Lawrence County Board approves $3.9 million budget

The Lawrence County Board met in regular session on Oct. 19 in the board room at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Lawrenceville where it approved a fiscal year 2023 budget with an approximate cost of $3.9 million.

The approval came unanimously after a public hearing was held prior to the regular session. The budget will now appear on file for public inspection at the Lawrence County Clerks office at the courthouse for the next 30 days.

The board will officially adopt the budget at the November meeting.

Board member Tom Robinson, on behalf of the insurance and finance committees, updated the board on the county’s health insurance rates which are provided through Hope Trust.

The rates will increase $118 per month, per employee, for the next year which has been attributed to covering costs endured from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robinson suggested that the county pay $83.51 of the increase for each employee out of the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) money the county has received during the pandemic.

Robinson’s motion for the coverage was seconded by board member David White and was passed unanimously by the board.

The board also approved, under the motion from Robinson, a renewal of the county’s casualty and property insurance for 2023. The insurance shows a slight increase from 2022 due to the new building of the Lawrence County Health Department being added as well as an additional cyber protection policy.

In other business:

• The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day. The courthouse, however, will remain open as a polling place and an official will be attending to the doors on that day. All offices within the courthouse will be closed however.

• The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.

The next meeting of the Lawrence County Board will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. at the courthouse in Lawrenceville.