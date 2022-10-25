ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Aaron Judge Would Be A Perfect Fit For LA, Cost a Concern

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
 2 days ago

Star Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge may be finding a new home this off-season

The talk of the 2021 off-season was Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge deciding to not sign an extension heading into the 2022 season and instead bet on himself for a giant contract. 62 home runs, 131 RBI's on a .311 batting average later, Judge is not set to hit the market and become one of the highest paid baseball players of all time.

The speculation believes Judge will earn upwards of over $300 million, but the question remains which team will be the one to sign Judge. MLB Insider Mark Feinsand picked a list of five teams Judge may land with with the Dodgers included in the list of hopefuls.

Despite the Dodgers having bigger areas of concern, Clayton Kershaw and Trea Turner potentially leaving this off-season can help open up the books for the Dodgers. If they are able to offer a number for Judge to accept, it would be hard to imagine the Dodgers shying away from such a potential outfield combo.

"That said, it’s silly to count out the Dodgers when it comes to any big-name free agent. Los Angeles could have more than $120 million coming off the books this winter, so depending on how they reallocate it, bringing in Judge to play next to Mookie Betts isn’t out of the realm of possibility."

Bringing in the best player possible seems like the right option, but it still won't takeaway from the glaring issues the Dodgers had with their postseason pitching. With all the money being spent on one player, it will remain to be seen if the Dodgers can be a viable team with the speculated move.

