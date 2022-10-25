ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktalnews.com

Hwy 79 South re-opened after wildfire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Highway 79 South towards Texas is open again after a wildfire. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release Thursday afternoon that Highway 79 South towards Texas was closed due to a wildfire in Panola County.
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Severe storms are possible Monday night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The breezy, muggy, and warm weather that began this weekend will continue today. The warm and humid air and a cold front arriving late this afternoon into tonight will bring the threat of severe storms to the ArkLaTex. Breezy and warm with storms arriving late:...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Firefighters battle spreading house fire in southern Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters fought to bring a blaze under control in southern Caddo Parish after a house fire began to spread to the surrounding area Sunday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., Caddo Parish Fire District four members responded to the scene near Hwy 789 and Preston Rd....
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Property standards sweep set for Wednesday in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Efforts continue Wednesday to beautify the city of Shreveport with another property standards sweep, this time in City Council District C. Police will be ticketing property owners for yard parking and other violations. Some structures may even be flagged for demolition. Also, the Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A grant was approved Tuesday by the Panola County Commissioners Court to provide the necessary tools for a trapper, provided through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension services, to help control the feral hog population. “Two or three litters a year of pigs; they spread faster than you...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Changes coming for school zone speeding tickets after flashing lights delay

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Changes in school zone speeding cameras are coming after drivers say they received tickets when the school zone lights weren’t flashing. Drivers received tickets around Captain Shreve High School after cameras captured them speeding in the school zone. The problem is the lights indicating drivers were entering a school zone were not flashing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
AL.com

Alabama schools closing early due to severe weather Tuesday, Oct. 25

Some schools have announced early dismissals ahead of possible severe weather in Alabama on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail will be possible with Tuesday’s storms, which could arrive in the form of a squall line ahead of a cold front, according to the National Weather Service. There could also be some supercell storms that develop ahead of or along the line.
ALABAMA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1

Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
CASPIANA, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Gena Smith located; safe

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: Gena Smith has been found and is safe. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has put out a welfare concern notice for Gena Smith. Smith’s family has not heard from her since October 18. She was last seen in the Shreveport area. If...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department responded to a call of gunfire in a normally quiet residential street, and it was caught on camera. It happened in the 600 block of Oak Street in Longview around 7:30 Monday night. And one resident said he heard over 20 shots fired from two vehicles as they rolled down the street.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX

