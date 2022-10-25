ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

KCKPS classroom camera initiative faces criticism

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools got a lot of pushback Tuesday night after proposing putting cameras in the classroom to expand virtual learning. Several teachers spoke in opposition at the district’s school board meeting. After a passionate public comment session, some board members contended...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Current, former KC mayors react to Charles Wheeler's death

Suspect fatally shot by US Marshals Service in KCMO, investigation underway. MSHP is investigating after an armed suspect was fatally shot by the U.S. Marshals Service in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, has led to one worker's death. There...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK Schools consider cameras in classrooms, more NARCAN access

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, KS, Public Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night will consider a pair of measures that would put cameras in the classrooms and increase access to NARCAN in case of an opioid overdose. The camera policy would give students who can’t be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Sister of slain 12-year-old pleas guilty to involuntary manslaughter

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KCTV 5

Independence Scare

It’s a historic town filled with ghost stories, and it’s right here in the metro. Grace and Bill are joined by Jeff Rogers who talks about how the city of Independence, Missouri comes alive with spirited events for Halloween.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

SMSD approves new pay incentives for paraeducators, custodians

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) will soon invest more than a half a million dollars towards incentives to attract and retain employees in hard to fill positions.   Monday the school board voted unanimously to approve new pay incentives for paraeducators and custodians.  Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said currently there are about […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the most iconic leaders in the history of Kansas City has died. Charles Wheeler, a mayor for eight years from 1971-1979, died Wednesday at the age of 96. “It’s a real loss,” former Mayor Richard Berkley said. “We ran against each other twice,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Voter education

With the general election upcoming, AARP Kansas City wants to share valuable information for our Kansas and Missouri viewers. Watch this to make sure you’re ready when you go to the polls. Sponsored by AARP.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 worker killed, others injured in bridge collapse near Kearney

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, led to one worker’s death Wednesday afternoon. The bridge is near NE 148th Street and Shady Grove Road. That is near Carroll Creek and south of State Route 92. It’s reportedly in Washington Township. The collapse reportedly...
KEARNEY, MO

Community Policy