Houston, TX

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Watch: Eric Gordon uninterested as Rockets teammates Jarabi Smith Jr., Jalen Green argue

Eric Gordon has seen a lot in his 15 years of NBA experience, so seeing young teammates Jarabi Smith Jr. and Jalen Green get into it during a timeout leaves him unfazed. The 33-year-old shooting guard is in his seventh season with the Houston Rockets. He was with them when they made the 2018 Western Conference finals after winning 65 regular-season games. But now they're in rebuilding mode, with 38 wins in the last two-plus seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 Takeaways from Milwaukee Bucks’ thrilling win over Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks faced a tough test on Wednesday night, facing the Brooklyn Nets. It’s well-known that Brooklyn has assembled a talented team centered around Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. While Irving and Durant combined for 60 of Brooklyn’s 99 points, the Bucks did enough defensively, slowing...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

5 things the Lakers can actually do to improve this year’s team

The Lakers’ horrible start means they are wasting another year of LeBron James’ career. Here are five things they can do to improve immediately. Fans in Los Angeles are understandably panicking over the team’s winless start. Intense changes are needed if the Lakers are going to go from Western Conference bottom-dwellers to a legitimate playoff team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) reportedly ready for season debut

Houston Rockets small forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) will make his season debut on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, barring a setback, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic. The Rockets upgraded Tate to questionable on Tuesday for the first time this season and it looks like he is ready for action. Tari Eason, Usman Garuba, Jabari Smith Jr., and Kenyon Martin Jr. could lose some minutes moving forward.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play. Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.
HOUSTON, TX
Axios

Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

FanSided

