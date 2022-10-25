Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Related
Resources for those affected by the St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis community is on edge after the tragic shooting Monday morning at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in which two people were killed and six others were injured. School districts and law enforcement agencies across the region have stepped up security measures...
'This is a trend that must stop,' Central VPA High School moves to virtual learning after Monday shooting
ST. LOUIS — Central VPA High School will move to virtual learning next Monday after three people were killed and seven were injured in a shooting at the school. There will be no school for students or staff for the remainder of this week. In a St. Louis Public...
St. Louis area businesses working to support survivors and victim's families following school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Businesses all across the St. Louis area are joining forces to support the victims and survivors of this week's tragedy. Some of them are asking their customers to chip in. No matter who you are or where you were when the news dropped, you likely felt...
Eerie new photo of St. Louis school shooter Orlando Harris scowling in yearbook pic before killing 2 in massacre
AN eerie picture of the St Louis school shooter looking sullen has emerged after he killed two at his former high school on Monday. The yearbook's undated photo shows a gloomy-looking Orlando Harris, 19, with short hair and wearing a white hoodie and black jacket. Harris killed gym teacher Jean...
Guard who confronted school gunman talks with FOX 2
For the first time, one of those who confronted the gunman in the St. Louis school shooting Monday, spoke publicly to FOX 2.
Family of gunman heartbroken for victims of St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Officials gave updates Wednesday on the shooting that happened at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The shooting left a teacher and a student dead and four other students with gunshot wounds. The victims who lost their lives were identified as 15-year-old Alexzandria Bell and...
'Remember those we lost and our hurting school': Hundreds of mourners unite outside Central VPA
ST. LOUIS — A sea of mourners swelled outside Central Visual and Performing High School Wednesday night. Hundreds of students, teachers, alumni, parents and many more united to honor the innocent lives forever changed by a mass shooting at the school in south St. Louis. "We all didn't think...
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
'Just keep praying': St. Louis student recovering after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A fatal shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis has left families in despair and a community riddled with grief. A 15-year-old student, Alex Bell, and a 61-year-old teacher, Jean Kuczka, were killed Monday morning. Many lives were diverted that day....
Police release new info about Central VPA High School shooter
Classes are canceled the rest of the week at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
St. Louis police previously removed the gun used in CVPA shooting after domestic disturbance
Forty-eight hours after a shooter killed two people and injured several others at a St. Louis high school, investigators painted a picture of a mother that tried to intervene in every way against an attack she had no way of anticipating. This intervention included having police take the gun that...
KSDK
Police provide information on school shooter
St. Louis Interim Police Chief Michael Sack read from the note the shooter left. Sack said he wanted it to serve as a reminder to say something if you see something.
'You aren't thinking': Father rushed to CVPA to rescue daughter from school shooting
ST. LOUIS — The father of a Central Visual Performing Arts High School student said although the threat is gone, his daughter will battle trauma for the rest of her life. Michael Bishop first found out his 16-year-old daughter was in danger when she texted the family saying she was scared of a threat in the building. Bishop immediately went from his south St. Louis home to the school.
KMOV
GoFundMe set up for CVPA victim who was shot in hand and jaw
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Following the tragic shooting at Central Visual Performing Arts High School, efforts to help the victims and their families have already begun. One student, Brian, was in health class when the school went on lockdown. The fundraiser states the shooter entered Brian’s classroom and killed...
Leaders react to shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Six other people were also injured. As St. Louis reels in the wake of the violence that struck Central VPA High School, leaders across the St. Louis area have shared their reactions.
Timeline: 3 dead, including suspect, after shooting at south St. Louis high school
ST. LOUIS — Three people, including the shooter, died and six others were injured in a shooting at a south St. Louis high school Monday morning. Police are still working to identify the shooter and piece together what happened. This is a timeline of events as police say they occurred as of this writing:
St. Louis police respond to road rage on Broadway
On Oct. 23, St. Louis Police responded to the 4000 block of Broadway for a case of road rage that turned into a shooting.
Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
"I don't know if I'm going to live."
Two teens in custody after bringing firearm to Belleville East High School
Two teens are in custody after bringing a firearm to Belleville East High School Tuesday morning.
St. Louis police were inside school with shooter within 4 minutes and in a ‘firefight’ within 12 minutes
Officials have shared that four minutes after a gunman arrived at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began opening fire, police entered the school and began searching for the shooter.
5 On Your Side
St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 0