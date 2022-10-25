ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

2 arrested after being accused of carjacking, robbery in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday afternoon, around 3:37 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a PetSmart at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd after an elderly man claimed he was hit in the head by two juveniles who robbed his 2013 Dodge Charger. Officers searched the area for...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police investigating after 1 injured in I-24 shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. The driver of a Ford Escape was wounded in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people, police said.
NASHVILLE, TN
WJHL

How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K

Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman hit while using crosswalk in downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver is being charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway near the Capitol building Tuesday morning. James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber was “seriously hurt” from the crash.
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
COLUMBIA, TN
fox17.com

Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Bellevue woman donates to local school after losing everything in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who lost her apartment in a Bellevue fire donated over 60 bags of food to a local elementary school on Wednesday. Kelsey Oliver, a life insurance representative for not-for-profit Woodmen Life, delivered 61 “helping bags” for food-insecure students at Shwab Elementary in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN

