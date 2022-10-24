ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KCTV 5

Chiefs practice squad player auctions off Super Bowl ring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A player on the Chiefs’ practice squad during their 2019-20 Super Bowl run is auctioning off his Super Bowl ring online. Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence did not see any actual game action in his eight games with the Chiefs, but was issued a Super Bowl ring---along with other practice squad players and organization staff---after Kansas City defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in February 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

NFL QB rankings: Mahomes, Allen lead new wave; where are Rodgers and Brady?

There's no position in any sport that affects winning to the degree quarterbacks do. There's a reason they can take up 20% of a team's salary cap — meant to be spread between 53 players — and a reason why NFL franchises mortgage their futures when any potential top-10 passer comes available. Sometimes they get Matthew Stafford's 2021 season and a Super Bowl. Sometimes they get Russell Wilson's 2022 and an uncertain future. That's the inherent risk.
WASHINGTON STATE
defpen

Kadarius Toney Traded to Kansas City Chiefs

The New York Giants have traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Cheifs for a third-round draft pick and a sixth-round draft pick. Toney is in his second NFL year and found himself rarely used on a roster starved for wide receiver production. It seemed that the team decided he was not a part of their rebuild this season. Kansas City is a Super Bowl contender this season and spends some draft capital to add a speedy weapon for Patrick Mahomes to throw the ball to. A trade that gives both teams what they need moving forward.
KANSAS CITY, MO

