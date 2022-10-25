ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Homecoming events are happening at WVU this week

By Makayla Schindler
 2 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University is celebrating its 98th annual Homecoming Week with a ton of festivities.

The first day of events started on Oct. 24 with a variety of events including:

  • Alumni Truck Pop-Up – This homecoming spirit stop had snacks, WVU trivia, exclusive Homecoming giveaways and a chance to win a gift card.
  • Donation drive for individuals experiencing homelessness –  A donation drive where students asked for personal hygiene and winter items to take to the Bartlett House in Morgantown.
  • Greek life banner drop – Eight teams made banners to put up on the downtown campus where this year’s theme is “Road Trip to Homecoming.”
  • Virtual Discussion – Corey Farris, Dean of Students, on “Student Life: Then and Now”

Homecoming week is used as a fun time to bring alumni and current students together to celebrate West Virginia University. “It’s an opportunity for us to have that conversation with both alumni and students about the importance of the history, and the rich traditions that WVU has,” said Kevin Berry, Alumni Relations vice president. “It’s also an opportunity for us to kind of form those connections amongst alumni, amongst students. Give them that opportunity to, you know, kind of share what everybody loves about West Virginia University.”

WVU Pumpkin Drop to return Friday

Homecoming week has been a tradition at WVU since 1921, and the university has only missed three years in total since then. They missed out on two years during the Great Depression, and in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A committee gets together every year to discuss possible and new events to bring into the fun week.

With the week of homecoming here, we can not forget the Homecoming Court Royalty :

  • Raafay Uqaily
  • Olivia Steeley
  • Rylan Nemesh
  • Lauren Moore
  • Paige McElroy
  • Amaya Jernigan
  • Morgan Griffith
  • Sohan Daniel
  • Lillian Bischof
  • Raeanne Beckner

A few events occurring this week have been highlighted by Berry, who recommends alumni and fans attend the Homecoming Parade on Friday night between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. They will also be hosting a Mascot Reunion where 24 former WVU mascots will be participating in a variety of activities. Five former mountaineers will take part in a Fireside chat on Thursday where they will talk about the time they wore the buckskins, and how it impacted their student experience.

If interested in all of the events going on for Homecoming Week in Morgantown, you can find more information here .

