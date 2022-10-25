ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington emergency personnel searching for paraglider in Missouri River

The Washington Fire Department is investigating reports that a paraglider crashed into the Missouri River shortly after 5:30 p.m. this evening near Washington's riverfront. The paraglider was reportedly seen by a witness who contacted emergency services. Multiple boats and personnel have been deployed at the riverfront to search for the paraglider. The boats are searching east of the Highway 47 bridge.
WASHINGTON, MO
5 On Your Side

RV catches fire, damages nearby commercial building in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Ill. — A commercial building in Waterloo suffered heavy damage early Tuesday morning after an RV caught fire and flames spread to the building. According to Waterloo fire, the RV was parked behind a building at 411 Park St. before it caught fire and was engulfed in flames at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. The fire spread to the building containing three businesses, and all stores suffered heavy damage. Most of the damage occurred in the building's attic.
WATERLOO, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington teenager injured in two-vehicle crash

A Farmington teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident on northbound Highway 67 at Baisch Drive Tuesday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Emily Keener of Farmington was driving a 2006 Ford 500, lost control, and struck the rear of a vehicle being towed by a tow truck. While Kenner was not injured, a passenger in the vehicle a 13-year-old female juvenile was taken by ambulance to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place at 7 o’clock Tuesday night.
FARMINGTON, MO
heraldpubs.com

Airplane Makes Emergency Landing in Lebanon

LEBANON, IL – Shortly after 9:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, a single pilot plane, low on fuel, made an emergency landing on State Route 4 in Lebanon, IL. Jane Wilhelm of Lebanon saw the plane touch down on State Route 4 near her home. “The wings took up the whole span of the street,” she said. “My husband and I saw a car coming from the south and it apparently went under the wing. We walked to Lynn Street to get a closer look. The police came very quickly.”
LEBANON, IL
Washington Missourian

Brinker wants Highway 47 rail bridge replaced

Franklin County officials are looking to help a railroad improve freight service to Union, while also upgrading a controversial bridge. The Missouri Eastern Railroad and its parent company, Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, are planning to apply for a $9.5 million grant through the Federal Railroad Administration’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements program, said Jeff Van Schaick, Missouri Eastern Railroad senior vice president. The money is part of around $13 million the railroad plans to invest in its 40-mile route connecting Union to Maryland Heights, where the short line can switch freight to major railroads.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man charged for allegedly starting shed fire

A House Springs man has been charged with two felonies for allegedly setting fire to a large shed in the 6800 block of Meadow Lane in Byrnes Mill. Both the shed and a garage next to it were damaged in the fire, which was reported early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, authorities reported.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Truck strikes a teenager in Fenton

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured while riding his bicycle in Fenton on Sunday night. The Highway Patrol reports that the juvenile from Fenton was riding his bike Southbound on Highway 141 near Gravois Bluffs when he failed to stop at a crosswalk signal and was struck by a Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Matthew Garner of St. Louis. The Boy was taken by ambulance to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. The accident happened at 7:30 on Sunday night.
FENTON, MO
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Widespread showers, downpours and some thunder Monday night into Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — One to three inches of much needed rainfall still looks likely with widespread showers and some thunder possible Monday night into Tuesday. Showers, downpours with embedded thunderstorms will develop overnight Monday, continue Tuesday and taper-off Tuesday night. Flooding is unlikely since we have been so dry...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Metro East

BRIDGETON, Mo. — Flood recovery assistance is available at two new Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery centers in the Metro East. Food victims in Illinois will be able to get disaster recovery help from the federal government, starting Friday. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden approved Illinois’ application...
BRIDGETON, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy