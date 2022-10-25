‘Personality Crisis: One Night Only’ Review: Martin Scorsese’s Portrait of David Johansen Is Lusciously Indulgent Aging-Rock-Star Nostalgia

Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Oscilloscope Laboratories to Debut 4K Re-Edit of ‘Going All the Way,’ Starring Ben Affleck (EXCLUSIVE)
Oscilloscope Laboratories is set to release a 4K re-edit of Mark Pellington’s “Going All the Way: The Director’s Edit,” starring Ben Affleck, Rachel Weisz, Rose McGowan, Jeremy Davies and Nick Offerman. The new cut of the 1997 film was rescanned for 4K and features 50 additional...
Priscilla Presley’s Son Navarone Garibaldi Is a Talented Musician! See Photos of Him Growing Up
On top of being a successful businesswoman, Priscilla Presley is the loving mom of two kids, Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi. The Spin City star welcomed her youngest child in 1987 with her ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi. Her son is all grown up and sometimes joins her for rare red carpet appearances in Hollywood.
John Lennon Called The Beatles’ ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ ‘a Potboiler’
Paul McCartney said The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There" and "Twist and Shout" have a certain effect on listeners.
guitar.com
Johnny Depp shows off new custom ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean
Johnny Depp has been given a one-of-a-kind ‘Shipwreck’ guitar, which was designed and custom-made for him by luthier David Petillo. During his time away from acting, Johnny Depp has made waves in the music industry for his role alongside Alice Cooper and Joe Perry as part of The Hollywood Vampires. Most recently, however, the musician has been seen hitting the stage alongside guitar icon Jeff Beck, joining him for his current US tour.
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Johnny Depp Sues Professor Who Accused Him of Plagiarizing Song on His New Album, Calls Claim an ‘Old-Fashioned Shakedown’
Actor and musician Johnny Depp and his friend and “musical soulmate” Jeff Beck have filed a lawsuit against a professor and folklorist who accused them of plagiarizing one of the songs on their latest album, “18.” The defendant, Bruce Jackson, claimed that one of the rock duo’s new songs lifts lyrics directly from Slim Wilson, a Missouri prisoner featured heavily in Jackson’s 1974 book “Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.”
Limp Bizkit blowing up boats, Incubus hanging with Britney and Korn's Jonathan Davis in a top hat: 10 times nu metal took over MTV's iconic Total Request Live show
Nu metal dominated MTV's flagship TRL show in the late 90s and early 00s, producing some absolutely classic moments
Jules Bass, co-creator of TV's 'Rudolph' and 'Frosty the Snowman,' dies at age 87
Bass pioneered stop-motion animation with Arthur Rankin Jr. The duo produced and directed 1960s TV classics including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
guitar.com
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Bruce Springsteen’s Thoughts on Elvis Presley
Bruce Springsteen is a fan of Elvis, often mentioning his support of the 'Hound Dog' singer. Here's what we know about the Boss and his inspiration.
Queen launch new video for uncovered Freddie track Face It Alone
A week after Queen release previously unheard song Face It Alone featuring Freddie Mercury, a video has made its way into the world
SFGate
Harry Styles Is a Glitter-Covered Singing Squid-Man in ‘Music for a Sushi Restaurant’ Video
Never thought we’d see a diva-squid version of Harry Styles — but the music video for “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” surely gave us the perfect visual and much, much more. On Oct. 26, a short trailer of a bearded and glistening Styles was released announcing...
Mike Nesmith Says ‘Dishonest,’ and ‘Debilitating’ Albums Cheated Fans of ‘The Monkees’
Mike Nesmith once said that 'dishonest' albums cheated fans of 'The Monkees' who believed the band was playing their own music during their first two successful LP's.
SFGate
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
I Used AI To Show What The Characters Of "House Of The Dragon" According To The Book
Was the season finale a shocker for you? Look at these AI images and see if you're equally shocked at the results.
Watch Tim Allen return as Santa Claus in ‘The Santa Clauses’ trailer
The upcoming limited series will stream Nov. 16 on Disney+.
Keith Richards Said 1 Rolling Stones Song Was Inspired by ‘Flying Saucers’
Keith Richards said one of The Rolling Stones' songs was partly inspired by a ufologist with whom the band spent some time.
shorelocalnews.com
Sun Records Official Tribute Concert to Debut at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City
Tickets On-Sale This Friday for the World Premiere of “Under the Sun”. Saturday, Dec. 17 with Two Shows at 4 and 8 p.m. All New Concert Celebrates the Birth of Rock ‘n’ Roll and Legacy of Sun Records. “Under the Sun,” a live concert celebration of the...
Comments / 0