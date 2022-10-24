The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Cheifs for a third-round draft pick and a sixth-round draft pick. Toney is in his second NFL year and found himself rarely used on a roster starved for wide receiver production. It seemed that the team decided he was not a part of their rebuild this season. Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender this season and spends some draft capital to add a speedy weapon for Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. A trade that gives both teams what they need moving forward.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO