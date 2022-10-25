Read full article on original website
WDTV
Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2. Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message. Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment...
Hundreds of local voters change districts, delegate options before General Election
Marion County voters can cast their ballot for early voting starting Oct. 26, but some might’ve had another district change for this election—which could change their delegate options.
Would West Virginia Amendment 2 affect my 2022 personal property taxes?
If passed, West Virginia's Amendment 2 would give the State Legislature the authority to pass legislation cutting car tax as well as taxes on vehicles and equipment for businesses.
WDTV
Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
wajr.com
Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
WDTV
Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
Here’s where to vote early in north central West Virginia
West Virginia's early voting period for the 2022 Midterm Election began on Wednesday, Oct. 26 and will run until Saturday, Nov. 5.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Sarah Woodrum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sarah Woodrum, WVU’s School of Public Health Senior Associate Dean, joined First at 4. She talked about the 10 year anniversary of the School of Public Health, putting public health at the forefront and the mission of the school. You can watch the full interview...
connect-bridgeport.com
Ribbon Cutting for Newest Market Place at Bridgeport Business Held with Local, Company Officials Present
This story ran Oct. 12 on Connect-Bridgeport. This morning, officials with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce were joined by other local and store representatives to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those individuals are shown in the photo above. Check out the area's newest business. There is a new store...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought three kittens with her that are up for adoption and talked about how many cats there are at the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
WDTV
Three from NCWV nominated for service academies
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
WDTV
Building design unveiled, bid due date listed for new terminal at NCWV Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In a perfect word, Bridgeport Mayor and Benedum Airport Authority member Andy Lang knows that the announcement made at Tuesday’s meeting of the airport’s governing body would have been met by plenty of fireworks and applause. Even if that did not happen, what took...
Be ready for these 2 upcoming sobriety checkpoints in north central West Virginia
The West Virginia State Police announced that there will be a sobriety checkpoint in Barbour County next week.
WDTV
WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
Marion County bridge will be temporarily closed starting next week
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced that a bridge over the West Fork River in Marion County will be closed starting Monday.
WDTV
Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The...
Ahoy! Pirates make port in West Virginia
While this family's Halloween decorations doesn't match the scale of 239 inflatables, they might match them in creativity.
WDTV
GRAPHIC: Charges filed after man found dead in Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been charged after a man’s body was found in a gruesome scene at a Marion County home. Court records show Shekea Danielle Fox, 33, of Fairmont, is charged with being an accessory after the fact to a first-degree murder. On Oct. 23,...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
WDTV
Bridge over the West Fork River closed for repairs
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bridge in Marion County that crosses over the West Fork River is closed for repairs. The Hutchinson Truss Bridge on Marion County Route 90/3, Hutchison Road, 0.03 miles east of US 19 is temporarily closed for repairs, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
