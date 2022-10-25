Concord, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Concord.
The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cox Mill High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.
Hickory Ridge High School
Cox Mill High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Hickory Ridge High School soccer team will have a game with Cox Mill High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Hickory Ridge High School
Cox Mill High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
