PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO