonwealth game at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. First of all, the Little Lions come...
thesportspage.blog
Rockets rally to earn 1st-round volleyball victory
MERCERSBURG — It was not the way James Buchanan wanted the match to start. Visiting Middletown ripped off wins in the first two games, 25-19 and a dominating 25-9 set, to take a commanding lead on the Rockets. But JB completely turned things around and made a huge comeback...
FOX43.com
High School Football: Here are the District 3 power rankings heading into the regular season's final week
YORK, Pa. — With just one week left in the regular season, the upcoming District 3 playoffs are already taking shape. Here's a look at the power rankings, which are used to fill out the brackets in each of the district's six classifications. There are some huge games looming...
thesportspage.blog
October 24, 2022
PALMYRA — Greencastle-Antrim’s first appearance in the District 3 boys soccer tournament in four years was ended quickly by a strong team from Palmyra. The No. 3-seeded Cougars took a while to […]. Position switch pays off big for G-A girls soccer. By egotwals on October 24,...
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 235 OPEN in Snyder and Juniata Counties
SPRING TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY – Motorists are advised that Route 235 is back open in both directions between Route 522 in Spring Township, Snyder County and Mountain Road in Juniata County, following a tractor trailer fire.
WGAL
Crews battle fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews battled a fire early Thursday morning at a brewery in Lancaster County. The fire happened at Funk Brewing along the first block of South Market Street in Elizabethtown. The call went out around 3 a.m. Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin counties responded to the fire.
WGAL
Crashes causing some problems on the roads in south-central Pennsylvania
There are a few crashes causing problems on Susquehanna Valley roads this morning. Newberry Township police say York Haven Road is shut down in both directions between Cassel Road and Clay Road for a crash investigation. A teenage girl was hit by a vehicle. Police said they expect it will be closed for "an extended period of time." We are updating this story here.
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
Midstate police targeting aggressive drivers in enforcement initiative
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Midstate police are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement initiative, according to a PennDOT press release, hoping to reduce crashes involving aggressive drivers. Pennsylvania State Police and local municipal agencies are working together for the enforcement initiative, which will include all 10 Midstate counties — Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, […]
Former state lawmaker flown to hospital after fall from tree stand
Former state Rep. Neal P. Goodman was injured early Wednesday afternoon in a fall from a tree stand while hunting in a remote area of Mahanoy Twp., a business associate said. Goodman was flown by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. No information was available on the extent of his injuries.
abc27.com
Soap company relocates to new location in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Glitz Soap Company announced earlier this month that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location early next year. The Glitz Soap Co. announced on their Facebook page earlier in Oct. that they will be relocating from their current Mechanicsburg location. They went on to say that they will be moving down Market St. to the Legacy Park neighborhood community – still remaining in Cumberland County.
WGAL
Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough
Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
dtbeacon.net
Fleming on Food: South York County Brewery
Reviews are opinions of individual writers and not the opinion of the entire Beacon staff or Dallastown School District. One of the newest additions to the York county food, South County Brewing Company, has been getting a lot of attention, but for better or worse?. Since the South County Brewing...
abc27.com
PennDOT announces weekend closure of I-83 at Paxton Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced today that there will be a full closure of Interstate 83 at the Paxton Street Bridge in November. This closure will span the interstate in Swatara Township and Dauphin County. It is planned to take place at 9:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 all the way through to Monday, Nov. 7 until 6:00 a.m.
Student seriously injured in crash while trying to board school bus in central Pa.
A passing car hit a York County teenager trying to board a bus to school Wednesday morning, police said. The high school student was about to climb aboard a bus when they were hit around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of York Haven Road in Newberry Township, police said. Police said the striking car was coming from the opposite direction of the bus.
Band Chicago to bring tour to Pennsylvania
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The band Chicago will be coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. According to a press release from the Hershey Entertainment & Resorts Company, former President Bill Clinton hailed Chicago as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era.” This […]
WGAL
Crews battle overnight fire in Lancaster County
Crews from Lancaster and Dauphin Counties are on the scene of a fire at Funk Brewing in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. They were called to the first block of South Market Street shortly after 3 A.M. Emergency dispatchers say there are no reported injuries.
Support 3 candidates in Camp Hill? Not with yard signs you don’t: Lawsuit
It’s a sign of election season. A Republican group in Camp Hill is suing the borough to overturn an ordinance that prohibits residents from placing more than two political signs on their property. The Camp Hill Borough Republican Association calls the ordinance — and the $1,000 fine for placing...
