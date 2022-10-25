Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Following that explosive ‘House of the Dragon’ finale, HBO quietly announced when we can expect ‘Succession’ season 4
While House of the Dragon might be the show in the spotlight right now HBO game audiences a glimpse at another of their most beloved series Succession which is headed back to screens sooner than you may think. As pointed out on social media, a new teaser for the fourth...
CNET
'Succession' Season 4 Trailer Teases 'Rebel Alliance' Against Logan Roy
The Roy kids are back, and appear to be plotting, in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming fourth season of Succession. The roughly 30-second clip doesn't give much away about the next season of HBO's hit drama, which will premiere in the spring of 2023. But it does include that spectacular theme song. You know you missed it.
‘Bad Crimes’ Starring Nicole Byer, Lauren Lapkus Canceled By Netflix Mid-Production, Producers Will Shop Elsewhere
Netflix has canceled adult animated comedy “Bad Crimes” mid-production, and the project is now being shopped around to other platforms. “Bad Crimes” was being produced by comedy veterans Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (“King of the Hill”) with Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus set to voice the lead roles. The series is described as a dark comedy procedural following Kara (Byer) and Jennie (Lapkus), two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. Netflix ordered “Bad Crimes” to series in January of this year. Nicole Silverberg of...
Collider
'Succession' Season 4: Release Window, Trailer, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
What Do We Know About the Succession Season 4 Plot?. Name a more dysfunctional family than the Roys in the HBO drama series Succession. It's hard to compare the unhealthy dynamic between Waystar RoyCO's mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his offspring to other families on TV currently. After all, they are always eager to do the dirty work as long as it makes them closer to the top. Following the climactic ending from Season 3, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will be back on the small screen soon to compete for the highest standing position at their father's media firm. That is if Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) don't take the lead first. For all of those excited to know what's next, here is a handy guide will all the information available about the next chapter of Jesse Armstrong's award-winning series.
Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production
Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
AdWeek
HBO Max: What’s Coming and Going in November 2022
Thanksgiving isn’t the only thing to be thankful for in November. The second to last month of the year will see some amazing additions on HBO Max. New titles include seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls, The Big Brunch and Titans and the original documentary Love, Lizzo, along with all eight Harry Potter movies and 11 Star Trek films.
‘Young Sheldon’: Rachel Bay Jones & Will Sasso Join CBS Comedy As Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bay Jones and Will Sasso have joined Young Sheldon. The pair will have recurring guest roles on the current season of the CBS sitcom as the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). Jones will play Audrey McCallister, Mandy’s domineering mother. She seems sweet, but is actually a force to be reckoned with both in her daughter’s life and in her marriage. She is unhappy with Mandy’s life choices (especially the one to have a baby with Georgie) and isn’t afraid to say so. Related Story 'So Help Me Todd' On CBS Ranks As Best Series Premiere So Far This Season; 'Ghosts'...
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
‘Sausage Party’ Series Ordered at Amazon, Multiple Original Cast Members Returning
A “Sausage Party” series has been ordered at Amazon, Variety has learned. The animated show is titled “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.” Plot details are being kept under wraps, so it is unknown if it will be a prequel or sequel to the 2016 film. Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, and Edward Norton — all of whom lent their voices to the film — will return for the series. Additionally, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester will also star in the series. It is currently in production. “Film used to be the superior art form...
Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton Dynasty Growing: ‘1923’ To Span Two 8-Episode Seasons, With ’40s- & ’60s-Era Series Also Eyed – The Dish
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Sheridan‘s limited series 1923 has turned out to be such a sprawling saga that he’ll need two seasons to get it done, The Dish hears. 101 Studios and MTV Entertainment Studios have given a thumbs up to Sheridan’s ambitions for the Paramount+ limited series, and sources said that negotiations are underway to bring back the cast for another season. Related Story ‘Yellowstone’: Special Sneak Peek From Season 5 To Screen At AMC Theatres Related Story 'Monster High The Movie' Sequel Gets Green Light At Nickelodeon Related Story Kelsey Grammer Shares How 'Frasier' Will Address John Mahoney's Absence We also hear that Sheridan is so...
Never Let Me Go TV series coming to FX and Hulu
Viola Prettejohn, Tracey Ullman and Kelly Macdonald are set to front the latest adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's 2005 novel
M. Night Shyamalan’s ’Servant’: Apple TV+ Debuts Season 4 Teaser (TV News Roundup)
Apple TV+ shared a teaser for the fourth and final season of its psychological thriller “Servant,” which will premiere on Jan. 13. M. Night Shyamalan executive produces the series, which will air weekly through March 17, 2023, on Apple TV+. The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who all reprise their characters for the final season. In addition to Shyamalan, the series is executive produced by series creator Tony Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black. Shyamalan also directs episodes of the final season in addition to Ishana...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
HBO's 'Industry' renewed for third season
HBO's critically-acclaimed business drama "Industry" has been renewed for a third season.
10 Best ‘Gunsmoke’ Episodes, According to Fans
The 'Gunsmoke' fans have spoken. Here are the top 10 best episodes to ever air of the legendary Western show.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Bros' Online — Billy Eichner's New Rom-Com Now Streaming
Bros, the new rom-com co-written by and starring Billy Eichner, is finally available to watch on-demand. As the first gay rom-com to be produced and distributed by a major studio with a wide theatrical release, and the first to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ ensemble cast, you won’t want to miss out on this iconic movie.
theplaylist.net
Amazon Developing ‘Sausage Party’ TV Series As Seth Rogen Declares “It’s Exactly What The World Needs Right Now”
Surprisingly, Prime Video has become a hub for mature genre work, especially when it comes to animation. Just recently, you have projects such as “The Boys: Diabolical” and “Invincible” both becoming major hits for the streamer and pulling no punches in terms of content. Well, two of the producers of those previous series, Seth Rogen and Adam Goldberg, are going to try their hand again at creating adult animation on the streaming service with a new series, “Sausage Party: Foodtopia.”
tvinsider.com
David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Trailer Shows Jeff Wilbusch as Spiritual NYPD Cop
A new kind of detective is coming to streaming. Peacock’s upcoming David. E. Kelley drama The Calling (formerly called The Missing) has shared its first trailer showing off its star-studded cast. Jeff Wilbusch (Unorthodox) stars as NYPD Detective Avraham “Avi” Avraham, Peacocks (Scrubs) plays veteran cop Earl Malzone. But that’s just the main cast.
The ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here: The ‘New-Gen Roys’ Take on the 100-Foot Giant in the Room
The third season of Succession ended with one of the biggest betrayals in TV history, carried out in a cold and calculated way that only the members of the conniving Roy clan are capable of. Spoilers ahead: In a plot twist that no one saw coming—except maybe Shiv (Sarah Snook)—Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) appears to have foiled the sibling’s attempt at a coup that would block patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) from getting the supermajority votes he needed to sell Waystar. Once again, Shiv, Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) failed to outsmart their father and found that their metaphorical guns...
ComicBook
True Detective Season 4 Adds Three New Cast Members
We haven't seen a new season of True Detective since 2019's season three that starred Mahershala Ali, and it was recently revealed that a fourth season was in the works at HBO. True Detective season four will star Jodie Comer with Kali Reis backing her up as co-lead. Issa Lopez is set as the showrunner and executive producer on the new season of the series that will be called True Detective: Night Country. The fourth season will have a very female heavy cast which gives the series a much needed change of pace. It was previously revealed that John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw would join the cast and now the series has added some more new cast members. According to Deadline, Aka Niviâna, Isabella Star Lablanc and Joel D. Montgrand have joined True Detective: Night Country.
Comments / 0