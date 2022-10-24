Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes has great Twitter reaction to Kadarius Toney trade
The Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday acquired a wide receiver who has a ton of potential, and Patrick Mahomes seems quite pleased with the move. Kadarius Toney, the No. 20 in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been traded from the New York Giants to Kansas City in exchange for two draft picks. Almost immediately after the news surfaced, Mahomes tweeted a very appropriate GIF.
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes taking next investment to the bank
Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes announces new sponsorship with Texas-based American State Bank while visiting Texas Tech.
Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
Video shows Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes address Chiefs players after Sunday’s win
The Chiefs were in a good mood following Sunday’s game.
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
Former WR Steve Smith Sr. becomes Chiefs K Ball Specialist
Retired WR Steve Smith Sr. took a shot as the K Ball Specialist for the Chiefs in his quest to find the most interesting jobs in the NFL.
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
NFL QB rankings: Mahomes, Allen lead new wave; where are Rodgers and Brady?
There's no position in any sport that affects winning to the degree quarterbacks do. There's a reason they can take up 20% of a team's salary cap — meant to be spread between 53 players — and a reason why NFL franchises mortgage their futures when any potential top-10 passer comes available. Sometimes they get Matthew Stafford's 2021 season and a Super Bowl. Sometimes they get Russell Wilson's 2022 and an uncertain future. That's the inherent risk.
Kadarius Toney Traded to Kansas City Chiefs
The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Cheifs for a third-round draft pick and a sixth-round draft pick. Toney is in his second NFL year and found himself rarely used on a roster starved for wide receiver production. It seemed that the team decided he was not a part of their rebuild this season. Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender this season and spends some draft capital to add a speedy weapon for Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. A trade that gives both teams what they need moving forward.
Betting odds for Chiefs, Mahomes as team enters bye week
The Kansas City Chiefs enter the bye week with a 5-2 record and the lead in the AFC West, causing some slight movement for odds-makers.
