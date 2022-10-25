ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to protect your letters, bank account from a mail theft 'epidemic'

By Keith BieryGolick, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Armed robberies of mail carriers have been reported this year in Norwood, Covington, College Hill, Madeira and elsewhere. It's part of a trend in Greater Cincinnati and across the country.

Criminals are targeting mail carriers specifically for what’s called arrow keys. These keys typically unlock multiple blue drop boxes and other collection boxes throughout a community . Around 3 or 4 a.m., someone will open those boxes and take the mail. The stolen checks are washed so new amounts of money and new recipients can be written on them. Those checks are then sold online.

Mail theft in Cincinnati and beyond: A mail theft epidemic? Stolen checks are only the beginning, researcher says

It's been called an epidemic, and this might only be the beginning. Experts worry about identity theft and other cybercrimes tied to the increase in mail theft.

Steps you can take to protect yourself

  • Place outgoing mail in USPS collection boxes before the day’s last pick-up time, labeled on the front of the boxes. That way the mail won’t sit there overnight.
  • Go inside a post office and place your mail inside a receptacle or hand it to a clerk. There are many post offices with 24-hour lobby access. Customers can find lobby hours on USPS.com .
  • Those who believe they may have been a victim of mail theft should contact the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. That phone number may also be used if anyone has information about recent robberies of mail carriers.

What should you do if your check was stolen or cashed?

  • Contact your bank or credit union right away. Call the police and file a report. The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says, generally, the bank will require you to complete an affidavit stating that you did not authorize the check. The bank may also request that you file a police report.
  • If your bank is a national bank or federal savings association, and you are unable to resolve the issue with the bank, file a written complaint with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's Customer Assistance Group .
  • According to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, you are not responsible for a check if someone forged the signature of the intended recipient of the check.
  • Explain the situation to your bank and request that the money be restored to your account.
  • If the check was processed as an electronic transfer, you have additional protections under federal law, according to the consumer financial bureau.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How to protect your letters, bank account from a mail theft 'epidemic'

