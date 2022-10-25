ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Concord, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Concord.

The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cox Mill High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Hickory Ridge High School
Cox Mill High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cox Mill High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Hickory Ridge High School
Cox Mill High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Soccer PRO

Huntersville, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bandys High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County Schools names Tonya Williams as Principal of the Year

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonya Williams, principal of Concord Middle School, has been selected as the 2022-23 Cabarrus County Schools Principal of the Year. The Principal of the Year program is sponsored by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction and Wells Fargo. Cabarrus County Schools (CCS) Superintendent Dr....
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

Former college advisor charged with child abduction

One man in the area says he sees cars speeding and racing up and down this area every day. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools responding to drops in student performance. Efforts to get some CMS students back on track will take time. 91st Mallard Creek BBQ happening Thursday in Charlotte. Updated: 9 hours...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Hickory NC

Hickory, North Carolina, is in the western part of the state, lodged in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. This historic town is steeped in mountain traditions that have passed from generation to generation. Visitors to Hickory can see the importance of this area’s history to the community. They dedicate themselves to preserving places like the Henry River Mill Village, Harper House, Hickory History Center, the Bunker Hill Covered Bridge and Historic Murray’s Mill.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot multiple times in High Point on Hickory Chapel Road

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 400 block of Hickory Chapel Road. FOX8 is told a man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times. There is no suspect information at this time. This is a […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WSPA 7News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy