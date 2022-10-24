ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2-vehicle car crash in Tucson leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Authorities announced that 29-year-old Joshua Robert John Skattum was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Tucson on Tuesday, October 18.

According to Tucson Police Department, officers from Operations Division East and personnel from the Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to North Wilmot Road and East Grant Road at 6:23 p.m. in response to a report of a collision between a 2018 Subaru Impreza and a 2009 BMW 335i.

Police said that the driver of the Subaru, later identified as Skattum, was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead.

The passenger of the Subaru was also transported to St. Joseph's hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the BMW, an adult man, was transported to Banner University Medical Center with minor injuries, according to police.

Tucson police said that officers and detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit determined that the Subaru was traveling westbound on East Grant Road and attempted to make a left turn to go south on Wilmot Road when it was struck by the BMW that was traveling eastbound on Grant Road.

Officials said that detectives continue to investigate to determine factors which could have led to the collision. An officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit has determined that the driver of the BMW was not impaired by alcohol and drugs during the crash, police said.

Authorities noted that no charges or citations have been issued at this time.

Reach the reporter Jeremy Yurow at Jyurow@gannett.com.

