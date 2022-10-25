Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Halloween Danger: Phoenix Police Take Candy-Colored Fentanyl Pills Off StreetsMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
New Taco Seafood Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
fox10phoenix.com
4 badly injured, including teenager, in a crash at a Phoenix intersection, fire department says
PHOENIX - Four people, including a teenager, were badly hurt in a two-car crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the fire department said. The crash between a sedan and truck happened at the intersection of 67th and Campbell avenues around 4 p.m., says Phoenix Fire Capt. Scott Douglas.
AZFamily
Woman killed in fiery crash on I-10 near in west Phoenix, DPS says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– A woman was killed after a semi crashed into her vehicle on the eastbound I-10 near 59th Avenue early Thursday morning. According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved two semi-trucks and a car. Melki says the semi-truck reportedly rear-ended the car, pushing it several hundred feet into another semi which then burst into flames. Video from the scene shows both the sedan and semi engulfed in flames.
KTAR.com
DUI suspected after woman dies in 4-vehicle collision in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman died after a driver suspected of DUI caused a four-vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday evening, authorities said. A silver car, carrying the allegedly intoxicated driver and a passenger, pulled onto Thomas Road near 45th Avenue at about 7:05 p.m. and crashed into a white pickup truck that was heading eastbound, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
AZFamily
Family remembers, wants answers over couple hit and killed by driver in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley family is mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed while crossing the street in Phoenix. The accident happened in April, and the family says they are still looking for some answers. The family wants to know why the driver who hit...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix PD officers hospitalized after struggle with suspect ends in gunfire
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers were hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect ended in gunfire, however, no one was actually struck, the Phoenix Police Department said. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25 near Glendale Avenue and 16th Street, says Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian...
fox10phoenix.com
Wrong-way driver arrested on US 60 in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - A man was arrested for driving the wrong way down US 60 in Mesa on Tuesday night, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Troopers say they received reports of a vehicle traveling east down the westbound lanes of the freeway just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 25.
12news.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots when being taken into custody
PHOENIX — A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fired multiple gunshots while officers struggled to take him into custody early Tuesday morning. The Phoenix Police Department said the shooting happened at 6:46 a.m. in a neighborhood near State Route 51 and E Glendale Avenue. When...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect accused of attacking man with hammer on light rail in Phoenix
The suspect, later identified as Jacob Jasmer, was reportedly wielding a hammer when he struck the victim. He then left the train before police came, and it took several days for officers to find him.
12news.com
Undercover child crimes bust leads to the arrest of Mesa pediatrician
MESA, Ariz. — A Mesa pediatrician has been identified as one of the 16 people arrested in an undercover operation related to crimes against children across Arizona. Dr. Bryce Olsen, a pediatrician in Mesa previously affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center, was arrested on suspicion of multiple illicit acts directed toward minors.
AZFamily
Wrong-way driver stopped on the Loop 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway, DPS says
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way driver was stopped by troopers on the Loop 303 freeway in the West Valley early Wednesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers were called out around 3 a.m. near Lake Pleasant Parkway. Authorities were able to follow the vehicle using trafficcameras. Ultimately, the driver self-corrected and troopers stopped the vehicle. During the traffic stop, investigators learned that the elderly driver was confused and wasn’t impaired. The driver was released to a caregiver and the vehicle was towed. No injuries were reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale Police looking for suspect who stole French Bulldog from woman in violent incident
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Officials with the Glendale Police Department are asking for the public's help, as they search for a French Bulldog that was stolen weeks ago. According to a statement released on Oct. 25, the incident happened at a manufactured home park in the area of 63rd Avenue and Maryland, just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman arrested for aggravated DUI, accused of driving wrong way on Loop 202
MESA, Ariz. - A woman accused of being drunk while driving the wrong way along the Loop 202 has been arrested. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they received multiple 911 calls just before midnight on Oct. 23 of someone driving east in the westbound lanes of the Red Mountain freeway near Alma School Road in Mesa.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dies after being shot at Superstition Springs Mall; teenage suspect accused of manslaughter
MESA, Ariz. - A teen is accused by Mesa Police of accidentally shooting and killing another person inside a car at the Superstition Springs Mall on Monday, Oct. 24. Just before 2 p.m., officers responded to reports of a woman shot while inside a car near the entrance of the mall.
fox10phoenix.com
Police: Boy found unresponsive in Surprise hotel room; mom arrested for drug possession
SURPRISE, Ariz. - Police in Surprise say they have arrested a woman after her son was found unresponsive on Oct. 26. Officers, were reportedly sent to the area of a motel near Bell and El Mirage Roads, following a 911 call. When officers arrived, police say they found the unresponsive boy inside a room at the motel.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Mesa. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway westbound lanes near the Broadway exit.
fox10phoenix.com
Video captures fight as man steals dog from woman in Glendale
The incident, according to Glendale Police officials, happened at a manufactured home park in early October. The video shows a violent struggle between the male suspect and the woman who was walking a French Bulldog at the time, and investigators are looking for the suspect.
AZFamily
Nearly 400,000 fentanyl pills seized in Buckeye traffic stop, driver arrested
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is in custody after a traffic stop in Buckeye led to the discovery of almost 400,000 fentanyl pills. Buckeye police and the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force organized a traffic stop on Sunday near State Route 85 and Hazen Road. Officers arrested 25-year-old Johana Jimenez after investigators reportedly found 395,000 fentanyl pills that were split between two bags inside her car. Jimenez is facing drug-related charges.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lake Pleasant (Lake Pleasant, AZ)
According to the Peoria Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday near Lake Pleasant. Officials confirmed that 2 persons died due to the motorcycle accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.
fox10phoenix.com
Trailer in front of a Mesa home erupts in flames
MESA, Ariz. - A trailer erupted in flames in a Mesa home's driveway, and luckily, no one was injured, the fire department said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. No one was home at the time of the morning fire, and investigators are working to learn what might have caused the flames at the home near US-60 and Sossaman Road.
KTAR.com
Man who pleaded guilty to 4 murders in metro Phoenix gets life sentence
PHOENIX – A man who pleaded guilty to killing four people in metro Phoenix was sentenced last week to spend the rest of his life behind bars. Julian Anthony Perry, 25, robbed and killed his victims after luring them on the premise of buying drugs, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said in a press release Wednesday.
