ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Offender who walked away from Los Angeles reentry facility located in Las Vegas

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVSFJ_0ilKnnEK00

A man who walked away from a reentry program in Los Angeles earlier this month has been apprehended in Las Vegas, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

Jawan Richard Harris, 26 was arrested Monday afternoon by agents with the FBI’s Las Vegas Metropolitan Fugitive Task Force.

Harris was reported missing from the Male Community Reentry Program facility on Oct. 4.

The community reentry program allows eligible offenders in state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center, where the program links them to a “range of community-based rehabilitative services” in hopes of helping them transition from custody to the community.

Harris arrived at the MCRP in December of last year and was scheduled to be released from custody in October 2023. Prison officials say he was serving a sentence for first-degree burglary and had a previous felony conviction.

He was booked into the Clark County Jail in Nevada and will be extradited to Los Angeles in the coming days, at which point he will likely face additional charges for his escape.

CDCR officials say 99% of all offenders who have walked away from other programs or facilities have been apprehended since 1979.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 20

Ziggy Rainbow
2d ago

Interesting to find out exactly where in Vegas he was caught? Was he among the homeless or on the strip.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Motorcycle rider caught speeding at 115 mph, flipping off officers before arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a motorcycle rider speeding at 115 mph in Spring Valley, according to a tweet from LVMPD Traffic Bureau. The motorcyclist, who was not named, was charged with three felonies and five misdemeanors, including: Disobeying a peace officer or endangering another person/property Carrying a concealed weapon without […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
ca.gov

California Awards Eight Communities $48 Million to Help People Living in Encampments Transition to Housing

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency awarded $48 million in grants to eight California communities to fund comprehensive, compassionate, and innovative efforts that will serve 1,361 unsheltered people living in encampments and support their pathway to safe and stable housing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

$20K reward offered in Los Angeles County gas station murder

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward for information on a man found shot to death at a Los Angeles County gas station. The victim, Issac Padilla, 30, was found fatally shot on July 11, 2021 around 11:23 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies arrived at an Arco gas station on the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea

Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea. According to Brea Police Department, the man arrived at the business and backed a Penske truck into the loading dock and told workers that he was the driver of a company sent to pickup a shipment. The shipment, consisting of 14 ATM machines, was loaded into the back of the truck. Officers estimate that the machines are valued at $34,020. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (714) 990-7163. 
BREA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pimp Who Trafficked Teen Girl to San Diego Sentenced to 6 Years

A Las Vegas man who took a 17-year-old girl across state lines to San Diego in order to prostitute her was sentenced Monday to six years in prison. Samaje Evans, 27, advertised the unidentified teen online for commercial sex acts and brought her from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for that purpose, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
DEALBREAKER

Los Angeles Man Certainly Wishes He Only Had A $25 Million Lawsuit From His Old Company To Contend With

Esequeandaahí, CC BY-SA 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons. Serhat Gumrukcu has some explaining to do. For years, companies he owned conducted all sorts of tests for a company he co-founded, and for which that company, Enochian BioSciences, paid those other companies $25 million. Or so he said: A few months ago, Enochian began taking a look at the data provided from those tests and found that at least one of the experiments hadn’t been conducted at all, and those that were had their results fiddled with before submission—and when conducted properly, produced rather different and rather less positive outcomes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Suspects caught in Silver Lake home invasion attempt

At least two people suspected in a home invasion attempt in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles were taken into custody Thursday morning. The owner of a home in the area of Silver Lake Boulevard and Rockford Road was watching a surveillance camera and called police after watching the suspects attempt to break in, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

20-year-old arrested for crash in Porter Ranch that killed 2 teenagers

Los Angeles police have arrested a 20-year-old man for the deadly crash in Porter Ranch that killed two teenagers and injured several more.The suspect Alex Ceballos, who is still in the hospital, was arrested for murder and is being held on a $4.01 million bail. The multi-vehicle crash happened on Saturday evening, just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ceballos was allegedly speeding on Reseda Boulevard south of San Fernando Mission Boulevard when he veered onto the wrong side of the road, hitting a total of three cars, one of which was parked.In total 10 people, including Ceballos, were injured in the crash. Two teenagers, 16-year-old Magnus Joseph Robinson and an unidentified 14-year-old girl, died shortly after the collision. Robinson was a student at Panorama City High School. The others involved in the crash sustained moderate injuries but were expected to recover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

83K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy