West Hollywood, CA

Olivia Rodrigo Channels Britney Spears' 'Baby One More Time' Schoolgirl Look At Fan Event: Photos

By Sabrina Picou
 2 days ago
Image Credit: affinitypicture / BACKGRID

While meeting fans on Oct. 24 at Glossier in West Hollywood, “good 4 u” singer Olivia Rodrigo, 19, rocked a schoolgirl outfit that channeled pop icon Britney Spears, 40, in “Baby One More Time.” The teen’s stylish look consisted of a white crop top with bedazzled letters that read, “VOTE”, a grey mini pleated skirt, and a grey cardigan with fuzzy ends on the sleeves. For accessories, Olivia rocked a pair of white crew socks, black Sunday school shoes, and silver hoop earrings. The star’s long brunette locks were styled in effortlessly elegant curls and parted down the middle.

Olivia Rodrigo channeled her inner Britney Spears in a schoolgirl outfit in West Hollywood on Oct. 24. (affinitypicture / BACKGRID)

The nostalgic and adorable outfit comes just four days after Olivia took to Glossier’s Instagram to announce that she is collaborating with the beauty brand to create her own Olivia Rodrigo Collection. “Good morning! Time to get ready with @oliviarodrigo (with a special sneak peek at her very own limited-edition Glossier collection… dropping next week!) Watch the full video on youtube.com/glossier!”, the caption of the clip read. The talented songstress applied her favorite liquid eyeliner during the video and told fans that despite messing up her attempt on camera, she is “good at it in real life.”

In addition, the makeup brand announced a meet and greet with the hitmaker on Oct. 23 via Instagram. “Come meet @oliviarodrigo IRL tomorrow (10/24) at Glossier LA!!”, the post’s caption read. The cute video also showcased a travel makeup bag in Olivia’s signature color – lavender. At the event in West Hollywood, Olivia posed with many fans and with the store’s team to promote her latest venture.

Later that day, the brunette beauty took to Instagram Stories to share an important message about voting. While urging her fans to register to vote she highlighted that, “one third of the Senate is getting elected, the entire House of Representatives, and a bunch of local leadership positions.” The Grammy-winner also noted that she herself is also registered to vote. “If you’re not registered to vote yet, make sure to do it. I’m registered. I thought it was going to be really hard, but it’s super easy, and it’s very important,” she said.

Olivia’s voting video and Glossier meet and greet comes just two days after she was spotted attending the Conan Gray concert on Oct. 22. She shared a series of photos of the event on Instagram with the caption, “GO CONAN!!!!” More so, the California native took a photo with Judd Apatow‘s daughter, Iris Apatow, 20. The two young women rocked homemade tank tops with phrases that read, “that’s my f*****g best friend”, “Marry me Conan”, and “Conan’s #1 Fan.”

Los Angeles, CA
HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

