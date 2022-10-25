ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fergus Falls, MN

Moorhead police search neighborhood after burglary call

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police searched a Moorhead neighborhood overnight following an alleged call for a burglary. It happened just after 11:30 P.M. on Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the 1700 block of 7th St. S. A viewer tells Valley News Live a perimeter was set up around their...
MOORHEAD, MN
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
FARGO, ND
Three sworn in as Fargo Police Officers

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department has three new officers on the force. They were sworn in at Fargo City Hall on Tuesday, October 25, in front of family, friends and their new colleagues. Alex Nelson was a training officer, field supervisor and on the SWAT...
FARGO, ND
Update: Four officers did not violate policy, according to Police Chief

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Four Fargo officers involved in a Mapleton fatal shooting have been cleared of any wrongdoing by Chief David Zibolski. They were not found to be in violation of FPD policies and have returned to active duty, says Zibolski. The shooting took place at the...
FARGO, ND
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
FARGO, ND
‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign starts November 1

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Unbelted motor vehicle fatalities in North Dakota are increasing in 2022 compared to last year. To save lives, law enforcement across the state will have extra patrols from November 1 to December 15 for the Click It or Ticket campaign. As of October 21,...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
West Fargo Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a sad day for the West Fargo Police Department after authorities say one of its K9′s crossed the rainbow bridge unexpectedly earlier this week. K9 ToSti (Toe-chee) was a 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd that joined WFPD in November 2015. He was...
WEST FARGO, ND
Third suspect in high-speed chase arrested after days on the run

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was arrested for his involvement in a police chase on the morning of October 20th that ended near the intersection of 32nd St. and 3rd Ave. S. 32-year-old Scott Roberts is facing charges of firearm possession, reckless endangerment, fleeing, and drug-related charges.
FARGO, ND
Over $2.3 million going to ND schools to transform school bus fleets

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Biden-Harris Administration announced $2,370,000 from the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program will be going to North Dakota School Districts. This will go to the districts serving the communities of Enderlin, Glen Ullin, and Mapleton. They say the grants will help school districts...
MAPLETON, ND
Fargo man facing several charges after overnight phone theft, police say

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, after authorities say he stole a phone and threatened someone in Fargo overnight. Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo Police were called to the 2800 blk of 7th St. N. That’s where they say an individual had agreed to meet 20-year-old Austin Ruddell, to purchase a stereo.
FARGO, ND
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
FARGO, ND
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
FARGO, ND
North Dakota Ballot Measure 2: Legalizing Marijuana

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakotans will cast their vote on two initiated measures during the general election on Tuesday, November 8. Measure 1 would add a new article to the North Dakota Constitution regarding gubernatorial and legislative term limits and Measure 2 would create a new chapter of the North Dakota Century Code legalizing the production, processing and sale of cannabis, and the possession and use of various forms of cannabis by anyone 21 years of age or older.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Stay safe behind the wheel with deer on the road

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Midwesterners aren’t amateurs when it comes to driving with deer on or near the road. However, North Dakota Game and Fish biologist, Doug Leier wants to remind drivers some safety precautions you can take while behind the wheel this season. “Safety officials will...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Registration open for Fargo’s Wildlife Management Program

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo, in cooperation with the Fargo Park District and the Sandhills Archery Club, is opening registrations for the 2022-2023 Wildlife Management Program. This program, permitted and regulated by the North Dakota Game & Fish Department, seeks to reduce the urban deer...
FARGO, ND
Update on Fargo’s 52nd Avenue South reconstruction project

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Fargo held a short informational meeting Tuesday evening to discuss plans for a roadway project on 52nd Avenue South -- from 63rd Street, near the Rocking Horse development, to Sheyenne Street. The plan includes new concrete paving, a new bridge over the Sheyenne River, roundabout revisions at 52nd and Sheyenne, along with new street lights and more.
FARGO, ND
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
FERGUS FALLS, MN

