1. How accessible to the public is the District Clerk’s Office? Are there any changes or improvements you would make?. The district clerk’s office is very accessible to the public. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8-5pm. Jury services are open Monday through Friday, from 7:30 – 4:30pm. Any requests for records made through DC searches are answered immediately. We have adequate personnel that answer every phone call promptly. Justice Web and e-filing are accessible twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week. Currently we have sixteen full-time employees, two three-quarters employees, and four temporary employees. All deputy clerk positions are filled and trained, with many deputy clerks cross trained. We are a huge office with many responsibilities and the deputy clerks stay busy. I do not believe we need to make any improvements or changes to the office procedures with regards to public access to the office.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO