BTC Price Is Unable to Sustain above $20.5K
Bitcoin Rebounds above $19.2K but Is Unable to Sustain above $20.5K – October 25, 2022. On October 25, BTC/USD rebounded as it broke above the moving average lines but was unable to sustain above $20.5K. The cryptocurrency has risen and may further reach the high of $20,700 price level. In the October 4 price action, the BTC price broke above the moving average lines but the uptrend was stalled at the high of $20,543. Later, the largest crypto declined below the moving average lines. Today, Bitcoin has regained bullish momentum as it reached a high of $20,252.
Why Bitcoin and Ethereum Investors Should Consider Adding BudBlockz to Their Portfolio
Diversifying an investment portfolio is always wise because it allows you to minimize risk by not putting all your eggs in one basket. Even when you're only focusing on crypto, diversifying is advisable. It's no secret...
First Bitcoin ETF Posts Historically Worst Performance
The ProShares Bitcoin ETF, known as ” BITO“, wrote history on October 19, 2021. Some two-plus years later, BITO is once again posting historic numbers, but they don’t appear to be very encouraging. BITO was the first exchange-traded fund in the U.S. market to track the price...
Singapore Seeks to Reduce Risks for Retail Crypto Investors With Restrictive Rules – Regulation Bitcoin News
Financial authorities in Singapore have proposed new regulations designed to protect consumers from risks associated with cryptocurrency investment and trading. The measures, which also aim to expand regulations for stablecoins, will be discussed with the industry before their adoption. Singapore Prepares to Tighten Cryptocurrency Regulations, Limit Public Access to Digital...
Big Day For Bitcoin As Investors Eye ECB And US GDP Numbers
The Bitcoin price has woken up from its Snow White slumber over the past two days. As NewsBTC reported, the price rally started shortly after the Dollar Index (DXY) showed weakness and suffered a sharp setback. For much of 2022, Bitcoin and the dollar index were inversely. . While the...
The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
The diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast, prompting at least one supplier to initiate emergency protocols. “Because conditions are rapidly devolving” fuel supplier Mansfield Energy is now requiring a 72-hour notice for deliveries to secure fuel and...
5 Best NFT Crypto to Buy Now – End October 2022
Following what has undoubtedly been a rough month, several cryptos related to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) still show glimpses of promise for possible gains down the line. This article will examine the best NFT crypto to buy now.
As Uniglo.io Price Surges Again, Avalanche And Fantom Investors Feel The Pain
A famous saying amongst investors: 'Don't fight the FED.' In layman's terms, it means investors should align their investment strategy with the current policy of the Federal Reserve. If the FED undertakes quantitative easing and prints money, they inject liquidity directly into the economy, resulting in assets flourishing.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
"We still see $69 billion of future profit potential from AWS, advertising and 3rd-Party services that Amazon can unlock over the next 3 years."
U.S. GDP Grows by 2.6% – What Does This Mean for Crypto? – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs
Bitcoin remains above $20k, as U.S. GDP for Q3 is recorded as 2.6%, beating the expected 2.4% and coming in significantly higher than the previous decline of 0.6%. So far, the market has responded positively to this news, potentially due to the decreased chances of an economic recession. However, this positive reaction to the news could be short-lived, as it infers that the Federal Reserve have been given the green light to carry on with their aggressive policy measures and continue to hike rates.
Bitcoin Price Rally Could Gather Pace Above $20.5K: Why Bulls Are In Control
Bitcoin price started a strong rally above $19,650 against the US Dollar. BTC is trading above $20,000 and could gain momentum above the $20,500 resistance. Bitcoin started a strong increase above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Solana Price Bounces Back, Move Above $34 Remains Crucial
Solana price has finally broken past the $30 price mark and flipped that level into a support line. SOL has gained 6% in the last 24 hours. In the last week, the coin moved up by 4%. The Bitcoin rally has pushed many altcoins up on their respective price charts....
Andreessen Horowitz big entry into cryptocurrency happened at the worst moment
No investor made more bets on the cryptocurrency market last year as prices skyrocketed than Andreessen Horowitz. Thanks in large part to a 50-year-old partner named Chris Dixon, who was one of the first believers for how...
Cardano Price Forecast – Why Ada Can 2x to $1.00 in 2022?
Cardano (ADA) has gained 1.8% in the last 24 hours. At the time of writing, ADA was trading at $0.406. The gains made by ADA reflect what is happening across the broader cryptocurrency market. The overall cryptocurrency market cap is up 1.5% to $1.045 trillion.
IMPT Token Presale Reaches The $9 Million Mark
IMPT is a unique new cryptocurrency developed on the Ethereum Blockchain with the sole mission to solve large scale environmental problems like global warming. This is a platform that allows users to easily purchase carbon credits to...
Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer
Wall Street is rallying Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected
Apple Unveils Stricter App Store Rules for Crypto and NFTs — Critic Says Firm Wants to Keep Money in Its Ecosystem – Featured Bitcoin News
According to Apple’s latest guidelines for developers seeking to have their apps included in the App Store, crypto exchange applications should only facilitate the transfer of crypto funds to approved exchanges. Where payments are needed to unlock features or functionality, Apple says apps may only “use in-app purchase currencies.”
New Emerging Business Opportunities in the Metaverse
It’s expected that the metaverse will revolutionise the gaming industry as we know it. As this happens, many metaverse business opportunities will begin to present themselves, and now is the time for companies to start thinking about how to position themselves in the exploding gaming sector. One project tipped...
UAE offers financing and residency to blockchain companies in Asia and Europe
The United Arab Emirates is planning to attract technology companies based in Asia and Europe. The UAE is attracting these firms using a wide range of exciting offers, such as speeding up the approval of their business licenses and providing their employees with enticing residency offers.
UK’s government-backed NFT plans still on course: report
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, while in office as the Chancellor of the Exchequer in April, asked the Royal Mint to create a government-backed NFT. The Royal Mint, the UK’s official coin maker, has confirmed plans for a government-backed non-fungible token (NFT) remain in place, according to a Financial News report published on Tuesday.
