ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.1 WFMK

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Outdoor Carnival Surrounded by Tall Skyscrapers

Get ready for all kinds of upcoming winter fun as the heart of downtown Detroit, at 32 Monroe Street brings us bumper cars, an arctic slide, and how about hockey putt putt?. This is going to be the first winter celebration of the Monroe Street Midway. If you want winter fun, then this is the place to be, starting on November 11 and running through January 29.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside This Abandoned Medical Clinic In Detroit

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This is a Michigan find, you probably won't stumble onto, more than once. It's as if the staff left everything in its place, awaiting the next curious traveler.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Grand Opening of the Creepy Michigan Museum of Horror is Here

Fans of Halloween rejoice, it's time for something really morbid and creepy. Are you brave enough to enter through the doors of the Michigan Museum of Horror?. The morbid museum is now officially open to the public and it's located in downtown Monroe. And trust me, it's definitely worth the drive!
MONROE, MI
99.1 WFMK

Who Would Buy The Home Of The Michigan Cannibal Killer?

It’s now official. A Michigan man who acknowledged killing another man and hanging the mutilated body from a ceiling will face life in prison without parole. A judge said Wednesday, October 19th, that the killing was premeditated murder. It was also extremely gruesome and involved cannibalism. Judge Matthew Stewart called it a “crime of cold calculation.”
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan Town Ranks #3 For College Football Cities In U.S.

This week is the big game between MSU and U of M. The Spartans are traveling to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines at the Big House this Saturday night. I've only been to a couple of other stadiums outside of Spartan Stadium. I've been to Northwestern (when I was a wee lad) and Notre Dame. I don't remember much about my visit to Northwestern. Notre Dame on the other hand was an amazing experience and I encourage you to go see a Notre Dame game at least once in your life. Regardless of who they are playing, it's a top notch experience.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

99.1 WFMK

Lansing, MI
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.1 WFMK plays the best light rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan‎. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://99wfmk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy