WAAY-TV

Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
SOMERVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Get rid of unneeded medications Saturday during Drug Take Back Day in North Alabama

Agencies across North Alabama are encouraging residents to properly dispose of unneeded prescription medication Saturday during the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents can help prevent unused or expired medications from falling into the wrong hands or contaminating the environment through improper disposal. Simply bring the medication to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSFA

Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
wbrc.com

Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
PICKENS COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Arx Mortis Haunted House Behind-The-Scenes

Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in what feels like a long time, we have rain to talk about! No one day this week is a washout, but our first round of activity could be here as early as Tuesday... another batch of showers looks to arrive in time for the weekend. So let’s dive into the details so you can plan accordingly!
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Alabama Senate Race Draws Closer to Election Day

The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other...
ALABAMA STATE

