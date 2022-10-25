Read full article on original website
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
A Uvalde aide says she ended up in the hospital after Texas cops blamed her for propping the school door open as the gunman attacked
Uvalde school worker Emilia "Amy" Marin told ABC News that the changing stories about the deadly mass shooting left her distraught.
buzzfeednews.com
The Texas State Police Officer Who Responded To The Uvalde Shooting Has Become The First From His Department To Be Fired Amid The Fallout Over The Response
The Texas Department of Public Safety has fired an officer who was among the responders to the mass shooting in Uvalde amid intense scrutiny into how law enforcement reacted as the tragedy unfolded. Sgt. Juan Maldonado is the first member of the state police force to be fired after the...
goodmorningamerica.com
2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas medical center
In the first hours and days after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials said they figured out how the gunman got into a building that was supposed to be secure. "The exterior door," the top police official in Texas told reporters, "was propped open by a...
Texas State Trooper Who Responded to Uvalde Is Fired
A Texas state trooper who arrived at the scene of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre just five minutes after the shooting started has been fired. Sgt. Juan Maldonado is one of several troopers investigated after revelations that law enforcement delayed going into the school while the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. According to CNN, Department of Public Safety officials did not disclose a reason for Maldonado’s firing. The agency also declined to comment on the status of Capt. Joel Betancourt, who gave an order for a tactical team to delay storming the school.Read it at CNN
Gephardt Daily
Texas girl, 12, who shot her father and then herself has died
Oct. 1 (UPI) — A 12-year-old girl in Texas who allegedly shot her father and then herself in an apparent murder pact she made with another girl to kill their families and pets has died, police said. The girl died from her injuries at a local hospital on September...
Charges dropped against San Antonio vice principal
SAN ANTONIO — Tara Hunter is still crying tears of relief after being cleared of an injury to a child charge that was levied against her six long months ago. The longtime educator said that, with her legal issue resolved, she's now looking for relief in the court of public opinion.
KLTV
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Authorities identify one victim in Dallas hospital shooting
Authorities have identified one of the two Dallas hospital employees who police say were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend of infidelity while she was at the medical facility to give birth. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was killed in the Saturday shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said . A spokeswoman for the office said the manner and cause of death were still being reviewed and that it wasn't yet prepared to release the identity of the other person who was killed.Authorities have said...
Viral TikTok Shows Bison Charge Woman At Texas State Park
A Texas hiker who was out enjoying the day came across a herd of bison recently and her encounter did not go well as the animal charged her and sent her to the hospital. Luckily, her injuries where not life threatening but it made for one hell of a TikTok video that has since gone viral.
Travis Scott privately settles lawsuit with family of young Astroworld victim
Travis Scott has settled a lawsuit related to the tragedy at 2021’s Astroworld Festival, in which 10 people were killed in Houston, Texas. The victims died of compression asphyxia during a massive crowd surge at the concert. Hundreds were left injured. Since then, Scott has been named as a...
Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested
Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
This Texas Fun Fact Will Make You Question Everything
"You drive 20 hours you're still in Texas 😂😂"
Safety app helped thwart threat to Uvalde High School
SAN ANTONIO — A report made through a school safety app prompted authorities to arrest a Uvalde High School student Monday. Police charge the 16-year-old with making terroristic threats, a felony. Uvalde police chief Daniel Rodriguez told KENS 5 someone asked the student if they would shoot up the...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
