Read full article on original website
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Q&A with district clerk, JP candidates
Today, The Eagle completes its look at county races with questions and answers for the Republican and Democratic candidates for district clerk and justice of the peace for Precinct 4. The Eagle sent questionnaires to all candidates in contested races in which Democrats face Republicans. Early voting in the Nov....
Bryan College Station Eagle
Gabriel Garcia, Republican for Brazos County District Clerk
1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Are there any changes or improvements you would make?. The district clerk’s office is very accessible to the public. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8-5pm. Jury services are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 – 4:30pm. Any requests for records made through DC searches are answered immediately. We have adequate personnel that answer every phone call promptly. Justice Web and e-filing are accessible twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Currently we have sixteen full-time employees, two three-quarters employees, and four temporary employees. All deputy clerk positions are filled and trained, with many deputy clerks cross trained. We are a huge office with many responsibilities and the deputy clerks stay busy. I do not believe we need to make any improvements or changes to the office procedures with regards to public access to the office.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Justin Lopez, Republican for Justice of the Peace, Brazos County Precinct 4
1. How would you make the position more accessible to the public? (150 words) Accessibility is important. I would continue the zoom court options and look into having a night court or extended hour option for the court as well – in addition to the regular in person court hours. My job as JP is to make the court as accessible as possible so that the people in Precinct 4 can handle their business without having to miss work and potentially hinder their financial stability. Precinct 4 is an economically diverse community, and I will ensure that all people in my precinct are able to reasonably access the court.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Timothy Delasandro, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Historically, PCT4 has been overlooked – and we need a Commissioner who will stand up for us. This is even more important now because the Hwy 47 RELLIS Campus development and a new Interstate-14 are coming and with them, new infrastructure needs for PCT4. We need to be proactive to ensure that new infrastructure benefits all citizens, and this is why I have opposed county Proposition B on the ballot. Prop B would permanently fund a regional mobility (toll road) authority by charging new registration fees, which are essentially regressive taxes. We don’t need to permanently fund an unelected, unaccountable toll road authority with eminent domain powers in Brazos County.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County, College Station council candidates participate in B-CS Chamber of Commerce forum
Those running for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4 and College Station City Council participated in a forum at the Brazos Center on Tuesday night, hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce, and were asked about a multitude of topics. Scott DeLucia of WTAW Radio, who moderated the forum, asked...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Searcy L. Toliver, Democrat for Brazos County District Clerk
1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Do you see any changes or improvements you would make? (150 words) The DC Office is readily accessible to the public and is housed in the Brazos County Courthouse. The operational hours are from 8am-5pm. I would make...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Wanda Watson, Brazos County Commissioner, Precinct 4
1. Do you feel Precinct 4 gets its fair share of county funding? If not, why? (150 words) Infrastructure inadequacies continue to affect Precinct4; some roads have sustained damage from heavy truck traffic. Without repair, the road conditions will inevitably deteriorate. I will work to prioritize the public works projects of Precinct 4 while adhering to the fiduciary responsibility of the county.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban
Brazos County commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a burn ban, effective immediately, at their weekly meeting Tuesday morning. No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect. Jason Ware, deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County, told commissioners that three of the county’s precinct fire chiefs recommended a...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A look at the CS Council Place 5 contest
Today, The Eagle concludes its look at the contested College Station Place 5. The race is to complete the remaining two years of Councilman John Nichols’ term. Nichols resigned to run for mayor. In College Station, candidates are elected at-large, so all voters in the city may cast ballots...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SARC to hold advocate training in November due to volunteer need
The Sexual Assault Resource Center will hold online winter advocate training beginning Nov. 14 in hopes of increasing the organization’s number of volunteers due to demand. SARC officials say they are facing volunteer shortages with an increase of sexual assaults in the area. The number of calls to SARC’s 24/7 crisis hotline and survivor accompaniments have increased due to the rise of sexual assaults, SARC officials say. Their hotline receives over 1,200 calls per year, and that number is rising.
Bryan College Station Eagle
CSISD places VATRE on November ballot to increase staff compensation
The College Station school board has a Voter-Approved Tax Ratification Election [VATRE] proposition on the November ballot, which would go toward teacher, staff and administrative compensation in the district. “The result of it — if the voters were to approve it — would be that our employees would get significant...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Willie Blackmon, College Station City Council Special Place 5
1. In light of the money-losing city purchase of the old Chimney Hill shopping center, what are your thoughts on the city’s purchase of the former Macy’s store in Post Oak Mall? (150 words) In the Chimney Hill Shopping Center venture the decision was made to revitalize the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M to honor two Aggies at Tuesday's Silver Taps
Texas A&M will conduct a Silver Taps ceremony at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to honor two Aggies who recently died. The students who will be honored are: Andrew Paul Coleman, a sophomore studying aerospace engineering from Erie, Pennsylvania; and Meghana Devi Kodali, a senior studying nueroscience from Bellaire. The Silver Taps...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos County commissioners ratify tax rate at no-new-revenue
Brazos County commissioners — with all five of them finally in attendance — officially and unanimously ratified the county’s tax rate at the no-new-revenue rate of $0.4294 per $100 valuation during Tuesday morning’s regular meeting. After almost two months of back-and-forth debate — inside and outside...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Studies the issues that concern all
John Nichols, when I congratulated him after winning a seat on city council, responded, “Thanks. You know I’m not always going to vote the way you want.”. That has certainly proven to be true, but nonetheless, I will be voting for him again in the upcoming College Station mayoral race. As much as I would love him voting to my interests always, that is an unreal expectation.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 27
For a spooktacular Halloween, head to Century Square (175 Century Square Dr. in College Station) on Sunday and Monday for family friendly fun. From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, mini pumpkin painting, lawn games, costume contests and a Monster Mash are scheduled. Between 8:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Sports Car Club will present a classic and exotic car show. Free to the public.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The Brazos Breeze Flute Choir's first concert of the season is 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church at 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan. Concert attendees are encouraged to come in Halloween costumes if desired. For more information, contact Penny Zent at 979-268-1743 or message brazosbreeze@gmail.com. 1...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2
On Tuesday's Opinion page, College Station City Council, Place 5 candidate Bob Yancy's answer to Question 2 was omitted due to an editing error. Below is the question and the answer he provided, without editing:. Are people wishing to speak at city council meetings treated with respect and, more important,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The detailed experience to be mayor
I am writing in support of John Nichols for mayor of College Station. John and his wife Carol have been longtime family friends of the Boykin family. My dad, Cal Boykin, and John were both agricultural economists at Texas A&M and abroad. Dad thought the world of John and highly respected his work in and dedication to the field of agriculture and also to this community and overseas.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Sports PrepsCast: The return of A&M Consolidated-College Station
A&M Consolidated and College Station renew their rivalry this week after a four-year hiatus. On this week's episode, former players from each school and current players on each team breakdown the matchup. Plus, the team previews other key games, including Bryan-Hutto and Franklin-Cameron Yoe.
Comments / 0