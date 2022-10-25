About $20K in items stolen from two residential garages in Corry
(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Corry Police are investigating the theft of approximately $20,000 in different items stolen from two garages.
According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted tools and machinery.
According to a release, the incident occurred between Oct. 17 at 3:00 p.m. and Oct. 20 at 9:30 a.m. The unknown suspect unlawfully entered both garages, owned by the victim, and removed a large number of assorted tools and machinery.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.
