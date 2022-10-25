ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police. The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Hurricane Ian is 15th billion-dollar weather disaster in 2022

Orlando, FLA. – With only two months left in 2022, the United States has already experienced 15 different billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, each sustaining losses of over 1 billion dollars. The latest addition to the list was Hurricane Ian, which could be not only Florida’s costliest hurricane on...
ORLANDO, FL
wmfe.org

Could a ‘Twindemic’ come for Orange County?

Early numbers show that Florida could see an aggressive flu season. Exacerbating the issue further, COVID-19 infections continue to linger. A rise in both could lead to what experts call a “twindemic” in Orange County and the state. The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
The Conversation Africa

Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance

Orlando East, a working class community on the periphery of Johannesburg in South Africa, has turned 90 years old. Orlando was one of the first municipal locations – called townships under apartheid – established in 1932 for Africans under the 1923 Native Urban Areas Act. It was renamed Orlando East when Orlando West was established in the 1940s.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival

The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
APOPKA, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New

Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss

ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs

EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, was accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Police were called to 2576 S. Ridgewood Drive in Edgewater on Oct. 22...
EDGEWATER, FL
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

