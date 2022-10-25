Read full article on original website
United Way Wednesday: Sabrina Cave
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sabrina Cave joined Daybreak for United Way Wednesday. Click on the video above to learn more.
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies
Ronald Vernon “Ron” Davies, 73, a resident of Harman passed from this life on October 21, 2022, at his home. Ron was born on Friday, July 15, 1949, in Jackson Heights, NY, a son of the late Vernon Thomas Davies and Gwyneth Mair Jones Davies. On December 29, 1983, in Elkins, he was married to the former Melva “Mel” Kay Judy, who survives. They had celebrated thirty-eight years of marriage.
Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
A Morgantown couple tries rebuilding the pieces after a devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - On October 22, while at a friend’s, Logan Kelble got a text that immediately changed everything. The apartment Logan and his partner, Gabe, were staying in caught fire, and they lost everything. Luckily, they were not home. However, their dogs were. “They told me that...
Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
Crews battle brush fire in Harrison County
BRISTOL, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews are battling a brush fire in Harrison County. Calls for the brush fire on Turtletree Fork Rd. in Bristol came in around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire has not damaged any structures, and no...
Morgantown yard display captivates crowds
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - If Halloween is your favorite holiday, then Jon Ware’s house is an attraction for you. “It’s a sense of adventure, thrill, danger, all the things that people really enjoy,” Ware said. This is the second year his family is showcasing a grand Halloween...
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Harrison County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 98 between Eagle Way and Chestnut Street in Clarksburg on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted...
Conditions improve heading into the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After rain today, clouds will move out through tomorrow morning, leading to a mostly sunny next few days. However, our next rain system could affect your Halloween night.
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought three kittens with her that are up for adoption and talked about how many cats there are at the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
First at 4 Forum: Sarah Woodrum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sarah Woodrum, WVU’s School of Public Health Senior Associate Dean, joined First at 4. She talked about the 10 year anniversary of the School of Public Health, putting public health at the forefront and the mission of the school. You can watch the full interview...
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
Liberty High School Volleyball Player makes comeback after carbon monoxide poisoning
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Around this time last year, Gabby Floyd was lucky to be alive. The local volleyball player was rushed to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak poisoned her and her family. Now she’s back on the court and helping lead her school’s team to an impressive...
Meadowbrook Mall teases big new addition, store relocations
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport is teasing a big new addition to the mall in addition to several store relocations. The management of Meadowbrook Mall says a “major new business” is tentatively scheduled to arrive in 2023, according to a release from the mall. Officials...
Fairmont State announces annual SOAR scholarship ceremony events
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University will continue the annual SOAR Award ceremony events to provide incoming first-time freshmen with a $2,000 scholarship. Fairmont State began the SOAR Awards in 2018 to reduce educational costs as an institutional commitment to student success and accomplishment. “The SOAR Awards were established...
WVU Medicine Health Report: Flu Season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, Dr. Michael Stevens talks about flu season and how to avoid getting sick. Watch the video above to learn more.
Dorothy P. Vincent
Dorothy P. Vincent Dorothy Pearl Vincent, 94, of Fairmont passed away on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her home. She was born in Fairmont on April 07, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward B. and Lula Jane Sanders Conner. Dorothy retired with 36 years of service from the Westinghouse Plant. She was a dedicated member of the Samaria Free Methodist Church. She most enjoyed time spent with her loving family. She is survived by her son Clarence Edward Vincent of Fairmont; three grandchildren Becky Dewitt and her husband Karry of Fairmont, Billy Vincent and his wife Anja of Fairmont and Eddie Vincent and his wife Tracey of Buckhannon; great grandchildren Abigail, Cadence and Riley Vincent, Hunter and Levi Dewitt and Larissa, Nicholas, Marc and Billy Vincent; great grandchildren Ava Bruce and Wyatt; one sister Nancy Johnson of Barboursville and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Merton Myron Vincent on July 10, 1991; her daughter-in-law Diane Vincent; brothers and sisters William “Bill” Conner, James E. Conner, Louella Hoffman, Pauline Haddix and Paul “Poker” Conner. The family would like to thank Amedysis Hospice especially Cortney, Corina, Angie and Brenda for their compassionate care of Dorothy, as well as caregiver Veronica McQuain. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Steve Stemple and Pastor John Conaway officiating. Burial will follow at ET Vincent Cemetery on East Grafton Road. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
Police investigate burglaries, thefts near state border
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (WDTV) - Troopers from the Maryland State Police are investigating several burglaries and thefts in the Friendsville area of Garrett County, Maryland. Troopers say the crimes have happened at several homes near the West Virginia and Pennsylvania state borders. Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to...
Man stabs family member at Morgantown Walmart, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he stabbed a family member at a Morgantown Walmart. Officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to a stabbing at a Walmart in Morgantown Monday evening around 7:45, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers...
