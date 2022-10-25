Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Utah man arrested following hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Mugshot: Cache County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of Oct. 16, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County.
KUTV
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
KUTV
Auto-pedestrian crash in Pioneer Park district leaves woman critically injured
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Editor's note: This article is in the process of being updated. Refresh your browser for the latest version. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition Thursday morning after she reportedly walked in front of a car in Salt Lake City's Pioneer Park neighborhood, authorities stated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
Gephardt Daily
Utah County man arrested following police pursuit in Millard, Juab counties
SCIPIO, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old Utah County man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly fleeing law enforcement in Millard and Juab counties in a stolen vehicle. Shane Poulson, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Millard County Jail for investigation of possession of a stolen...
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
KUTV
SLCPD search for suspect after stolen truck crashes into car and police SUV
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a stolen truck crashed into a car, critically injuring the driver. Officials with SLCPD said the driver of a stolen pick-up ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the woman’s car near 500 South and 1000 West around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
ksl.com
Man fleeing from police in Bountiful arrested for 2nd time in 2 weeks
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of trying to steal items from a Bountiful store was arrested in Salt Lake City following several slow-speed chases with police and assistance from a bystander. The incident marked the second time in two weeks that Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was arrested...
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Sandy I-15 road rage incident leaves one dead, one in custody
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
KUTV
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
KUTV
Propane tanks explode after horse tack building, corral catch fire in Weber County
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah (KUTV) — Three propane tanks exploded after a large horse tack building and corral caught fire in Weber County. Fire crews responded to the structure fire on Highway 89 in Pleasant View a short time after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Weber, North View, Ogden City, Roy...
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
KUTV
Seized, unclaimed guns from evidence being sold by SSL police to local dealership
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Firearms don’t stay in the evidence locker forever. In Utah, they could end up back on the street due to a statute that bans police departments from destroying firearms unless there is a specific cause for it. Instead, state law mandates that...
Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say
A 32-year-old Midvale woman has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
