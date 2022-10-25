THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. Adin Community Center, 605 Highway 299, Adin, CA 96006. Lassen and Modoc Counties have agreed to serve as the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) for their respective portions of the Big Valley Groundwater Basin (BVGB). The GSAs worked collaboratively to develop a single Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the entire BVGB, as required by Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) which was submitted to the Department of Water Resources (DWR) on January 26, 2022. The Big Valley Groundwater Basin Advisory Committee (BVAC) was established by the GSAs to help guide the process of developing and implementing the GSP. All BVAC meetings are open to the public and public comment on GSP development and implementation will be heard at each BVAC meeting.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO