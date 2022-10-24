Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Bitcoin Rebounds above $19.2K but Is Unable to Sustain above $20.5K – October 25, 2022. On October 25, BTC/USD rebounded as it broke above the moving average lines but was unable to sustain above $20.5K. The cryptocurrency has risen and may further reach the high of $20,700 price level. In the October 4 price action, the BTC price broke above the moving average lines but the uptrend was stalled at the high of $20,543. Later, the largest crypto declined below the moving average lines. Today, Bitcoin has regained bullish momentum as it reached a high of $20,252.

2 DAYS AGO