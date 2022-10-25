ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

2 employees dead after shooting at Dallas medical center

In the first hours and days after the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, officials said they figured out how the gunman got into a building that was supposed to be secure. "The exterior door," the top police official in Texas told reporters, "was propped open by a...
Texas State Trooper Who Responded to Uvalde Is Fired

A Texas state trooper who arrived at the scene of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre just five minutes after the shooting started has been fired. Sgt. Juan Maldonado is one of several troopers investigated after revelations that law enforcement delayed going into the school while the gunman killed 19 children and two teachers. According to CNN, Department of Public Safety officials did not disclose a reason for Maldonado’s firing. The agency also declined to comment on the status of Capt. Joel Betancourt, who gave an order for a tactical team to delay storming the school.Read it at CNN
Buses full of migrants spotted stopping in Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Buses filled with migrants have been spotted stopping in Odessa, raising concern amongst community members and local authorities. Authorities say they have limited information and are actively trying to determine where all of the buses are coming from, where they are going and why. Tuesday evening...
Authorities identify one victim in Dallas hospital shooting

Authorities have identified one of the two Dallas hospital employees who police say were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend of infidelity while she was at the medical facility to give birth. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was killed in the Saturday shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said . A spokeswoman for the office said the manner and cause of death were still being reviewed and that it wasn't yet prepared to release the identity of the other person who was killed.Authorities have said...
Two Employees Killed During Shooting at Dallas Hospital, Suspect Arrested

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday A shooting at a Dallas hospital left two employees dead on Saturday, according to the Dallas Police Department. Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested on suspicion of capital murder by Methodist Health System police after the shooting at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center, following a preliminary investigation. Authorities responded to the shooting around 11 a.m., per CNN. The two victims have yet to be identified. RELATED: Oxford High School...
