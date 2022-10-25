Read full article on original website
Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard
The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
COD Announces Plans for Palm Springs Campus in “State of the College” Address
“We’re definitely committed to continue to do what we can to enhance student success,” said Dr. Martha Garcia, Superintendent President of College of the Desert. College of the Desert is moving forward with its plans for growth and expansion in the Eastern and western parts of the Coachella Valley.
FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert
FEAR Haunted House at The Shops at Palm Desert is scaring its way through Halloween. The haunted house is on the upper level next to JCPenny. It is open every day until Halloween on Monday, October 31. Hours of operation can be found on the haunted house's website. There are about 16 different rooms and The post FEAR Haunted House ready to scare in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. "We're talking about rights here,'' board Chairman Jeff Hewitt The post Board extends moratorium for rentals in Idyllwild area, Temecula Valley appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
VillageFest to Transform into Halloween Spook-tacular in Downtown Palm Springs
(CNS) – Village Fest in downtown Palm Springs will transform into Halloween Spook-tacular Thursday featuring a Haunted Bus, a costume contest and more. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, according to a statement from the city. The Sunline Transit Agency will park a themed Haunted Bus to explore until 9 p.m.
menifee247.com
City Council approves Menifee Commerce Center project
The Menifee Commerce Center got the final approval it needed, receiving unanimous support from the City Council last week. The project, first approved by the Planning Commission, will consist of two buildings covering 1.25 million square feet and 385,000 square feet. The complex will be located on what is now vacant land bordered by Ethanac Road to the north, Trumble Road to the west, and Dawson Road to the east. To the south is a portion of undeveloped McLaughlin Road, along with a county flood control channel and an SCE easement.
thepalmspringspost.com
Up in smoke? Palm Springs pot business ‘oversaturated,’ shops are for sale, and a major grower was accused of defaulting on rent
Local owners of legal marijuana dispensaries and grow operations bet big on the industry they assumed would be booming after California voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. Six years later, tax revenue has stagnated, and several Palm Springs dispensaries are up for sale. Court documents show one major grower in the city that once applied for a fivefold expansion instead found itself accused of defaulting on millions in rent and associated fees.
menifee247.com
Contract awarded for construction of fire station
The Menifee City Council last week approved a contract agreement with Act 1 Construction for construction of a new fire station in Quail Valley. The new Fire Station 5, to be located on Goetz Road near Vista Way, will replace the existing fire station located at Goetz Road and Avenida Robles. The existing station was built in the 1950s and has an outdated septic system that requires frequent maintenance and pumping. The outdated structure cannot support additional staff required to meet the area’s needs, according to city documents.
nbcpalmsprings.com
How To Better Prepare For This Year’s Halloween
Time is winding down to the spookiest day of the year, but as children nationwide and right here at home get ready to go trick-or-treating,health officials are warning parents to keep a close eye on their bags this year. With Halloween right around the corner and the growing concern over...
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
The Stylish Azure Sky Hotel Is Our New Favorite Adults-Only Desert Escape
South Palm Springs is already chock full of luxury boutique hideaways, but with the so-far durable flexibility in remote work policies, everyone’s favorite desert town can hardly keep up with a renewed demand for weekday visits from restless Angelenos. That means more new properties are popping up every day and becoming even more specialized than before. Enter Azure Sky, a truly tiny, design-forward guesthouse with just 14 rooms and an adult-only policy that guarantees a certain kind of serenity on the grounds. Though there are only a few rooms, each is incredibly spacious, skewing more toward apartment size than a typical hotel, and many come with their own kitchenettes, another boon for a longer visit.
z1077fm.com
Joshua Tree house fire contained to single structure despite 20 – 40 MPH winds
A fire at a single-family home on Saturday night in Joshua Tree displaced three parties, killed two goats and injured multiple animals, according to the San Bernardino County Fire department. At around 10:10PM on Saturday (10/22) residents reported sparks and smoke from the attic of a home in the 62200...
3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs
Desert Hot Springs Police said they were investigating an early Thursday morning shooting that left three men injured. Officers were called to the 12800 block of W. Arroyo Drive at 12:45 a.m. They confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 that the injuries suffered were considered non-life-threatening. There was no immediate word on the injured men's The post 3 men shot in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
‘My life’s work’: Indio pastor mourns demolition of historic church
Rocks and rubble were scraped up and lifted into a dumpster truck Tuesday. It's all that's left of a sacred spot in an Indio community for Pastor Carl McPeters. "This is my life's work is right here. My whole life. My children have grown up here," McPeters said. He shed tears as he watched the The post ‘My life’s work’: Indio pastor mourns demolition of historic church appeared first on KESQ.
Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a double murder over the weekend in Coachella. Two bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52. Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence. The two The post Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Injured hiker airlifted from hilltop in Menifee
A hiker who suffered a medical emergency was airlifted from a hilltop in Menifee Wednesday morning, authorities said. Firefighters responded at 10:33 a.m. to the report of a hiker down in the hills south of McCall Boulevard and east of Antelope Road, according to a Cal Fire news release. The hiker, whose name was not released, was hoisted out of the area by a Sheriff’s Department helicopter and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
knewsradio.com
Woman, Man Found Dead In Coachella Casita; Coachella Man In NorCal Under Arrest
Yellow police tape at night with blurred blue and red lights from police cars and emergency vehicles. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Sheriffs investigators are piecing together details involving the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman inside a casita in Coachella. This incident starting Sunday...
z1077fm.com
Evidence of Shooting Found at Joshua Tree Vacation Rental
At 5:50 a.m. on Saturday (October 21) morning, the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s station responded to a report of shots fired in the 7000 block of Sunny Vista Road in Joshua Tree. At the residence, which is a short term vacation rental, responding Deputies found evidence of a shooting, though the property was unsecured and unoccupied. A search warrant was acquired, and detectives recovered unspecified evidence from the scene.
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
