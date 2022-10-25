ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping elderly couple he used to do yard work for

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. announced that a Kenner teen was convicted of threatening and kidnapping an elderly couple back in 2021. A grand jury found 18-year-old Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count...
KENNER, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting

New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police

NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond

HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
HAMMOND, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

