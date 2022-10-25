Read full article on original website
Tuned Air Gets Repetitive On The Nike Air Max Plus 3
While it remains one of the lesser appreciated Air Max propositions, that hasn’t stopped The Swoosh from continuously delving out disparate looks on the Air Max Plus 3 over recent months. After two-tone color blocking took the main stage throughout the past few iterations, Sean McDowell’s design is imploring a boastful sampling of the rainbow.
Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon
This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
Doodles Come Sketched Across This GS Nike Air Huarache
Just a year removed from its 30th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic Air Huarache silhouette has received a seldom number of propositions as of late, now embarking on a grade-school proposition to keep things fresh in the classroom. Exploring a medley of differing doodles that can be found in the...
This Kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low Dresses Up In Halloween-Friendly Colors
With Halloween just 10 days away, some of the sneaker space’s biggest players are unveiling the footwear they’ve prepped for the spookiest time of year. The latest?: A kid’s Air Jordan 1 Low in an appropriate orange, white and black color scheme. Unlike other Halloween sneakers prepped...
10 Best Shearling Birkenstocks for Winter 2022 (Plus a Few Great Dupes!)
The Interwebs are in a fashion frenzy trying to score some Boston Birkenstocks, those classic Grandpa-looking slipper clogs that have become the most coveted shoe of fall. And now that winter is easing in, Birkenstock Shearlings are the latest trend on social media. Celebs like Reese Witherspoon (who is known to live in her shearling slides in all seasons) have long been hip to the sophisticated comfort of shearling. And Birkenstock has stocked it's collection this season with loads of smart shoe styles featuring the cozy lining. We rounded up our faves, plus some can't-tell-the-difference-dupes to save you some money this upcoming holiday season.
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Lori Harvey Turns Heads in a Sheer Illusion Catsuit and Stiletto Heels
On Wednesday, Lori Harvey stepped out to support her friend, designer LaQuan Smith, at the launch party for his capsule collection with Cash by Cash App. The 25-year-old supermodel attended the event — which included a dinner at Lightbox in New York City — sporting a sheer catsuit underneath an embroidered faux-leather bomber jacket. Both of the bold items are key pieces from Smith's latest four-piece collection.
The Nike Air Flight ’89 Returns After A Two-Year Hiatus
Amidst its onslaught of Air Force 1 and Nike Dunk propositions, The Swoosh has chosen to selectively return to the heritage-filled aesthetic of its 1990s silhouettes. Headlined by the Nike Air Flight various successors haven’t been seen since 2020 outside of the Air Flight Lite that recently surfaced in a “Lemon” proposition. Resuming its in-line colorways from 1989, the Air Flight ’89 is returning after a two-year hiatus to a familiar black, red and white collection.
Move Aside Miniskirts—It’s All About the Denim Maxi
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miniskirts have dominated our style consciousness for several seasons, but designers have started to make a welcome move away from hitched hemlines. If images of a denim-clad Britney Spears or Jennifer Aniston come to mind at the mention of a denim maxi-skirt, you’re on the wrong track. This season is about chic, form-fitting styles that are made to flatter anybody and everybody—from 5ft to 6ft and beyond.
Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s
Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
12 best knee-high boots
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fall is here, meaning it's time to put away your summer gear and get out your warm-weather clothing. Unlike winter, fall offers plenty of versatility in the outfits you can wear and is ideal for strutting a stylish pair of boots.
Say Goodbye to Your Skinnies—Dad Jeans Are Fall’s Biggest Denim Trend
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.For the past decade, skinny and straight-leg jeans have reigned supreme. Everyone and their moms wore second-skin bottoms with tapered or semi-tapered hems that weren’t exactly the most comfortable—or forgiving—bottom of choice. Well, the skinny jean trend eventually evolved and shifted into mom jeans (high-waisted denim with a more relaxed fit), which have now bowed down to a new denim trend: dad jeans.Dad jeans, in case you’re not familiar with them, are a little like mom jeans—but just different. Both have a more relaxed...
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid, Too, Is Dressing Up In Plaid
From Tartan to Blackwatch, plaid is near synonymous with the Fall. And now that the season has officially arrived, everyone is bringing out their collection of flannels. Nike, too, has recently fallen back in love with the pattern, as it’s appeared across a drove of new offerings — the Nike Air Force 1 Mid included.
Kitten Heels Are Back—Really This Time
Remember those kitten heels you hated so much as a teenager? Well we have news: they're trending again in 2022 and now you won't want to take them off. The low-heeled styles have been slowly popping up in fashion shows and in insiders' wardrobes for years. But the trend has truly exploded this year, making an appearance on the runways at labels like The Row and Khaite. Moreover, the fact that most of our favorite stores (such as Mango or Zara) have opted to add this type of shoe to their catalogs makes it clear: it is one of the key silhouettes for fall 2022.
Neon Greens Illuminate The Nike ISPA Sense Flyknit
For the past decade Nike’s ISPA division has explored some of the brand’s most boisterous and inventive silhouette’s to date with it’s latest silhouette blending the lines between sport and lifestyle wear while further expanding its sustainability-driven ensembles. Proffering just its fourth iteration since the ISPA...
Tia Mowry Gets Comfy in Denim Jumpsuit & White Sneakers for Disneyland Adventure
Tia Mowry is going for denim. The actress took to Instagram to share her Disneyland adventures with her 11 million followers. Mowry uploaded a video to her account on the platform showcasing the various foods she ate and theme park activities she partook in. The post shows Mowry in a button-up denim jumpsuit with long sleeves, two oversize button flap pockets designed across its bodice, similarly arranged ones at the piece’s shorts area, and cutout loops on the lower arm. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Mowry slicked back her curly hair in a ponytail and glammed...
Kappa Drops Its New Collection for Holiday 2022
Changing up your gear during the holiday season typically involves layering with sweaters or putting on a warm coat. Kappa wants to add to that wardrobe mix by dropping its new “Holiday 2022” collection that features collegiate-inspired pieces and seasonal attire. The global sportswear brand has become known...
Dr. Martens’ Latest Boury Utility Boot Takes a Classic to the Trenches
Footwear specialist Dr. Marten is following up on its recently-released Jorge Shearling shoe with an all-new Boury Utility Boot and it’s one of the brand’s most military-inspired designs to date. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, however, this latest release is...
Drakes Is Making Layering Sophisticated This Fall
London-based brand Drakes has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it’s bringing a slice of class to the winter season. Recently the label dropped its friends and family-orientated “Perennials” collection which featured a selection of heavy-set knitwear and tailored trousers. And while the brand is regularly rolling out high-quality garments, the label is also making trips across the pond to its newly-opened New York-based flagship store. However, the British imprint is now taking things back to basics with a varied collection packed with ribbed knitwear, tailored suits, and sharp-fitting shirts.
