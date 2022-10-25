ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rats trained to rescue disaster victims. Yes, rats

In the aftermath of hurricanes, earthquakes and other disasters, searching for survivors can be a painstaking and sometimes dangerous task. But an unlikely savior is being trained to help out. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. A project conceived by a Belgian nonprofit group will train rats to help first...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

World’s Dirtiest Man, 94, Dies After Taking His First Wash

An Iranian hermit affectionately referred to as the “world’s dirtiest man” has died at age 94, just months after having his first wash in decades. “Amu Haji” or “Uncle Haji” passed away on Sunday after spending years assiduously avoiding fresh food or cleaning himself in the belief that “if he cleans himself, he will get sick,” state news agency IRNA reported. Villagers successfully gave Haji a wash a few months ago after previous attempts had been unsuccessful; on one occasion a few years ago, he reportedly avoided being taken to a river to bathe by throwing himself out of a car and running away. The nonagenarian is said to have reached his ripe old age despite subsisting on a diet of roadkill, and he was previously photographed smoking several cigarettes at once.Read it at CNN
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The Guardian

Python swallows woman at plantation in Indonesia

A woman was found dead in the stomach of a 7-metre python at a rubber plantation where she worked in Indonesia, according to local reports. The woman, identified as Jahrah, 54, went to work on the plantation in Jambi province, on the island of Sumatra, on Sunday morning and her husband reported her missing when she did not return home that evening.
ScienceAlert

Half-a-Million Year Old Signs of Extinct Human Species Found in Poland Cave

Prehistoric stone tools found in a cave in Poland 50 years ago have just been identified as some of the oldest ever discovered in the region. The tools from the Tunel Wielki cave in Małopolska are between 450,000 and 550,000 years old. This dating may allow scientists to learn more about the humans who made them, and their migration and habitation in Central Europe across prehistory.
justpene50

Did Scientists Stumble Upon The First Neanderthal Family in a Russian Cave?

Scientists find first known Neanderthal family in Russian cave© Tom Bjorkland/Reuters. Apparently, science has found the first biological neanderthal family in a cave in Russia. According to the report, this discovery is the first of its kind. They believe the relationship between the cave dwellers were as close as a father and daughter.
Fareeha Arshad

The archipelagoes of ancient Malta: Ancient civilization that survived only for two generations

Nearly 6000 years ago, several thousand Maltese resided in the archipelagoes of Malta. However, within 1500 years, they vanished for mysterious reasons. Archaeologists consider several possible reasons behind their collapse 4000 years ago — from their fragile island ecology to the prevailing weather conditions. Yet, most of what could have happened remain unknown.
ARTnews

1,700-Year-Old Roman Villa Complex Identified By Archaeologists Using Google Earth Images in England

Using Google Earth images, archaeologists identified a Roman villa complex—complete with a bathhouse and central heating system—in Kent, England last month. Crop markings captured by Google outlined the linear features of the site. The wall foundations of the main villa, in addition to a pillar from the partially intact hypocaust, or Roman central heating system, was excavated by the Kent Archaeological Society with volunteers from the local community. The hypocaust system would have been used to circulate heat through the walls and floors of an adjacent bath house. “There are many villas spread across Kent, but the fact there’s a hypocaust system...

