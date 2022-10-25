Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Stopped While Driving With $1 Million In Cash Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzOrlando, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Are there any good, used video game stores in Orlando?Enjoy OrlandoOrlando, FL
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United StatesL. CaneOrlando, FL
Rascal Flatts’ Gary Levox Headlining Hurricane Ian Relief ConcertNadya NatalyOrlando, FL
Drag Queen Story Hour in Orlando canceled after hate groups make online threats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Center Orlando has canceled a Drag Queen Story Hour for children after receiving online threats from hate groups. The event was scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29. Drag Queen Story Hour uses the art of drag to read books to kids in libraries, schools and bookstores.
click orlando
Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police. The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.
floridapolitics.com
Surveillance photos suggest Susan Plasencia doesn’t live where she’s registered to vote
She voted absentee from a new address, but a private investigator never saw her visit that crowded home. Republican House candidate Susan Plasencia changed her voter registration this year to a new home as she campaigns in House District 37. She voted from that new address during the August Republican Primary.
click orlando
Hurricane Ian is 15th billion-dollar weather disaster in 2022
Orlando, FLA. – With only two months left in 2022, the United States has already experienced 15 different billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, each sustaining losses of over 1 billion dollars. The latest addition to the list was Hurricane Ian, which could be not only Florida’s costliest hurricane on...
wmfe.org
Could a ‘Twindemic’ come for Orange County?
Early numbers show that Florida could see an aggressive flu season. Exacerbating the issue further, COVID-19 infections continue to linger. A rise in both could lead to what experts call a “twindemic” in Orange County and the state. The Florida Department of Health found that influenza cases from...
Apartheid ‘town planning’ created Orlando 90 years ago. It became a hotbed of black resistance
Orlando East, a working class community on the periphery of Johannesburg in South Africa, has turned 90 years old. Orlando was one of the first municipal locations – called townships under apartheid – established in 1932 for Africans under the 1923 Native Urban Areas Act. It was renamed Orlando East when Orlando West was established in the 1940s.
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka celebrates ninth annual Jerk Festival
The 9th Annual Florida Jerk Festival brought the soul and spices of Caribbean culture to Apopka on Sunday. The eight-hour event, which was held at the Apopka Amphitheater, featured over a dozen food trucks and merchandise vendors, as well as performances from famed reggae artists. Each year, the festival continues...
Graveyard Ghosts – Sunland Mental Hospital Was Full Of Evil Tragic Terror
ORLANDO, Fla. – Sunland Mental Hospital is one of the places that no one wants to talk about, but ask most in the area and they remember stories of horror that took place inside. The building no longer exists as it was torn down in
WESH
Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
fox35orlando.com
Another family on Disney vacation gets car stolen at I-Drive resort lot
Orlando - A Mom from Syracuse, NY was really excited to bring her kids to Disney World, but on the second day of their vacation, their car rental was stolen from the resort lot. "We had a day at Magic Kingdom and then our next supposed park day, we went...
theapopkavoice.com
Developing Story: The City of Apopka vs. Dennis New
Dennis New is a longtime Apopka resident who is often verbally critical of Mayor Bryan Nelson during public comments at most City Council meetings. New was the subject of controversy this summer during the Apopka City Commission Seat #3 election between Commissioner-Elect Kyle Becker and his opponent Lynetta Johnson. Johnson posted a photo of New's backyard fence with a confederate flag the size of a license plate and alluded to New being a friend of Becker. Nelson responded to Johnson's post with a "frown face" of disapproval about New.
click orlando
🎃Halloween 2022: Adult-only events that you cannot miss
ORLANDO, Fla. – Spooky time is here, which means it’s time to dress up and enjoy the Halloween fun that Orlando has to offer for those 21+ trick-or-treaters! Here we have a selection of events in the City Beautiful that even the ghosts will not want to miss:
click orlando
Calle Orange Festival brings live music, vendors to downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – From reggaeton to salsa and more, it’s going to be an affair for the Hispanic community in downtown Orlando on Sunday. Calle Orange Festival is back again for its 24th year, filled with vendors and fun. [TRENDING: Florida man bitten by alligator while trying to...
click orlando
Edgewater mayoral candidate accused of stealing opponent’s signs
EDGEWATER, Fla. – Michael Ignasiak, a former mayor of Edgewater who’s running to retake his old post in November, was accused of removing other candidates’ campaign signs near a local restaurant over the weekend. Police were called to 2576 S. Ridgewood Drive in Edgewater on Oct. 22...
Deputies: Central Florida man caught on video pouring bleach into coworker’s drink
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A DeLand man has been charged with poisoning after deputies say he was caught on video pouring bleach into a coworkers drink over recent “disagreements.”. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their investigation started Monday evening when...
Volusia County middle schooler accused of bringing unloaded handgun to school
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County middle school student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school and showing it off to another student during class. Deputies said the 13-year-old Deltona boy was charged with possessing a weapon on school property after he brought a handgun with no magazine to Heritage Middle School.
mynews13.com
Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing
OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County drive-by shooting, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Orange County Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said. The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on the 1300 block of S. Highland Ave., just east of Clarcona Road, according to deputies. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of...
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
click orlando
Brevard County man, accused of strangling jogger, found incompetent to stand trial
COCOA, Fla. – A man accused of strangling a jogger earlier this year has been found incompetent to stand trial. Logan Smith was 18 when he was arrested in January on attempted murder charges. He’s accused of using a belt to try to choke a jogger along Batavia Avenue in the Cocoa area.
