Family of victim hopes murder suspect’s prison sentence is lesson to others
CHARLOTTE — The man who shot and killed 16-year-old Jeremiah Nathaniel Woodard was sentenced to prison on Thursday after taking a plea deal. Tracy Witherspoon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A judge sentenced him to...
Suspect denied bond in shooting death of CATS bus driver in Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A judge denied bond Thursday for a man accused of shooting and killing a CATS bus driver on Feb. 11 in Uptown Charlotte. Darian Thavychith has been held without bond here at the Mecklenburg County Jail since he was arrested for the shooting death of Ethan Rivera.
WBTV
Family fights to keep man accused of killing bus driver in jail
Darian Thavychith was denied bond in court on Thursday after he allegedly killed Ethan Rivera earlier this year. Family remembers Statesville teen killed near N.C. A&T. Kaneycha Turner, a 19-year-old from Statesville, was shot and killed in Greensboro on Tuesday night. Teachers in Gaston County paid after months of payroll...
Charlotte Mother Outraged After District Attorney Offers Suspected Killer 8 Year Sentence
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte mother is demanding justice three years after her son was shot and killed. 20-year-old Darnel Mills was a passenger in a car that police say was driven by 44-year-old Kehlan Johnson. Authorities say Johnson ran away from the scene right after the shooting, but later turned himself into police. Mills died from his injuries 9 days later.
Suspect in shooting outside Gastonia convenience store sought
A suspect in a weekend shooting outside of a convenience store in Gastonia is being sought, Gastonia Police said Wednesday.
East Charlotte homicide suspect took victim’s vehicle: CMPD
The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.
Charlotte firefighter describes moments when he helped save shooting victim’s life
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte firefighter happened to be in the right place at the right time when someone was shot in a busy Steele Creek shopping center earlier in October. As police responded to the shooting at the Berewick Town Center, they discovered that a firefighter was already there working to help save the victim’s life.
East Charlotte store owner concerned for her safety after jewelry heist
CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a man accused of walking inside an east Charlotte store with a gun and stealing jewelry right out of the casings. Yolanda’s Creations is back open after the incident around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. An employee said a masked man pointed a gun at staff members while stealing the items.
1 dead in Pageland shooting; woman charged with murder, police say
PAGELAND, S.C. — One person is dead and a woman is in custody after a deadly shooting in Chesterfield County on Tuesday, police confirmed. Police said they went to a home on North Oak Street in Pageland for the shooting. EMS arrived and took someone who had been shot to the hospital, where they died from their injuries, authorities said.
Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting. A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting...
FBI warns of child abductions through rideshares
CHARLOTTE — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has a warning for parents after instances of kids being abducted and transported through rideshare companies. It’s important to note that these abductions are extremely rare, but the FBI is issuing the warning because of the high impact of this type of crime.
Charlotte man sentenced to prison for cyberstalking psychologist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man accused of sending his psychologist hundreds of harassing and threatening emails and voicemails was sentenced to prison Tuesday, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Court documents said 29-year-old Amir Salvatore Khayyat met the victim in 2017. The woman, a licensed clinical psychologist and a credentialed […]
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police
Toni Barbara Cunningham, 65, of Mooresville, was identified as the person deceased.
Red Tape: Police couldn’t track man’s ankle monitor as he allegedly robbed dozens of people
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 uncovered warrants that revealed an 18-year-old is accused of robbing more than two dozen people across Charlotte while wearing an ankle monitor. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they couldn’t use the ankle monitor to find Kaivon Belton’s location that was being monitored by the Department of Juvenile Justice.
3 people found dead in wrecked car on rural NC road in suspected murder-suicide
In what police suspect was a double murder-suicide, three people were found dead in a crashed car on a rural Gaston County road Monday afternoon. Officers found two men and a woman dead in the car that wrecked in the 300 block of Robinson Clemmer Road near Dallas, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release. On Tuesday, officials said a 911 call about the wreck was made around 3:15 but it’s believed the incident and shooting may have happened earlier “prior to 1:30.”
CDOT employee arrested for spending $10,000 on gas card for personal vehicles, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee after they said he used a city gas card to fill up personal vehicles. Corey Barnette, 50, was arrested on Thursday after police say he used the card for personal use for several months. Barnette was employed by CDOT at the time of the alleged crimes.
Charlotte Transportation Worker Charged with Embezzlement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police have arrested a Charlotte Department of Transportation employee for using a company gas card to fill up multiple personal vehicles at multiple gas stations across the city. On Thursday, Corey Barnette was arrested and charged with embezzlement, financial transaction card fraud, and financial...
College student from Statesville killed in Greensboro shooting
The daycare owner here is no stranger to RSV, but doctors say the virus is hitting the children earlier in the season. Charlotte remains number 16 on the rent list from last year, but data shows rent is steadily increasing. Deer wrangled out of South Carolina restaurant after it wandered...
‘Please Don’t DEW This’: Police respond to soda shooting in Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation in a recent shooting, but it’s not the kind of shooting you would expect. The victims? Four Diet Mountain Dew bottles. The Gastonia Police Department Facebook page posted Tuesday morning that they responded to a neighborhood recently...
