Lassen County residents who would like to dispose of unwanted medications may do so Saturday, Oct. 29 at the front lobby at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. According to a statement from the LCSO, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the LCSO invite the public to take part in a national effort to combat the opioid crisis and keep our communities safe. The DEA and its national and community partners hold biannual Take Back Days aimed to provide a safe, convenient and ecologically responsible method of prescription medication disposal while also focusing on prevention and education.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO