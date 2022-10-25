Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in West Lake Forest, police say
New Orleans police are investigating a homicide in West Lake Forest. They found a man suffering from bullet wounds in the 6600 block of Coveview Court at around 3:13 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police placed at least a dozen evidence markers in a parking lot and...
cenlanow.com
Kenner teen convicted of kidnapping elderly couple he used to do yard work for
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. announced that a Kenner teen was convicted of threatening and kidnapping an elderly couple back in 2021. A grand jury found 18-year-old Alexsy Mejia guilty of two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count...
fox8live.com
Woman accused of firing gun from moving car in New Orleans gets house arrest pending charging decision
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie woman accused of firing guns with another woman from a moving car toward a New Orleans interstate overpass last week was ordered released to house arrest Wednesday (Oct. 26) by an Orleans Parish magistrate commissioner. India Fazande’s bond was set at $5,000 by commissioner...
Shooting in Plum Orchard neighborhood leaves woman dead Wednesday
According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 4700 block of Francisco Verrett Drive.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after woman shot, killed in Plum Orchard
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Plum Orchard Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 470 block of Francisco Verrett Drive. Police say a woman arrived to an area hospital where she later died from her...
NOPD wants to talk to this driver and find this car
NOPD needs your help locating a person of interest for questioning, as well as a vehicle of interest, in the ongoing investigation of a homicide that occurred on October 9, 2022.
cenlanow.com
Escaped inmate accused of armed robbery at Cane Row Casino captured in Jefferson Parish
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The search is over for an escaped inmate. 19-year-old Roller Avila of Donaldsonville escaped on Tuesday evening and eluded capture for a little while. He was captured Thursday morning on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
NOLA.com
Man apprehended after 9-hour SWAT standoff in Pontchartrain Park is booked with domestic abuse
A man who was arrested Monday after a nearly 9-hour SWAT standoff at a house in Pontchartrain Park has been booked into jail. Andre Cassimere, 39, threatened to harm himself after he locked himself in a house with a gun and his 9-month-old baby. He faces counts of domestic abuse...
NOPD arrests suspect in video shooting
New Orleans Police have arrested a 20-year-old woman believed to be in a viral video of firing a gun from car traveling on the Pontchartrain Expressway near the Loyola Ave. exit.
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
WAPT
They were wrongfully convicted of a crime committed at the hands of a cop. Now, they are free
Three New Orleans men who were incarcerated for almost three decades are now free. This comes as all three were found to be wrongly convicted of a murder after new evidence linked the murder to former NOPD officer Len Davis. Davis is currently serving a death row sentence. Kunta Gable,...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Little Woods ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A man who was killed in a Little Woods shooting this weekend was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office Tuesday as 23-year-old Rashad Dotson. New Orleans police were called to the 1100 block of Chimney Wood Lane at 4:18 p.m. Sunday. There, Dotson had been in an argument with an unidentified person, police said, when the person shot him.
Suspect steals car in New Orleans with baby inside, according to police
NEW ORLEANS — A car was stolen at the intersection of Fleur De Lis Drive and 20th Street with a baby inside Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that an unknown individual stole the vehicle from its owner with the owner's child inside. The vehicle was discovered later on Sunday in the 6100 block of Louisville Street with the child still inside and unharmed.
Triple offender receives 70-years for 2019 shooting, leaving the victim paralyzed
With surveillance video of the incident and photos posted to social media that night, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says they were able to identify Brown.
Louisiana man surrenders after barricading himself inside home with baby
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a man barricaded himself inside a residence located in the 5400 block of Seminary Pl.
cenlanow.com
One killed, one shot, two arrested after custody visit in Hammond
HAMMOND. La. (WGNO) — Two people have been arrested by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, after the shooting death of a Hammond man during a custody visit. Investigators say that 21-year-old Howard Watkins, Jr. was fatally shot by 25-year-old Ajante Jackson on Tuesday (Oct. 18). Jackson is the...
NOPD: Suspect opens fire on man at Central City intersection Sunday night
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Central City Sunday (Oct. 23) night.
uptownmessenger.com
Police seek person-of-interest in attempted rape on Carrollton
The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a person-of-interest for questioning in an ongoing investigation of an attempted aggravated rape that occurred on Oct. 9 in the 1900 block of South Carrollton Avenue. NOPD Special Victims Section Sex Crimes Unit detectives have developed the man pictured above as a...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
