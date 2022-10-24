Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Related
10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America
"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
Michigan Outdoor Carnival Surrounded by Tall Skyscrapers
Get ready for all kinds of upcoming winter fun as the heart of downtown Detroit, at 32 Monroe Street brings us bumper cars, an arctic slide, and how about hockey putt putt?. This is going to be the first winter celebration of the Monroe Street Midway. If you want winter fun, then this is the place to be, starting on November 11 and running through January 29.
Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
The Hidden, Mystical Stonehenge-Type Sunken Garden in Fenton, Michigan
To get to this place out in the woods just south of Fenton, go down White Lake Road, east past the Tyrone Memory Gardens, pass the kneeling statue, down a dirt road, and over an old wooden bridge. It sits along Runyan Creek behind the Sunken Garden Cemetery and next to the Colwell Cemetery in upper Livingston County.
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Grand Opening of the Creepy Michigan Museum of Horror is Here
Fans of Halloween rejoice, it's time for something really morbid and creepy. Are you brave enough to enter through the doors of the Michigan Museum of Horror?. The morbid museum is now officially open to the public and it's located in downtown Monroe. And trust me, it's definitely worth the drive!
Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?
It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
Best Places to Watch the Michigan vs Michigan State Game
This Saturday is the big MSU vs. U of M game in Ann Arbor. It's a night game at the Big House. Regardless of each team's win & loss record, the game should be good because of the rivalry between the two schools. Michigan is ranked #4 and are looking...
20 Jokes To Help With Your Michigan vs Michigan State Trash Talk
Every year leading up to the Michigan vs Michigan State football game, the week before is filled with pranks and jokes. Here are 20 jokes to help you with your trash talk. Week Leading Up to Michigan vs Michigan State Football Game. Students from Michigan or Michigan State along with...
Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.
This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
From Love to Life Parents Donate Kidneys So Their Children Can Live
In a small Michigan town, Milan, located between Ann Arbor and Toledo, Ohio, an incredible story has emerged. The Rhoads, mom Vanessa and dad Aaron did an amazing thing, and totally out of love for their children. They each donated a kidney to one of their children. Their story began...
Michigan Filmmaker Ken Burns Exposes Henry Ford’s Xenophobia In New Documentary
Ken Burns is widely known for his incredible mini-series and documentaries including Baseball, Civil War, Prohibition, and Vietnam. But his new film exposed two of the most influential men in America during the holocaust and exposes them to the xenophobia that inhibited America from saving millions of lives by entering the war.
99.1 WFMK
Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://99wfmk.com
Comments / 0