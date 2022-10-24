ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Miami

South Florida official sentenced for lying to enter detention center to see lover

MIAMI - A South Florida village commissioner and former beauty queen has been sentenced to a year of probation and 50 hours of community service for pretending to be a paralegal to get into a federal immigration detention center to see her romantic partner. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court after pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges of attempting to enter, and entering, a federal facility using fraud and false pretenses, according to court records. Strout was elected to the North Bay Village Commission in 2018. Her term ends next month, and she isn't running for re-election....
MIAMI, FL
niceville.com

Florida armed bank robber sentenced to 78 months in prison

FLORIDA – A Florida man has been sentenced to 78 months for an armed bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has announced. According to the statement, Herve Fils Viaud, 31, was sentenced last week by United States District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas to 78 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release for robbing TD Bank in Delray Beach, Florida.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Police Bodycam Makes Big Difference in Miami Oversight Panel Investigations: Report

Police body cameras are proving to be a critical tool in finding out exactly if an officer crossed the line. The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel spent months probing how the body cameras impact their work when citizens file complaints and their results say the cameras help the public and officers, too, according to a report NBC 6 exclusively obtained Thursday.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers Miami-based crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. – An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the...
NEBRASKA STATE
maritime-executive.com

Longshoreman Killed in Shipboard Accident at Port Everglades

Officials in Broward County, Florida have identified the longshoreman who was killed in a container handling accident at Port Everglades, Florida last week. On October 20, a dock worker was killed in an accident aboard the small boxship Hohebank at Port Everglades. At about 2030 hours on Thursday night, local...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Pablo Lyle Seeks New Trial After Manslaughter Conviction in Miami Road Rage Case

Actor Pablo Lyle is seeking a new trial following his manslaughter conviction earlier this month for a 2019 road rage killing in Miami. Lyle had been scheduled to appear in person in a Miami-Dade courtroom Wednesday morning for a hearing to discuss his case, but he didn't leave jail on time, so the judge ordered him back to jail.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Lauderhill man accused of threatening ‘shootout’ at Fort Lauderdale airport

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a Lauderhill man for threatening a shootout at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday morning, authorities said. According to investigators, at around 12:30 a.m., 37-year-old Datron Devonne Roscoe contacted the Broward County Regional Communications Emergency Dispatch and stated...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
I-95 FM

Houlton Surveillance Video Shows a Missing Miami Boy and his Dad

A missing boy from Miami is thought to be in Canada after he was seen on a Houlton store's surveillance video. 6-year-old Jorge Morales, who also goes by the name 'JoJo,' became the subject of an Amber Alert after going missing over the summer. He was last seen on August 27th at the home he shares with his mother, Yanet Conception, in Miami, Florida. Conception told authorities that JoJo is on the autism spectrum and often has trouble communicating.
HOULTON, ME

