Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
PCH scammers working Susanville
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, “The Susanville Police Department has had a couple calls from city and county residents reporting calls from someone claiming to be with Publishers Clearing House. The caller from PCH claims to the person answering the phone they have won a prize.
Lassen County News
Growdon welcomes three new correctional deputies
Lassen County Sheriff Growdon had the opportunity to swear in three new correctional deputies recently. According to a Facebook post, “We are happy to welcome Deputies Armando Medina, Tucker St. Andre, and Aaron Ogburn to our public safety family.”
Lassen County News
Lassen Rural Bus introduces expanded on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1: LRB to leverage The Routing Company’s Pingo app to power on-demand transit
Lassen Rural Bus announced it will be expanding on-demand transit service starting Nov. 1, 2022. Service expansions include an extended Saturday service area and a new weekday service. LRB riders can request on-demand rides with the Ride Pingo app, a leading mobile technology designed in the U.S. by The Routing...
Lassen County News
New voice, old scam
I called the Lassen County Sheriff’s office about 12:15 p.m. last Friday, Oct. 21. My concern was that my elderly brother received a scam phone call on his cell phone with his local number. He heard his grandson’s voice asking for $9,800 because he had been arrested in Colorado. And my brother heard his grandson tell him to call a certain number.
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested for mail theft in Plumas County
PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. - Two people were arrested after a multi-week-long investigation into mail theft in Plumas County. Deputies said they arrested Jessica Churchville and Justin Laustrup for mail theft, possession of stolen property, possession of an access card with intended to use and possession of a controlled substance for sale.
Lassen County News
City, C&S Waste, Lassen County Air Pollution District offer annual Leaf Collection Program
The city of Susanville, C&S Waste and the Lassen County Air Pollution District offer the annual Leaf Collection Program between now and Monday, Dec. 5. Susanville residents may drop off securely tied bagged leaves at the vacant lot at the intersection of Skyline Road and Numa Road. No waste or...
Lassen County News
BLM announces second fall color ride on Bizz Johnson Trail
With fall colors peaking along the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, the Bureau of Land Management and Lassen Rural Bus are offering a second fall color bike ride, Saturday, Oct. 29. The BLM will shuttle bikes and the bus will carry riders from Susanville to ride starting points on the trail.
Lassen County News
Citizen tip leads to auto theft arrests
Two Susanville residents — Quentin Daniel Navarette, 21, and Lupe Maria Aragon, 38, were booked into Lassen County Jail on charges of vehicle theft. According to a statement from the Susanville Police department, about 6:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21 a resident near Small Street reported a 2020 White Kia Sorrento had been stolen from the front of the residence. A report was taken, and information about the vehicle was sent to surrounding agencies.
Lassen County News
Two Susanville residents arrested for allegedly stealing a cart full of groceries
Two Susanville residents — Rita Merino, 41, and Amanda Shipley, 35, both of Susanville were arrest for grand theft of property after it was determined the total value of a shopping cart full of items was more than $1,300, according to a statement from the Susanville Police Department. According...
2news.com
Regional Narcotics Unit Makes Weapon and Drug Arrests after multi-month investigation
With the assistance of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Reno Police Department K9 units, the Regional Narcotics Unit recently wrapped up a multi-month drug investigation into Cami Ward and Lahun Oliver. On October 13, 2022, Ward was stopped while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near Mogul. During a...
Lassen County News
LMUD holds Tuesday meeting
The Lassen Municipal Utility District holds its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 55 S. Roop St. Items on the agenda include a public hearing an rescinding or updating rate schedules that are obsolete or that contain special conditions that no longer apply due to the implementation of automated metering; minutes; financial report; reports from the general manager, electric operations manager and business manager; the review of several bids for the Skeddale substation; and a closed session for a conference with legal counsel regarding one case of potential litigation.
susanvillestuff.com
Two Susanville Residents Arrested for Grand Theft at Grocery Store
Two Susanville residents were arrested Friday after they allegedly walked out of the Susanville Safeway store without paying for more than a thousand dollars worth of groceries. Shortly after 5:00p.m., according to details provided by the Susanville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store, after receiving a report that...
Lassen County News
BLM announces temporary closure on section of Bizz Johnson Trail
The Bureau of Land Management will temporarily close a 2-mile section of the Bizz Johnson National Recreation Trail, to protect public safety while crews remove trees that were damaged in the Hog Fire of 2020. The access restriction is expected to begin Monday, Oct. 31, and continue until Nov. 26.
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Students with October Excellence bracelets early release is Monday Oct. 31. The Drill Team is selling Boo bags, a cute Halloween bag with treats, for $5. They will be delivered during homeroom. See any Grizzliette to order or Mrs. Bennett in Room 115. Fall Prom. The junior class is hosting...
actionnewsnow.com
Burn permit suspension lifted in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties
MODOC COUNTY, Calif. - The burn permit suspension in Modoc, Lassen and Plumas counties was lifted Monday morning, according to CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit. CAL FIRE Lassen-Modoc Unit Chief Scott Packwood canceled the burn permit suspension at 8 a.m. Monday. People who have current and valid agriculture and residential burn...
Lassen County News
LSCO announces Drug Takeback Day Saturday, Oct. 29
Lassen County residents who would like to dispose of unwanted medications may do so Saturday, Oct. 29 at the front lobby at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. According to a statement from the LCSO, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the LCSO invite the public to take part in a national effort to combat the opioid crisis and keep our communities safe. The DEA and its national and community partners hold biannual Take Back Days aimed to provide a safe, convenient and ecologically responsible method of prescription medication disposal while also focusing on prevention and education.
Lassen County News
Caltrans announces annual seasonal closure of rest areas
Caltrans announced beginning Oct. 31 the following District 2 Safety Roadside Rest Areas will be closed for the winter season, including two in Plumas County. The anticipated reopening date for these rest areas is May 1, 2023:. Hillcrest Safety Roadside Rest Area (Highway 299, 4 miles east of Montgomery Creek,...
Lassen County News
Water Shortage Contingency Plan
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the city of Susanville will consider a Water Shortage Contingency Plan and Urban Water Management Plan at its regular scheduled meeting on November 16, 2022. Under Senate Bill 552 (SB 552), passed and signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in September 2021,...
Lassen County News
Minor injuries in Janesville crash
According to the California Highway Patrol, there was a two-vehicle crash in Janesville Friday afternoon. A vehicle was stopped at the stop sign on Main Street at Highway 395 when a southbound vehicle approached the intersection. The car at the stop signed pulled out in front of the car on the highway which crashed into the driver’s side of that car, which then overturned onto its right side. The collision resulted in minor injuries and three parties were transported for medical treatment.
Comments / 0