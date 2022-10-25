Read full article on original website
Alabama woman convicted of drowning infant daughter up for parole
A 36-year-old woman who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of her 8-month-old daughter could be granted early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles.
Moores Mill firefighters rally to help new resident
Firefighters mostly find themselves in the news for putting out a powerful blaze, but those at the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department also deserve a light shined on their good deeds.
Unidentified body found in grave behind Alabama home, police say
MOUNT OLIVE, Ala. (WBMA) — Police in Alabama said they found human remains in a grave behind a home in Mount Olive. Now, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has started a death investigation. Police said deputies were dispatched to a house on Friday morning to perform a welfare check...
Four arrested, including credit union employee in ID theft ring, say police
BETHLEHEM, NY (WRGB) — Bethlehem police say they have arrested 4 people, one an employee of a credit union as part of what they are calling an identity theft ring. According to investigators, the suspects are accused of using fake documents to open loans and steal money at various SEFCU branches.
Man dies in accidental drowning at Lake Guntersville
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 52-year-old Frank James Bukszar, of Somerville. He died in an accidental drowning. A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville. Guntersville Fire and Rescue says the man was on...
East Texas girl allegedly found in car of man she had protective order from
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – Coffee City Police Department announced that, during a traffic stop on Friday, Darren McKinley of Chandler was found to have a “female juvenile” in his car who had a protection order against him. Officials said McKinley was stopped near FM 3506 on FM 315 by Sergeant C. Welch. Welch then […]
Get rid of unneeded medications Saturday during Drug Take Back Day in North Alabama
Agencies across North Alabama are encouraging residents to properly dispose of unneeded prescription medication Saturday during the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents can help prevent unused or expired medications from falling into the wrong hands or contaminating the environment through improper disposal. Simply bring the medication to...
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
LIST: 5 North Alabama ghost towns
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Alabama health leaders concerned about trifecta of viral illnesses, especially in young kids
An outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused Austinville Elementary School in Decatur to shut down and learn remotely for two days. This increase in illnesses is a common theme throughout the country, and it has doctors concerned about how it could impact our healthcare system. "A confluence of three different viral...
Help on the way for those struggling with heating bills
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New help is coming this week for families who may have a hard time paying their heating bill as temperatures start to drop. One state agency announced more than $2 million to help our neighbors who may struggle this winter to stay warm. Eighteen community service...
Arx Mortis Haunted House Behind-The-Scenes
Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Get a glimpse of "behind the masks" of one of the most haunted attractions in North Alabama. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed...
Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25
Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
Does your child have the flu? Cases are increasing in Alabama, prompting remote learning
Alabama is reporting high levels of influenza, including lots of doctor’s visits for children and young people, officials said Monday. At least two school districts have had to briefly change operations due to sickness and absences. Alexander City Schools will shift to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to...
"Tripledemic" could overwhelm AL hospitals in the next few months
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As flu cases continue to rise across the country, so are cases of RSV, and covid. Health officials are calling it the tripledemic. The influx of sick people has been overwhelming doctors’ offices and hospitals across the country. President of the Alabama Hospital Association, Dr. Donald Williamson, says hospitals throughout the state are busy, but they're not overwhelmed.
First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in what feels like a long time, we have rain to talk about! No one day this week is a washout, but our first round of activity could be here as early as Tuesday... another batch of showers looks to arrive in time for the weekend. So let’s dive into the details so you can plan accordingly!
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
Alabama Senate Race Draws Closer to Election Day
The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. The match between Katie Britt and Will Boyd will soon come to a head. Downtown Rescue Mission begins collecting turkeys …. For more than 15 years, Downtown Rescue has handed out thousands of turkeys and other...
