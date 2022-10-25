ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

Nine months later, Parkville woman still waiting on part for car repair

By Dave D'Marko
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGZwL_0ilKnfAW00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville, Missouri woman is still waiting on her car to be fixed more than nine months later.

Jennifer Askins calls the wreck, a minor fender bender during a snow storm last winter.
But according to the auto body shop it’s part of lingering problems with the supply chain you may still encounter if you get in a wreck this winter.

The delay doesn’t involve a computer chip which has caused manufacturing delays since 2020. It’s the headliner, that fabric material on the top interior of your vehicle.

Askins was on her way to a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer back on January 15, 2022.

“It had snowed that day and Less than half mile from the house going about 12 miles an hour I hit a patch of ice and slid into a curb which knocked the tire off the steering and caused the airbag to deploy.”

Her 2018 Honda Pilot ended up at Jay Wolfe Body Shop. Documents show the shop ordered all the parts needed for the repair on February 8. By the next month the car was fixed, except for one part destroyed by the airbag.

“The only thing they are waiting for is the headliner and there’s been so many dates they said the part is expected this day and then it comes and goes,” Askins explained.

With no answers from Honda, Askins husband got online and started searching for the part on his own at dealership’s service departments and OEMs across the country.

“We were to the point where I was willing to go pick one up wherever it was at make a road trip and come get it,” he said.

At one point they packed their bags for South Carolina only to find out before they left the part was listed at the location in error.

While they wait on the $636 part. for 10 months they’ve made a $634 car payment for a vehicle that sits in a repair shop. Her rental car reimbursement ran out after 18 days.

“Here we are 10 months later and I still don’t have a car. It’s almost like we see the value of the car drop every day that it sits on the lot,” Askins said.

A manager at Jay Wolfe Body Shop says while this case is somewhat extreme, it’s not unheard of. At any time he may have 30-40 vehicles just waiting on parts.

“We value our customers and are working with our vendors and suppliers to ensure that we can secure the parts our dealer and customers need to service their vehicles.  However, as with others in the industry, Honda is not immune to the supply chain issues that are impacting automakers and many other businesses around the world. If any Honda customer is having difficulty getting Honda genuine parts for their vehicle, we recommend that they contact either their local authorized Honda dealer or our customer service team who will explore available assistance options,” a Honda representative said in a statement.

“Whether it’s an Audi, Mercedes, a Chevy or Ford, get their opinion of whoever they’ve been able to get parts for. You wouldn’t have thought of this four years ago,” Askins said.

Comments / 4

Beverley Avery
2d ago

ok so if its just a headliner u have been waiting on then why not drive the car until the part comes in.

Reply(1)
4
 

