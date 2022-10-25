Kannapolis, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Kannapolis.
The A.L. Brown High School soccer team will have a game with Mooresville High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.
A.L. Brown High School
Mooresville High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Mooresville High School soccer team will have a game with A.L. Brown High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Mooresville High School
A.L. Brown High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
