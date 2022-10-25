Read full article on original website
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Commission learns broadband available to rural residents
The Lowndes County Commission approved a resolution in favor of Alabama Legislatively-Referred Constitutional Amendments 2 and 7 during a meeting held Monday evening at the Charles Smith Annex Building in Hayneville. Amendment 2 would allow local governments to use federal funding for broadband internet infrastructure and award such funds to...
Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
WSFA
Family of 7 loses house in Montgomery County fire
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County family has lost their home to a fire Friday night. According to the Snowdoun Volunteer Fire Department, units from the department arrived at the blaze on Nolan Lane in Pintlala around 7:55 p.m. There was heavy smoke and flames visible. Pintlala Volunteer...
Greenville Advocate
Bill Farrar elected Pioneer Electric’s newest board member for District 2
Pioneer Electric Cooperative, Inc. members elected William “Bill” Farrar to the utility’s Board of Trustees at an annual meeting on Oct. 15. The newest member of the nine-person board represents District 2, which includes portions of Pioneer’s service area in Butler, Conecuh, and Monroe counties. Farrar...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Councils reappoints municipal judge
At the Oct. 25 Troy City Council Meeting, the council reappointed Judge Matthew Baker as the city’s municipal court judge. Baker has served as the city’s municipal judge since 2016 and his reappointment is for another two-year term to serve as the city’s municipal judge. “I know...
$10,000 reward offered on 5th anniversary of double slaying in Butler County
A $10,000 reward is being offered to help solve a 2017 double homicide in Butler County. It was five years ago today that Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, both 22, were found dead inside a vehicle on Airport Road. Their bodies were discovered when a citizen called the Butler...
Andalusia Star News
FAIR TIME IN COVINGTON COUNTY: Andalusia Kiwanis Club opens gate for 2022 Covington County Fair
The Andalusia Kiwanis Club has officially opened the 2022 Covington County Fair, which will continue throughout the week at the fairgrounds. This year’s fair, the 61st hosted by the Kiwanis Club, brings the return of exhibitions, along with the traditional assortment of games, food and carnival rides. Among the...
wvasfm.org
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the Eastern Blvd. Service Road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to the...
WSFA
‘Please come forward’: Families seek justice in 2017 Butler County double homicide
BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the families of Ladarious Lymon and Ja’von Banks, emotions are still high five years after their murders. The two 22-year-old men were fatally shot in 2017. Deputies discovered their bodies inside of a vehicle along Airport Road in Butler County. On this horrific...
wdhn.com
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Greenville Advocate
City of Greenville to host “Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street”
Ghosts, goblins and all things Halloween will be in full-force Monday at 5:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville for one of the Camellia City’s premier fall events. For one evening only, Greenville hosts ‘Trick-or-Treat on Commerce Street’ – a Halloween extravaganza in Confederate Park. Building on the...
WSFA
State patrol vehicle stolen in Montgomery; suspect at large
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are searching for the person who stole a patrol vehicle belonging to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says it happened shortly after 4 p.m. Monday on Holcomb Street in Montgomery. The vehicle was later recovered, but the thief has not been caught.
WSFA
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
lowndessignal.com
JAG specialist Chantrice Morrison breaks down student barriers, named Lowndes County Career Technical Education teacher of the month
The Lowndes County Career Technical Education program recently recognized Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) specialist Chantrice Morrison as October Teacher of the Month. The 10-year veteran teacher is new to Lowndes County Schools and is the first JAG specialist for the county. According to career tech director Shameka Baker,...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
wtvy.com
Reward increased in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery has contributed more funds to help solve a homicide. Authorities are trying to find out who killed 31-year-old Takata Floyd. The shooting victim was found in the 500 block of Centennial Way the night of Sept. 5. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers was already...
wbrc.com
3-year-old takes on miniature form as Alabama State University drum major
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was represent your favorite HBCU/ College Day at Eastern Shore Academy of Excellence in Fairhope. Three-year-old Kai had no question about who he wanted to represent. From the whistle down to the cape, Kai appeared to be an Alabama State University drum major in miniature...
alabamanews.net
Dallas Co. Capital Murder Suspect Caught in Georgia
U.S. Marshals capture a Wilcox County man — who’s wanted in Dallas County — for capital murder. Federal agents caught and arrested 44 year old Rockel Hardy of Pine Apple in the state of Georgia. Hardy is accused in the death of 38 year old Samuel Taylor....
WSFA
Police identify woman fatally shot in Montgomery Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a woman fatally shot Tuesday as Erica Wagner. Sgt. Tina McGriff said Wagner, 35, was found in the 2100 block of E. Fourth Street around 7:40 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional information about the case was not publicly...
