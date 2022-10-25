ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 near in west Phoenix, DPS says

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested for driving the wrong way down US 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say they received reports of a vehicle traveling east down the westbound lanes of the freeway just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.
MESA, AZ
12news.com

Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician

MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202

MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
Nationwide Report

1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale

The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after a traffic stop in Buckeye led to the discovery of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills. Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force organized a traffic stop on Sunday near State Route 85 and Hazen Road. Officers arrested 25-year-old Johana Jimenez after investigators reportedly found 395,000 fentanyl pills that were split between two bags inside her car. Jimenez is facing drug-related charges.
BUCKEYE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames

MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Man who pleaded guilty to 4 murders in metro Phoenix gets life sentence

PHOENIX – A man who pleaded guilty to killing four people in metro Phoenix was sentenced last week to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Julian Anthony Perry, 25, robbed and killed his victims after luring them on the premise of buying drugs, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ

