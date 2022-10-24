ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Fairmont Senior girls fall short to Oak Glen in region final

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior girls soccer kept one of the most dangerous offenses in the state quiet for more than a half, but it couldn’t hang on long enough to keep its season alive. The Polar Bears led early on the road against an...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Men's Basketball Jimmy Bell Jr. 10/27/22

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell, Jr., details his process of reshaping his body, including a lot of workouts and a big change in his diet. He's now at 280 pounds, and moving much better on the court. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Grafton lifts regional boys soccer title at home, 2-0

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – As the celebration began at McKinney Field, blue shirts and white shorts mixing with winter coats of many colors, one arm, holding one regional trophy, rose above the scrum. The Grafton Bearcats are Region II champions, battling past the Lewis County Minutemen, 2-0, to...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Bruceton sweeps County XC championships

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Middle School Championship was held back on Oct. 18, and Bruceton Middle enjoyed a team sweep. On the girls’ side, Bruceton scored a 39 to lead the four scoring teams. Aurora placed second with a 50 while Central Preston (62) edged West Preston (63) for third place.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

FSHS 5 EHS 58.jpg

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Being penalized three times on its opening drive still didn’t pr…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

20221027_211313.jpg

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
FAIRMONT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy