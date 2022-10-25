Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Olathe school closes for the week with around 150 students and multiple staff members sick
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe School District and health department officials have closed an elementary school in Olathe with an “exceedingly high” number of sick students and staff members. The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment has recommended Clearwater Creek Elementary close immediately for the rest...
KCTV 5
Olathe School District elementary school dismissed for remainder of week due to illness
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Clearwater Creek Elementary School -- part of the Olathe School District -- closed Wednesday for the remainder of the week due to an abnormally large amount of absences. “We dismissed not only for today but for the week,” principal Nate Kremer told KCTV5. The Johnson...
KCTV 5
KCKPS classroom camera initiative faces criticism
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools got a lot of pushback Tuesday night after proposing putting cameras in the classroom to expand virtual learning. Several teachers spoke in opposition at the district’s school board meeting. After a passionate public comment session, some board members contended...
Illness closes Olathe elementary school until Monday
Clearwater Creek Elementary in Olathe, Kansas, will be closed for the rest of the week after more than 150 student absences from illnesses.
KCTV 5
Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death
Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Raymore officials concerned over rumors of proposed landfill
Raymore Mayor Kristofer Turnbow and other city officials released a statement Tuesday announcing opposition to rumors of an effort to bring a landfill next to the city’s northern boundary.
KCTV 5
KCK Schools consider cameras in classrooms, more NARCAN access
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, KS, Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider a pair of measures that would put cameras in the classrooms and increase access to NARCAN in case of an opioid overdose. The camera policy would give students who can’t be...
Kansas City woman pleads in connection to 12-year-old brother’s killing in Leavenworth
A 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a shooting last year that left her 12-year-old brother dead.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
KCTV 5
Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Video shows shoplifters stealing shoes from Johnson County store
Lenexa police are looking for six people accused of shoplifting more than a dozen pair of shoes from a store near 95th Street and Quivira.
KCTV 5
Independence Scare
It’s a historic town filled with ghost stories, and it’s right here in the metro. Grace and Bill are joined by Jeff Rogers who talks about how the city of Independence, Missouri comes alive with spirited events for Halloween.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
AOL Corp
1 dead, 3 injured after Missouri bridge collapses while under construction
One person is dead and three others are injured after a bridge that was under construction near Kansas City, Missouri, collapsed, authorities said. Workers were pouring concrete on the bridge deck when it collapsed Wednesday afternoon, before 2 p.m. local time, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. The bridge...
SMSD approves new pay incentives for paraeducators, custodians
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will soon invest more than a half a million dollars towards incentives to attract and retain employees in hard to fill positions. Monday the school board voted unanimously to approve new pay incentives for paraeducators and custodians. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said currently there are about […]
KCTV 5
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the most iconic leaders in the history of Kansas City has died. Charles Wheeler, a mayor for eight years from 1971-1979, died Wednesday at the age of 96. “It’s a real loss,” former Mayor Richard Berkley said. “We ran against each other twice,...
KCTV 5
Voter education
With the general election upcoming, AARP Kansas City wants to share valuable information for our Kansas and Missouri viewers. Watch this to make sure you’re ready when you go to the polls. Sponsored by AARP.
KCTV 5
1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon. The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township. The collapse reportedly...
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
