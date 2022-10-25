ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Gov. Justice visits Clarksburg, says Amendment 2 is a ‘trick’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Justice continues his state-wide tour urging people to vote no on Amendment 2. Wednesday, the governor made a stop at the Harrison County Senior Center to spread that message. Justice went as far as to say people, including himself, have been tricked on what Amendment...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Patrick Morrisey visits Preston County High

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey visited Preston County High School on Wednesday. He talked with students about the drug problems in West Virginia like prescription opioids and fentanyl. Morrisey says he wants the students to know how dangerous these drugs are. He says many children start abusing...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown ready to launch major recreational renovations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – City councilors in Morgantown are eyeing a plan to renovate the Ice Arena and Marilla Park Pool. Bond Counsel from Steptoe and Johnson, Tom Aman said the projects will be funded with sales proceeds and the sale of revenue bonds. The ordinance would approve up to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Gov. Justice to discuss Amendment 2 in Clarksburg, Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will be in Clarksburg and Morgantown on Wednesday to discuss Amendment 2. Gov. Justice will hold a community conversation in Morgantown at the Mon County Center at Mylan Park at 11 a.m. After his conversation in Morgantown wraps up, Gov. Justice will travel...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Sarah Woodrum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sarah Woodrum, WVU’s School of Public Health Senior Associate Dean, joined First at 4. She talked about the 10 year anniversary of the School of Public Health, putting public health at the forefront and the mission of the school. You can watch the full interview...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Humane Society

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Casteel from the Doddridge County Humane Society joined First at 4 on Wednesday. She brought three kittens with her that are up for adoption and talked about how many cats there are at the Doddridge County Humane Society. You can watch the full interview above...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Three from NCWV nominated for service academies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people from north-central West Virginia have been nominated to U.S. Service Academies by Rep. David McKinley. Nomination is the first step in the process towards an offer of appointment, McKinley said. “Nominating exceptional young West Virginians for the academies has always been a highlight,” said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

WVSP schedules sobriety checkpoint in Preston County

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is planning a sobriety checkpoint in Preston County. The checkpoint will be on WV Route 7 between Kingwood and Masontown on Friday, Nov. 11 from 6 p.m. to midnight. State Police said the checkpoint will be conducted in an effort...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Buckhannon Sheetz set to close for ‘major remodel’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sheetz location in Buckhannon is scheduled to be closed for several months for a major remodel. The location on North Locust Street in Buckhannon is set to close next spring as part of a major remodel, according to Nick Ruffner, PR Manager for Sheetz. The...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Bridge over the West Fork River closed for repairs

WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bridge in Marion County that crosses over the West Fork River is closed for repairs. The Hutchinson Truss Bridge on Marion County Route 90/3, Hutchison Road, 0.03 miles east of US 19 is temporarily closed for repairs, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
MARION COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy