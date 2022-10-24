ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, NC

WBTV

Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail

Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year.
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in Pageland shooting; woman charged with murder, police say

PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, police confirmed. Police said they went to a home on North Oak Street in Pageland for the shooting. EMS arrived and took someone who had been shot to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.
PAGELAND, SC
WSOC Charlotte

FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking psychologist

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man accused of sending his psychologist hundreds of harassing and threatening emails and voicemails was sentenced to prison Tuesday, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents said 29-year-old Amir Salvatore Khayyat met the victim in 2017. The woman, a licensed clinical psychologist and a credentialed […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide

In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting

The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing.
