ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, IL

Lawrence County Board approves $3.9 million budget

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 2 days ago

The Lawrence County Board met in regular session on Oct. 19 in the board room at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Lawrenceville where it approved a fiscal year 2023 budget with an approximate cost of $3.9 million.
The approval came unanimously after a public hearing was held prior to the regular session. The budget will now appear on file for public inspection at the Lawrence County Clerks office at the courthouse for the next 30 days.
The board will officially adopt the budget at the November meeting.
Board member Tom Robinson, on behalf of the insurance and finance committees, updated the board on the county’s health insurance rates which are provided through Hope Trust.
The rates will increase $118 per month, per employee, for the next year which has been attributed to covering costs endured from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robinson suggested that the county pay $83.51 of the increase for each employee out of the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) money the county has received during the pandemic.
Robinson’s motion for the coverage was seconded by board member David White and was passed unanimously by the board.
The board also approved, under the motion from Robinson, a renewal of the county’s casualty and property insurance for 2023. The insurance shows a slight increase from 2022 due to the new building of the Lawrence County Health Department being added as well as an additional cyber protection policy.
In other business:
• The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for Election Day. The courthouse, however, will remain open as a polling place and an official will be attending to the doors on that day. All offices within the courthouse will be closed however.
• The Lawrence County Courthouse will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veteran’s Day.
The next meeting of the Lawrence County Board will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. at the courthouse in Lawrenceville.

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

Martin County Council Cancels Meeting Over LIT Tax

The Martin County Council has decided to cancel the public meeting scheduled for tonight at Shoals. The purpose of the meeting was to consider adoption of a LIT Tax to help fund a county-run EMS service. A LIT tax is a local income tax that can be used by cities,...
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTHI

City of Robinson focusing on housing development

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Over the past few years, the city of Robinson has been working to achieve its goal on making the city a better place to live. One of the big projects the city is working on is housing development. "Our number one goal right now is to...
ROBINSON, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Hallador officially acquires Merom Generating Station

MEROM, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Hallador Energy Company has announced that it has acquired the 1-gigawatt Merom Generating Station from Hoosier Energy. According to a news release from Hallador, the acquisition is in exchange for assuming decommissioning costs and environmental responsibilities and includes a power purchase agreement where Hoosier Energy will purchase set percentages of output […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

David Hillger, 39, of Oaktown, was arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bond was set at $25,000. Gilberto Rodriguez-Gil, 31, of Indianapolis, was arrested for Operating a Vehicle While Never Licensed. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Kyle Fleetwood, 36, of Washington, was arrested on...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Camper parked at Marion County Fairgrounds destroyed by fire

A fire heavily damaged a camper parked at one of the camping spaces at the Marion County Fairgrounds Monday morning. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Bill Fulton says the owner, Zackary Staggs of Mountain View, Arkansas, had gone to work on a Marathon Pipeline project when smoke was seen coming from the front of the camper.
MARION COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Organizer announces an end to a popular Terre Haute festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular Terre Haute festival is no more. In a letter from Blues at the Crossroads Festival organizer Connie Wrin to festival supporters, she says the downtown festival has "come to an end." Wrin cites rising costs and poor attendance over the last two years.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Rivet Students Evacuated

A reported incident caused a Vincennes school to be evacuated this morning. Vincennes Rivet Middle-High school students were evacuated from the school on Barnett Street this morning. Parents were informed of the incident around 9:45-am via an automated phone call from school officials. The statement said that an incident had...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

New event center opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new and affordable event center has officially become a part of Clark County. The Rayne Meadow Event Center celebrated its grand opening in Marshall. Residents were invited to enjoy lunch at the new facility. The 6,400-square-foot building can be used for weddings, birthdays, and graduation...
MARSHALL, IL
Effingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 40 year old Christina L. Belisle of Effingham for criminal trespass to real property. Christina was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 24 year old Anthony M. Jamison of Effingham for possession of stolen property >$500. Anthony was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
wrul.com

Theft’s And Damage To Property Reported Throughout The County

Multiple reports of theft and damage to property have been made to the White County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Deputy Wicker spoke with 68 year old Brian Mobley of Carmi in front of the Sheriff’s office about some oilfield equipment that had been stolen. He said he worked for Campbell Oil and was working on a rig near Mill Shoals around 10 AM, when he noticed that some pieces of equipment were missing from his drilling rig. They were four rod elevators worth approximately $900 each, two tubing elevators valued at about $1,800 each, and one Giberson pipe slip worth about $3,800. Bryan said he would be able to identify the pieces of equipment if he were to see them again. Deputy Wicker said a report of a Theft Over $500 will be placed on file at the White County Sheriff’s Department.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight

Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — A Kangaroo Is On The Loose In Indiana

A former official at Crane says there were serious safety violations at the facility, but nothing was done to correct them. During his time as Crane’s safety chief, Rick Ward says he observed employees who failed to follow standard operating procedures when they were handling deadly explosives. The Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
KISS 106

Massive Nationwide Sausage Recall

There is a nationwide recall on sausage that could be found in your freezer here in the Evansville area. You might want to check your freezer when you get home if you have any sausage rolls. Approximately 7,560 pounds of pork sausage products are being recalled now because you might be biting into a little more than just sausage.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville Daily Record

Lawrenceville, IL
1K+
Followers
701
Post
94K+
Views
ABOUT

1209 State St., Lawrenceville, IL 62439 (618) 943-2331

 https://roblawnews.com/lawrenceville

Comments / 0

Community Policy