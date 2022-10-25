Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Adam Silver may have just helped the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-3 following Sunday’s loss to Portland and fans are already having second thoughts about the team’s ceiling. Whatever hope fans had entering the new campaign was capped due to the presence of Russell Westbrook, who’s still on the roster after a summer filled with trade rumors.
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue
Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Anfernee Simons sends NBA Twitter into frenzy with Stephen Curry-like explosion for Blazers vs. Nuggets
NBA Twitter couldn’t help but compare Anfernee Simons to Stephen Curry after the Portland Trail Blazers youngster went nuts in the third quarter of their game against the Denver Nuggets. Simons basically transformed into Curry–or Damian Lillard if you don’t want any mention of the Golden State Warriors star–after...
3 Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ thrilling win over Nets
The Milwaukee Bucks faced a tough test on Wednesday night, facing the Brooklyn Nets. It’s well-known that Brooklyn has assembled a talented team centered around Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. While Irving and Durant combined for 60 of Brooklyn’s 99 points, the Bucks did enough defensively, slowing...
5 things the Lakers can actually do to improve this year’s team
The Lakers’ horrible start means they are wasting another year of LeBron James’ career. Here are five things they can do to improve immediately. Fans in Los Angeles are understandably panicking over the team’s winless start. Intense changes are needed if the Lakers are going to go from Western Conference bottom-dwellers to a legitimate playoff team.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut
Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record
Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
Ja Morant, Desmond Bane outshine Kevin Durant in Memphis Grizzlies win over Brooklyn Nets
The ball was rolling up the court as Ja Morant stood behind it. In a high-scoring affair between the high octane offenses of the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets, this felt a moment for everyone to catch their breaths. So Morant continued to let the ball roll on the floor...
ESPN
Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup
Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season
The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
