South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover
MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
Miami New Times
Preacher's Wife Says Inept Detectives Humiliated Her in False Arrest at Miami Airport
A Sarasota businesswoman and evangelist's wife claims Miami-Dade police paraded her through Miami International Airport in handcuffs and subjected her to a strip search after mistaking her for an international drug trafficker. In a lawsuit filed in county court, Raphaela Lucarelli, a longtime spa owner and wife of Florida evangelical...
Click10.com
Broward man gets 7 years for mailing hitman $10K to kill ex’s new boyfriend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A federal judge sentenced a Pembroke Pines man to seven years in prison Wednesday after prosecutors accused him of mailing a hitman $10,000 in a foiled attempt to have his ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed in 2021. Ryan Hadeed, 43, pleaded guilty to using the...
Click10.com
Guilty: Huffing South Florida driver reached 100 mph; crash killed family
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A young Fort Lauderdale man who killed a family in a high-speed crash after ingesting household dust cleaner has been convicted of vehicular homicide. Jurors found Paul Streater, now 25, guilty of four counts of vehicular homicide in the 2018 crash, which killed a...
Click10.com
Detectives catch fugitive: How black market operation was able to sell cheap fuel
MIAMI – Adryan Hernandez was among a group of fraudsters who detectives accused of being part of a black market scheme in Miami-Dade County that used technology and stolen identities to deal with stolen fuel, according to prosecutors. Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer issued an arrest warrant in...
niceville.com
Florida armed bank robber sentenced to 78 months in prison
FLORIDA – A Florida man has been sentenced to 78 months for an armed bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Herve Fils Viaud, 31, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for robbing TD Bank in Delray Beach, Florida.
Click10.com
Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
NBC Miami
Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report
Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
Click10.com
Despite new photos, BSO not taking additional action after deputy used boat, taxpayer-bought gas for personal use
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are new pictures, new allegations and shocking new details following a Local 10 News investigation, but so far, there is no new action against a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of using a BSO boat for personal use. That deputy is accused of...
Click10.com
Teenage boy accused of ‘pure evil’ to be charged as adult in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a Broward County judge on Monday that they were charging Jamarius Charles as an adult. The 16-year-old boy and Corey Jones, 18, kidnapped a woman at gunpoint on Sept. 14 in Pompano Beach, according to prosecutors. The victim said they stole her Toyota...
fox35orlando.com
Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
NBC Miami
Roommates Dispute Ends with Stabbing, Standoff in Fort Lauderdale
An 18-year-old Fort Lauderdale man held officers at bay for about three hours after threatening two roommates and stabbing one during an argument, police said. Gergio Draman shared a home in the 1500 block of Northwest 15 Way and got into a dispute over a cellphone early Monday, investigators said.
Click10.com
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
maritime-executive.com
Longshoreman Killed in Shipboard Accident at Port Everglades
Officials in Broward County, Florida have identified the longshoreman who was killed in a container handling accident at Port Everglades, Florida last week. On October 20, a dock worker was killed in an accident aboard the small boxship Hohebank at Port Everglades. At about 2030 hours on Thursday night, local...
WSVN-TV
Police arrive to medical office building in Fort Lauderdale after call of suspicious man
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 911 call describing a suspicious man entering a medical office building in Fort Lauderdale prompted a police response. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at the building at 6301 NW 5th Way, Thursday morning. According to reports, a 911 call was made detailing a man who...
Click10.com
Woman arrested in Miami-Dade for trying to kill woman in Broward, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives arrested a 31-year-old woman in Miami-Dade County who is accused of trying to kill another woman on Sunday morning in an apartment in Broward County and stealing her car. Sgt. Christian Rogers, a spokesman for the Pembroke Pines Police Department, announced the arrest of...
NBC Miami
Pablo Lyle Seeks New Trial After Manslaughter Conviction in Miami Road Rage Case
Actor Pablo Lyle is seeking a new trial following his manslaughter conviction earlier this month for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami. Lyle had been scheduled to appear in person in a Miami-Dade courtroom Wednesday morning for a hearing to discuss his case, but he didn't leave jail on time, so the judge ordered him back to jail.
Click10.com
Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated...
Houlton Surveillance Video Shows a Missing Miami Boy and his Dad
A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.
