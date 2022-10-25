ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Winston-Salem, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Winston-Salem.

The Forbush High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on October 25, 2022, 14:30:00.

Forbush High School
Atkins Academic & Technology High School
October 25, 2022
14:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Southern Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with Atkins Academic & Technology High School on October 25, 2022, 16:00:00.

Southern Guilford High School
Atkins Academic & Technology High School
October 25, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Concord First Assembly soccer team will have a game with Calvary Day School on October 25, 2022, 14:50:00.

Concord First Assembly
Calvary Day School
October 25, 2022
14:50:00
2022 NCHSAA Boys Soccer Playoffs

High School Soccer PRO

Huntersville, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Huntersville, October 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Bandys High School soccer team will have a game with Hopewell High School on October 27, 2022, 15:00:00.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

Ramseur, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Ramseur, October 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Trinity High School soccer team will have a game with Eastern Randolph High School on October 26, 2022, 15:00:00.
RAMSEUR, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lexington hospital's fundraiser is a sportsman's dream

LEXINGTON, N.C. — It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Lexington Hospital which is part of the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist system. "We have held this event for years and every year it grows bigger and bigger," said Board member Birke McNeill, "In fact this year we are raffling off a boat, a truck, and even an ATV."
LEXINGTON, NC
WBTV

Statesville High graduate, NC A&T student killed in Greensboro shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 2021 graduate of Statesville High School was one of two persons killed in a shooting in Greensboro on Tuesday night, according to Greensboro Police. Kaneycha Turner was identified by police as one of the victims. She was a freshman, Management/Business Administration student at NC A&T.
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sauras race past Vikings

North Stokes’ Jamison Wood (12) tries to avoid a tackle by Sauras Barry Hairston Jr. (1). Barry Hairston Jr. had an 88-yard rushing touchdown in the first half and another 20-yard touchdown run in the second half against rival North Stokes. Robert Money | The Stokes News. North Stokes’...
WALNUT COVE, NC
roaringbengals.com

Urban legends of North Carolina

Have you ever heard of Bloody Mary? What about the Hookman? Both of these are popular urban legends that some people may even believe in, but did you know that North Carolina has its own urban legends?. Like the Mothman, North Carolina has its very own cryptid. The Beast of...
JAMESTOWN, NC
WSPA 7News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Family restaurant opens in Pinnacle

Stokes county has a new dual family owned restaurant in Pinnacle. Elizabeth Howard and Amanda Groce have opened up Southern Charm Grill at 1424 Perch Road in Pinnacle. Both owners are a native of Stokes county. Howard and her family have lived in Pinnacle for 43 years. Her family puts on an annual Christmas display on Bradley Road in Pinnacle where you and your family can ride or walk through and enjoy a gorgeous Christmas display. Howard is married to Erik and they have two children Emma and EJ. Groce lived in King for 20 years and now resides in Rural Hall with her husband Adam and their three children Ashlynn, Joslynn and Richie. Both ladies ran Southern Charm Grill in a food truck for the past four months. The food truck quickly became a success. They had a two-year goal to open a restaurant in the future but their dream came true much faster than expected. They have a passion for delivering quality food while creating a fun family atmosphere.
PINNACLE, NC
WXII 12

Triad elementary school evacuated after reports of smoke, officials said

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Triad elementary school reported smoke in the school building Tuesday. According to Guilford County Schools, Johnson Street Global Studies was evacuated early. This occurred after reports of smoke in the Johnson Street building were made. The High Point Fire Department responded to the scene...
HIGH POINT, NC
