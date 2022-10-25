ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, AL


lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents

The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville. Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to...
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge

At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge. Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge. “I know...
wvasfm.org

Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location

Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE
Greenville Advocate

City of Greenville to host “Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street”

Ghosts, goblins and all things Halloween will be in full-force Monday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville for one of the Camellia City’s premier fall events. For one evening only, Greenville hosts ‘Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street’ – a Halloween extravaganza in Confederate Park. Building on the...
GREENVILLE, AL
WSFA

State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
lowndessignal.com

JAG specialist Chantrice Morrison breaks down student barriers, named Lowndes County Career Technical Education teacher of the month

The Lowndes County Career Technical Education program recently recognized Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) specialist Chantrice Morrison as October Teacher of the Month. The 10-year veteran teacher is new to Lowndes County Schools and is the first JAG specialist for the county. According to career tech director Shameka Baker,...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia

U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a woman fatally shot Tuesday as Erica Wagner. Sgt. Tina McGriff said Wagner, 35, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street around 7:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information about the case was not publicly...
MONTGOMERY, AL

