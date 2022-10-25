Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Public Meeting
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3, 2022 at 3:00 P.M. Adin Community Center, 605 Highway 299, Adin, CA 96006. Lassen and Modoc Counties have agreed to serve as the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) for their respective portions of the Big Valley Groundwater Basin (BVGB). The GSAs worked collaboratively to develop a single Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) for the entire BVGB, as required by Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) which was submitted to the Department of Water Resources (DWR) on January 26, 2022. The Big Valley Groundwater Basin Advisory Committee (BVAC) was established by the GSAs to help guide the process of developing and implementing the GSP. All BVAC meetings are open to the public and public comment on GSP development and implementation will be heard at each BVAC meeting.
Lassen County News
Growdon welcomes three new correctional deputies
Lassen County Sheriff Growdon had the opportunity to swear in three new correctional deputies recently. According to a Facebook post, “We are happy to welcome Deputies Armando Medina, Tucker St. Andre, and Aaron Ogburn to our public safety family.”
Lassen County News
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Lassen County News
Lassen High School announces earthquake drill procedures
Here are the earthquake drill procedures announced today by Lassen High School. When an earthquake drill is announced, instruct students to “Drop, cover, and hold.” Stay away from windows and heavy objects. Everyone should stay covered until further instructions come over the PA system. Follow instructions given over...
Lassen County News
PCH scammers working Susanville
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
Lassen County News
Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the city of Susanville will consider a Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Urban Water Management Plan at its regular scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. Under Senate Bill 552 (SB 552), passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2021,...
Lassen County News
Beware Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Oh, boy, oh boy, these folks running this Publisher’s Clearing House scam in Susanville are pretty darn slick. Don’t get ripped off by these bozos. Let me say right off — PCH does not contact winners over the phone, and they never ask a winner to send money to claim a prize.
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
The Drill Team is selling Boo bags, a cute Halloween bag with treats, for $5. They will be delivered during homeroom. See any Grizzliette to order or Mrs. Bennett in Room 115. The junior class is hosting the Fall Prom from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday Nov. 5. “Ready for Takeoff: Destination Lassen” will be held at an all new venue in historic Uptown Susanville and feature a professional photographer, chocolate fountain and dessert bar, and decor from around the world. Bids go on sale Oct. 31 — $35/couple or $20 single.
Lassen County News
Lassen, Modoc and Plumas counties lift Burn Permit suspension
Effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, the burn permit suspension in Lassen, Modoc and Plumas ounties will be lifted. CalFire LMU Unit Chief Scott Packwood formally canceled the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days with no restriction on hours. Agricultural burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season.
Lassen County News
New voice, old scam
I called the Lassen County Sheriff’s office about 12:15 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 21. My concern was that my elderly brother received a scam phone call on his cell phone with his local number. He heard his grandson’s voice asking for $9,800 because he had been arrested in Colorado. And my brother heard his grandson tell him to call a certain number.
Lassen County News
BLM announces second fall color ride on Bizz Johnson Trail
With fall colors peaking along the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Rural Bus are offering a second fall color bike ride, Saturday, Oct. 29. The BLM will shuttle bikes and the bus will carry riders from Susanville to ride starting points on the trail.
Lassen County News
Lassen Rural Bus introduces expanded on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1: LRB to leverage The Routing Company’s Pingo app to power on-demand transit
Lassen Rural Bus announced it will be expanding on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1, 2022. Service expansions include an extended Saturday service area and a new weekday service. LRB riders can request on-demand rides with the Ride Pingo app, a leading mobile technology designed in the U.S. by The Routing...
Lassen County News
City, C&S Waste, Lassen County Air Pollution District offer annual Leaf Collection Program
The city of Susanville, C&S Waste and the Lassen County Air Pollution District offer the annual Leaf Collection Program between now and Monday, Dec. 5. Susanville residents may drop off securely tied bagged leaves at the vacant lot at the intersection of Skyline Road and Numa Road. No waste or...
Lassen County News
Caltrans announces annual seasonal closure of rest areas
Caltrans announced beginning Oct. 31 the following District 2 Safety Roadside Rest Areas will be closed for the winter season, including two in Plumas County. The anticipated reopening date for these rest areas is May 1, 2023:. Hillcrest Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 299, 4 miles east of Montgomery Creek,...
Lassen County News
LSCO announces Drug Takeback Day Saturday, Oct. 29
Lassen County residents who would like to dispose of unwanted medications may do so Saturday, Oct. 29 at the front lobby at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. According to a statement from the LCSO, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the LCSO invite the public to take part in a national effort to combat the opioid crisis and keep our communities safe. The DEA and its national and community partners hold biannual Take Back Days aimed to provide a safe, convenient and ecologically responsible method of prescription medication disposal while also focusing on prevention and education.
Lassen County News
Citizen tip leads to auto theft arrests
Two Susanville residents — Quentin Daniel Navarette, 21, and Lupe Maria Aragon, 38, were booked into Lassen County Jail on charges of vehicle theft. According to a statement from the Susanville Police department, about 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 a resident near Small Street reported a 2020 White Kia Sorrento had been stolen from the front of the residence. A report was taken, and information about the vehicle was sent to surrounding agencies.
Lassen County News
Two Susanville residents arrested for allegedly stealing a cart full of groceries
Two Susanville residents — Rita Merino, 41, and Amanda Shipley, 35, both of Susanville were arrest for grand theft of property after it was determined the total value of a shopping cart full of items was more than $1,300, according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department. According...
Lassen County News
Lorraine Alma Bornum
Lorraine Alma Bornum, passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 20, 2022. Born in Vancouver Canada, she moved with her mother to San Francisco in the 1940s. There she met a merchant seaman, Albert Antone Jonas. They eloped before he shipped out with the US Naval Fleet during WWII. The couple raised four children in the Bay Area before moving to Susanville in 1973.
Lassen County News
Minor injuries in Janesville crash
According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash in Janesville Friday afternoon. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street at Highway 395 when a southbound vehicle approached the intersection. The car at the stop signed pulled out in front of the car on the highway which crashed into the driver’s side of that car, which then overturned onto its right side. The collision resulted in minor injuries and three parties were transported for medical treatment.
