ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

“Great addition”: APD says ShotSpotter helping with a number of investigations

By Alexa Skonieski
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGBU1_0ilKm5Z600

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s called ShotSpotter , a gunshot detection system that alerts officers where a shot was fired within seconds. It’s been a part of the Albuquerque Police Department since 2020 and Chief Harold Medine says the device is working.”Many times we have incidents where individuals are claiming self-defense and with ShotSpotter they can determine actually who shot first, how many shots were fired on each side, and it’s helped us in a number of investigations.”

APD has had nearly 9,000 ShotSpotter alerts since the beginning of the year. Of those alerts, APD says more than 1,200 have been successful. A total of 58 suspects have been identified and 179 victims found in 2022 so far. Medina says ShotSpotter has been a great tool for the department but believes it’s just a piece of the puzzle.”I think it’s been a great addition, I think it still has a lot of potential and that as we move forward we can definitely continue to use the program and even possibly grow the program.”

Story continues below:

ShotSpotter is in all six area commands throughout the city. But Medina says the next step, if funding allows, would be adding them in key areas, like schools.

“Right now I do think there’s a concern around our educational institutions and making sure that we would get immediate notifications if shots were being fired so I think there are potential places where we would want them,” said Medina.

APD has ShotSpotter at Balloon Fiesta Park that’s only activated during Balloon Fiesta. Medina would like to see more coverage in other areas of Albuquerque that see large gatherings and traffic. He says the city has spent millions on the technology but believes it’s money well spent.”It’s everywhere from starting to getting resources out there at the beginning of the shooting, all the way through securing the conviction on some of these cases so I think it runs a very wide range of successes for us.”

According to the company that makes the technology, ShotSpotter is used in more than 120 cities across the country such as Chicago and Detroit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rrobserver.com

APD investigates recent fatal crash as homicide

Homicide detectives are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night that left a man dead in the road in Southeast Albuquerque. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said Tommy McCrae, 66, was fatally struck by a vehicle near Gibson and Palomas SE. He said police responded around 6 p.m. to the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Knife incident outside NMSP office leaves one man unconscious

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Frightening moments at a bus stop in northeast Albuquerque. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, two men were seen waiting at a stop along Carlisle Boulevard NE. Not long after, one of the men got aggressive with the other. According to a security camera outside New Mexico State...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD overtime scandal: Lt. accused of bilking taxpayers reinstated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a well-documented case of high-level wrongdoing at the Albuquerque Police Department. While assigned to the Chief’s office, Lieutenant Jim Edison pocketed tens of thousands of dollars in illicit overtime. Over a 12-month period, the lieutenant was paid $242,758. That’s more than the police chief and even the mayor.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl

Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl. Pueblo of Pojoaque Tribal Police seize rainbow fentanyl. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s …. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico's 2022 wildfire season. Auditor report shows worsening response times from …. Auditor report shows worsening response...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Police response times, Problem park, Fall storm, Wildfire recap, Trunk or treat

Thursday’s Top Stories Video shows physical altercation during Albuquerque elementary school pick up Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico Los Alamos Middle School football season ends early after racist remarks by players A new shopping center is coming to Rio Rancho Thieves steal Halloween decor from Albuquerque home days before holiday […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot

Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspects-accused-of-stealing-almost-2000-in-items-from-home-depot/. Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items …. Suspects accused of stealing almost $2,000 in items from Home Depot Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/suspects-accused-of-stealing-almost-2000-in-items-from-home-depot/. National Weather Service looks back at New Mexico’s …. National Weather Service...
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Homicide detectives investigate NW ABQ shooting

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead following reports of a shooting in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood Monday evening. Officer Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said around 5:15 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of South Sky NW, near Paseo Del Norte and Rainbow NW.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of threatening Albuquerque mail carrier found guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A guilty verdict was reached in the case of a man who attacked a mailman. Video from September 2021 shows the moments after Elias Gallegos threatened the mail carrier and then hid in a stranger’s backyard a few blocks away near Constitution and San Mateo.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: ShotSpotter technology, Crime spree and SWAT standoff, Warmer weather, East Mountains scam, New fire station

Tuesday’s Top Stories New Mexico school’s test scores decrease after learning loss from pandemic Fabian Gonzales will be sentenced this week Teen charged after hosting underage party that led to fatal Taos crash Lawyers for five Taos compound defendants file motions expected to delay trial What to watch for in New Mexico’s midterm election Lawsuit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Fired APD officer gets job back amid overtime settlement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Earlier this year, KRQE News 13 Investigative Reporter Larry Barker uncovered the story of a high ranking Albuquerque Police officer who racked up more than $132,000 worth of overtime between April 2020 and 2021. That officer, Lt. Jim Edison, was eventually fired in October 2021 following two internal affairs investigations. However, that firing […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque

A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when he's tried for attacking a mailman. It shows moments after the supposed attack. Man on trial, accused of attacking mailman in Albuquerque. A video of Elias Gallegos will most likely be played in federal court when...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash

Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Valencia County Sheriff’s Deputies look for info …. Valencia County Sheriff's Deputies look for info on fatal crash. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime-stoppers/valencia-county-sheriffs-deputies-look-for-info-on-fatal-crash/. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help …. Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque...
VALENCIA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: 1 dead after shooting in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead in northwest Albuquerque. They say just after 5:15 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to South Sky St. near Paseo Del Norte on reports of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the man had died. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico organizations provide resources for Domestic Violence victims

October is Domestic Violence awareness month. It's the time to acknowledge survivors and provide resources to victims. It's a busy month for the domestic violence resource center, but they work year-round to offer victims ways out of dangerous domestic situations. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy