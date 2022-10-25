Winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. No winner, jackpot climbs to $700M

The current Powerball jackpot is just shy of being one of the top 10 U.S. lottery prizes of all-time.

So pick up those tickets. It's time to see if you are America's latest millionaire.

The numbers are in for the Monday, Oct. 24 lottery jackpot worth an estimated $625 million, with a cash option of $299.8 million.

Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54, and the Powerball is 16. The Power Play was 4X.

Did anyone win Powerball last night?

No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot Saturday.

One ticket sold in Texas matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

Double Play numbers are 12, 48, 51, 63, 67, and the Powerball is 26.

Nobody matched to all six numbers, and zero tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $500,000.

How many numbers in Powerball do you need to win a prize?

You only need to match one number in Powerball to win a prize. However, that number must be the Powerball worth $4.

What do I win if I get 2 numbers on Powerball?

Matching two numbers won't win anything in Powerball unless one of the numbers is the Powerball. A ticket matching one of the five numbers and the Powerball is worth $7.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Oct. 26 grew to an estimated $700 million with a cash option of $335.7 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How to play Powerball

Here's how to play Powerball:

Powerball's last jackpot winner

Here is the list of 2022 Powerball jackpot wins, according to powerball.com :

$632.6 million — Jan. 5; California, Wisconsin.

$185.3 million — Feb. 14; Connecticut.

$473.1 million — April 27; Arizona.

$366.7 million — June 29; Vermont.

$206.9 million — Aug. 3; Pennsylvania.

Top 10 Powerball lottery jackpots

Here are the all-time top 10 Powerball jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $768.4 million — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $632.6 million — Jan. 5, 2022; California, Wisconsin. $625 million — Oct. 24, 2022; TBD . $590.5 million — May 18, 2013; Florida. $587.5 million — Nov. 28, 2012; Arizona, Missouri.

Top 10 U.S. lottery jackpots

Here are the nation's all-time top 10 Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, according to powerball.com :

$1.586 billion, Powerball — Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions — Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions — July 29, 2022; Illinois. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions — Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan. $768.4 million, Powerball — Mar. 27, 2019; Wisconsin. $758.7 million, Powerball — Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts. $731.1 million, Powerball — Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland. $699.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 4, 2021; California. $687.8 million, Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa, New York. $656 million, Mega Millions — Mar. 30, 2012; Kansas, Illinois, Maryland.

