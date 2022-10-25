What Do We Know About the Succession Season 4 Plot?. Name a more dysfunctional family than the Roys in the HBO drama series Succession. It's hard to compare the unhealthy dynamic between Waystar RoyCO's mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his offspring to other families on TV currently. After all, they are always eager to do the dirty work as long as it makes them closer to the top. Following the climactic ending from Season 3, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) will be back on the small screen soon to compete for the highest standing position at their father's media firm. That is if Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) don't take the lead first. For all of those excited to know what's next, here is a handy guide will all the information available about the next chapter of Jesse Armstrong's award-winning series.

7 HOURS AGO