Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dangerous Nashville intersection scares some pedestrians
There's a sense of fear among some pedestrians at the intersection of Nolensville Road and Wallace Road.
WSMV
Man exposing himself to gas station patrons leave customers on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a situation that has some East Nashville gas station customers on edge. Police said a man exposed himself to a woman and officers are now looking for him. Police said the woman was standing at one of the gas pumps at the Mapco on...
WSMV
2 arrested after being accused of carjacking, robbery in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Wednesday afternoon, around 3:37 p.m., officers with the Clarksville Police Department responded to a PetSmart at 2784 Wilma Rudolph Blvd after an elderly man claimed he was hit in the head by two juveniles who robbed his 2013 Dodge Charger. Officers searched the area for...
WSMV
Police investigating after 1 injured in I-24 shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro officers are investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting on Interstate 24. Police said the shooting happened at I-24 East at Harding Place. The driver of a Ford Escape was wounded in the hip by a passenger in a “beaten-up” black Nissan sedan containing four people, police said.
Man charged with attempting to kidnap child in downtown Nashville
Metro police reported a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were standing outside a store on Third Avenue South when a man approached them and began looking at the girl's eyes.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WSMV
A crash involving two vehicles and a bicyclist shuts down lanes in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is working to clear a wreck involving two vehicles and a bicyclist. The collision occurred at around 6:30 a.m. on 1504 Fort Campbell Boulevard and closed down four separate lanes, two northbound and two southbound. The status of those involved in the...
WSMV
Metro Nashville police work to identify man exposing himself at gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Department detectives with the special victims unit are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who was accused of exposing himself and demanding a sex act from a woman at a gas pump. The man was exposing himself at a...
How one Nashville senior was scammed out of $230K
Wire fraud and other forms of elder financial abuse continue to impact high rates of seniors across Tennessee. In 2021 alone, seniors lost more than $32.5 million to financial scams, according to the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference.
WSMV
Woman hit while using crosswalk in downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A driver is being charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian at a crosswalk on James Robertson Parkway near the Capitol building Tuesday morning. James Smallwood, 65, of Madison was given a misdemeanor citation for failure to yield resulting in bodily injury after 65-year-old Betsy Hueber was “seriously hurt” from the crash.
Teen critically injured in drive-by shooting in Antioch
A teenager is facing serious injuries following a drive-by shooting that occurred in Antioch late Tuesday night.
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Fort Campbell Boulevard shooting
The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information about a shooting that took place in the 1600 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard. According to a news release, the shooting happened Friday evening in the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Clarksville, when a silver car occupied by three unknown males fired shots at a dark colored SUV. Both vehicles fled the scene, and the SUV would later drop off a gunshot victim at an emergency medical center.
No student injuries reported as car wrecks into school bus in Nashville
Nashville Fire Department officials said a car and a bus wrecked Tuesday afternoon at the corner Harding Pike and Linbar Drive.
WSMV
Officials offer $5,000 reward after dozens of guns stolen at pawn shop
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is now a $5,000 reward for anyone with information about a massive gun burglary at a Dickson pawn shop. ATF said dozens of guns were stolen, and the store owners said they are worried about them being on the streets. “I am angry and scared,”...
WSMV
Missing Columbia girl found safe, police say
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - UPDATE: Police say Auna Hardin was found safe. Original story: The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is asking for help locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Wednesday. According to CPD, Auna Nicole Hardin was last seen wearing gray jogger pants, a white t-shirt and a...
One injured in shooting in Clarksville gym parking lot
One person was injured during a shooting Friday evening in Clarksville at a Planet Fitness parking lot on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
WSMV
Overflowing trash at Bellevue apartment complex disturbing for residents
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - At one Bellevue apartment complex, some say trash dumpsters have been full and overflowing for weeks and they’re waiting on the complex to take action. The large garbage piles are by the entrance of Aventura Bellevue apartments and the trash can be seen from the...
fox17.com
Shooting in Antioch leaves juvenile in critical condition
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in Antioch Tuesday night. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of Murfreesboro Pike. Metro Nashville Police say that there is no suspect in custody at this time. This is a breaking...
WSMV
Drunk man arrested for attempting to take toddler from parents in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man on Wednesday night after he allegedly approached a mother and her 2-year-old daughter downtown and began behaving weirdly toward the toddler. According to the arrest affidavit, the woman was standing with her little girl outside of the Dollar General on...
WSMV
Bellevue woman donates to local school after losing everything in fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who lost her apartment in a Bellevue fire donated over 60 bags of food to a local elementary school on Wednesday. Kelsey Oliver, a life insurance representative for not-for-profit Woodmen Life, delivered 61 “helping bags” for food-insecure students at Shwab Elementary in Nashville.
