Weber County, UT

eastidahonews.com

Utah man arrested following hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Mugshot: Cache County Sheriff’s Office. On the night of Oct. 16, Idaho State Police responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision between a vehicle and a bicyclist near the intersection of South State Street and East 4800 South in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
KUTV

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting off I-15 exit in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Sandy. The incident happened off the 10600 South I-15 exit Wednesday morning in an area with multiple motels and restaurants. Sandy City Police Sgt. Greg Moffitt said the two men involved had...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
MILLCREEK, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
UTAH STATE

