Kannapolis, NC

Kannapolis, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Kannapolis.

The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with Mooresville High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

A.L. Brown High School
Mooresville High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mooresville High School soccer team will have a game with A.L. Brown High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Mooresville High School
A.L. Brown High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Mooresville High School soccer team will have a game with A.L. Brown High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Mooresville High School
A.L. Brown High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with Mooresville High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

A.L. Brown High School
Mooresville High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

HUNTERSVILLE, NC
